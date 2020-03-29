FOUR DAYS LATE

The context of today’s first reading is Ezekiel’s vision of the dry bones. It was symbolic of what the Israelites were going through. They were dispersed and in exile. They had no hope for life because everything they had was taken away, their land, their kingdom and their temple. They were languishing in Babylon. We may feel this way as well in our current situation. Life is so difficult during this time of Covid-19 crisis. We are cut off from our friends. We have to stay at home most of the time, even when working! We cannot socialize. Some of us have lost our jobs. Many have been retrenched. We are worried that we cannot make ends meet. We are also fearful of being infected with this virus and worry for our loved ones who are infected.

In such crisis, we turn to the Lord seeking for help. In desperation, we turn to Him hoping that He would hear our prayers. We ask Him to come to our aid. Indeed, if you have seen images of the thousands of coffins and makeshift hospitals on the streets of Italy, your heart would grieve for them. Unfortunately, God seems far away. He is tardy in coming to our help. This was the experience of Mary and Martha. When their brother, Lazarus, was sick and at the point of death, they sent a message to our Lord, “Lord, the man you love is ill.” They needed the Lord to come quickly and heal him or else he would surely die. However, He delayed! “He stayed where he was for two more days.”

Why did He delay His trip even though He loved them? They didn’t understand. Neither do we! When He arrived, “Lazarus had been in the tomb for four days already.” The sisters could not hide their disappointment and pain. Martha said to the Lord, “If you had been here, my brother would not have died.” When Mary saw the Lord, she said the same thing, “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died.” Indeed, this is what we often say to the Lord as well. If the Lord loves us, why does He not answer our prayers immediately? Why did He not get me that job which I needed so badly? Why did He not heal me of my illness or my loved one? Why did He allow so many thousands to be infected and die of the Covid-19 virus? Indeed, we are often so disappointed in the Lord. It is understandable because the Lord seems apathetic to our needs.

Yet, He is not indifferent to our pains. This is what the gospel wants to assure us. He is divine, yet He feels with us. He wept at the death of His dear friend, Lazarus. He wept when Mary wept. Jesus felt sorry for them. Jesus “in great distress, with a sigh that came straight from the heart, ‘Where have you put him?'” Therefore, the Lord is not oblivious or immune to human pain. As a man, He shared our emotions and sorrows. He too felt the pain of losing someone He loved. He shared the pain of Mary’s tears. He could imagine how distraught the sisters were in the last four days, bereaving their brother’s death. Nevertheless, Jesus was not overcome by the death of Lazarus, unlike Mary and Martha and the people. Jesus was not overwhelmed by his death. He did not allow His emotions to make Him lose perspective and His confidence in His Father or forget His mission. He did not allow grief to cloud or unsettle His Faith in His heavenly Father. He remained calm when Lazarus died.

Then why was He late? Jesus knew that Lazarus’ death was part of the larger plan of God and that his death would glorify Him so that all of humanity can be glorified with Him. He calmly told His disciples, “Our friend Lazarus is resting, I am going to wake him. Lazarus is dead; and for your sake I am glad I was not there because now you will believe.” He prayed with confidence at the tomb, “Father, I thank you for hearing my prayer. I knew indeed that you always hear me, but I speak for the sake of all these who stand round me, so that they may believe it was you who sent me.” He had never doubted His Father.

The truth is that God had a greater plan for them, and indeed, for us all. Jesus said, “This sickness will end not in death but in God’s glory, and through it the Son of God will be glorified.” Jesus had to allow Lazarus to die in order for all of us to live. Only through the raising of Lazarus from the dead, would people come to believe in Him and find life eternal. By delaying His coming, no one would doubt that Lazarus really died. When the Lord asked that the stone be moved away, “Martha said to him, ‘Lord, by now he will smell; this is the fourth day.'” Clearly, the delay of Jesus was to underscore that Lazarus truly died and was not simply sick or in coma. And upon reaching the tomb, the Lord cried in a loud voice, “Lazarus, here! Come out!” Indeed, Jesus might be four days late, but He was just on time! God’s time is the best time. He knows what He is doing. We must trust in His divine plan for us. God’s ways are not man’s ways.

But we can trust Him only if we confess in Jesus as the Resurrection and the Life. It is significant that the word, “Lord” rather than the usual word “Master” is used by Jesus in the gospel seven times. As the resurrection and the life, He is the Lord. “Jesus said: ‘I am the resurrection and the life. If anyone believes in me, even though he dies he will live, and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?’ ‘Yes, Lord,’ she said ‘I believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God, the one who was to come into this world.'” She confessed the same faith in Jesus as the Christ, the Son of God as that of St Peter. We, too, must confess in Jesus as the Lord of life. If Jesus is the Lord, then we can place everything in His hands. Whether alive or dead, we belong to the Lord!

However, confessing in Jesus as the Resurrection and the Life is one thing. Understanding the full implication of this confession is another. In Martha’s case, she had faith in Jesus but like St Peter, she was still thinking in human ways. Peter could not accept that His master as the Son of the Living God would have to suffer and die. Martha too was thinking about resurrection in the next life. Jesus said, “Your brother will rise again.” Martha answered, “I know he will rise again at the resurrection on the last day.” Martha’s hope was for life after death. She wanted to limit the power and goodness of God in giving us life. However, Jesus wants to give us life here and now.

If we confess in Jesus as Lord, we must believe that He has the power to give life, here and now. St Paul wrote, “if Christ is in you then your spirit is life itself because you have been justified; and if the Spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead is living in you, then he who raised Jesus from the dead will give life to your own mortal bodies through his Spirit living in you.” Christ wants to free us from our fears, sins and hopelessness. However, we must surrender our lives to Him. We must allow His Spirit to make His home in us. Only in this way, can we live the life of the Spirit, the life of God. When God’s love is in our hearts, we will overcome all fears and doubts in life. Love overcomes all fears. Love is stronger than death. It was love for Lazarus that made Jesus take the risk of going to Bethany. When we love, we do not fear death because even if we die, we live knowing that we have lived for others and not for ourselves. We will always be ready to meet God and be in perfect peace. Anyone who loves lives forever, here and hereafter. It is love that conquers death.

Hence, it is urgent that we take the courage to step out of our tomb and comfort zone. Many of us remain in our tombs because of sin and selfishness. St Paul warns us about those living unspiritual lives; “People who are interested only in unspiritual things can never be pleasing to God.” Although many of us fear death, we are not cognizant that we are already living a living death. When we live a life of sin, selfishness and pleasure, we prevent ourselves from being truly human. One who is human is capable of authentic relationship, is self-giving and empathetic. When we live in fear of others, we live in isolation and loneliness. When we live without God, we will fall into depression because of hopelessness. But if during this time of Covid-19 we can learn to reach out to our brothers and sisters in new ways, using the internet, digital and social media, supporting each other and encouraging each other, we will be able to find life and love. Jesus has come to unbind us as He unbound Lazarus from his sins and from death. We are set free if we come to the Lord.