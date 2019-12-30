RELATIONSHIP WITH THE WORLD

How should a Christian relate with the world? How should one live like a disciple of Christ? This is the question that St John in his letter seeks to deal with.

St John warns us, “You must not love this passing world or anything that is in the world. The love of the Father cannot be in any man who loves the world, because nothing the world has to offer…could ever come from the Father” What does he mean? How can we reconcile with the fact that St John also wrote in the gospel, “God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God sent the Son into the world, not to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through him.” (Jn 3:16f) How can we as Christians do less than God? Is there a contradiction in what he is saying?

We must therefore begin by differentiating the different nuances when the words “world and flesh” are used in the scriptures because according to the context they could have contradictory meanings. Hence, we need to clarify the nuances of these words, “world and flesh.” In the first place, the world could simply mean the Cosmos, the universe that God has created. “He was in the world, and the world was made through him.” (Jn 1:10) In this sense, it is something positive. But the world could also refer to the people who live in them. God’s love is directed to the world, meaning, the people and their response could be either positive or negative. In this instance, the world refers to human beings. Thirdly, the world refers to those who chose to rebel against God and reject Him. Such a world is in the power of the Evil One.

So when St John asks us to reject the world, he is not saying that the world created by God is evil. On the contrary, with the Incarnation, Christ has brought the world into Himself. With the incarnation, God and the world cannot be separated even though both are distinct. So the world in itself is good and holy. The book of Genesis repeatedly remarked at the end of each day when God created the world, “And God saw that it was good.” (cf Gn 1:1-31) So the goodness of this world must never be doubted. What makes the world evil is not the world itself but human beings who refuse to be stewards of God’s creation. He wants to make himself the ‘creator’ with full power over creation, disregarding the laws and will of God.

This happens when man makes his decisions without any reference to God and His holy will for humanity. The problem the world is facing is not just environmental ecological disaster but human and moral ecological disasters. The root of all problems is the disorder in man himself. With the advancement of science and technology, man has made himself God when making decisions on human life and creation without considering the will of God for creation and humanity. The values, the policies and developments of the world are promoted and implemented without any regard to God’s plan. We can see this happening in the world when man violates the laws of nature and uses science and technology to manipulate creation.

This is why the world’s existence is at stake. But the world is looking for scapegoats. Political leaders are finding excuses to justify their pragmatic positions. Perhaps so, because they are elected by the people. At the end of the day, as Bishop Fulton Sheen once wrote, “A nation always gets the kind of politician it deserves. If a time ever comes when the religious Jews, Protestants and Catholics ever have to suffer under a totalitarian state, which would deny to them the right to worship God according to the light of conscience, it will be because for years they thought it made no difference what kind of people represented them in Congress, and because they abandoned the spiritual in the realm of the temporal.” These words must be rephrased in our context. It will not be so much the right to worship God but to live a life according to our conscience in the light of the gospel teaching. It is becoming increasingly difficult to practice one’s faith and live out one’s values in the world. Although there is freedom of religion in many countries, ironically, the real World Religion is secularism. This is the new world order which all believers must subscribe to and everything is subsumed under. Strangely, whilst they try to control the established religions, in some places, in the name of freedom, even Satanism, a more explicit form of atheism that advocates divisive values are even promoted and tolerated.

Can’t we see that this is what the world is evolving to be? On the issue of gender, the world denies that there are two different genders, male and female. They want to promote transgender, eradicating the obvious physical and biological structure of a man and a woman. The world denies that marriage is between a man and a woman but advocates same-sex union and elevates it to the same level of a marriage between a man and a woman. The link between procreation and companionship in marriage is eradicated. This not only permits marriage between two persons of the same sex, it also permits lesbian women to go for IVF to have babies and gays to have surrogate babies. On the level of the sacredness of life, whilst the world goes at length to promote the sanctity of life by abolishing death penalty, it continues to advocate abortion even at birth, and euthanasia.

How has the world become worldly? St John traces the causes of worldliness. “The love of the Father cannot be in any man who loves the world, because nothing the world has to offer – the sensual body, the lustful eye, pride in possessions – could ever come from the Father but only from the world; and the world, with all it craves for, is coming to an end.”

Indeed, the first reason is because of the sensuality of man. Man wants comfort. This is natural because we are afraid of pain. We seek pleasure, be it for food, drink, clothing or accommodation. But we lack discipline and moderation. We have become slaves to the demands of our body. Whilst many are dying from hunger and lack of clothing in some parts of the world, many of us are wasting food.

Secondly, St John says it is also because of the lustful eyes. We are lustful not just in terms of sexual laxity but in craving for money, power and possessions. Lust or greed is the cause of man’s downfall. We never have enough. We want more and more. We make use of people to satisfy our sexual pleasures rather than in loving them. This craving for more and more leads to dishonesty, ambition, greed, power, violence and killing.

Thirdly, the worldliness that St John warns us is “pride in possessions.” We want to own things not just for our bodily gratification but also because of pride. We want the world to think well of us, serve us and be at our beck and call, because we have power, money and status. We think that power and money can buy us the world because with wealth and power, we can control people and make them do what we want. For the sake of money and power, people will sell their soul and their values.

St John warns us that all these will lead to our destruction. At the rate the world is going, humanity will be destroyed before the planet is destroyed. Because of selfishness, individualism, materialism, self-centeredness, there will be division and fragmentation in families, in communities, in societies and among nations. This is because we have allowed the Evil One to overcome goodness and truth.

This is why, as we contemplate on Christ’s birth at Christmas, we must, as St John urges us, get back to the beginning. We must recover our dignity as God’s sons and daughters by recognizing God as our Father and that He is our creator. Only then, with faith in Him and especially in His Son who leads us to His Father, will we be able to find direction and guidance in life because He is the Way, the Truth and the Life. Through the power of the Word of God in us, we will be strong against the temptations of the Evil One.

We must follow the path of the prophetess, Anna. She lived in the world but was not of the world. Although she had been a widow for the most part of her life, she did not allow her attachment to the world to make her miserable or fall into self-pity. On the contrary, we read that “she was now eighty-four years old and never left the Temple, serving God night and day with fasting and prayer. She came by just at that moment and began to praise God; and she spoke of the child to all who looked forward to the deliverance of Jerusalem.” She was hopeful of the future and she knew who she was and where she would be upon death. She lived not just for today but for tomorrow, and always in accordance to God’s will.