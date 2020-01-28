THE GOD OF GRACE

The Kingdom of God is fundamentally the Kingdom of Grace. It is a mystery that cannot be solved by logic. This is because the Kingdom comes to us as a gift; and a gift is simply a gift, not calculable. The Kingdom is purely the grace of God and not the work of human hands. Indeed, upon reading the parable of the Sower, we might conclude that God does not seem to be fair. He sowed the seeds but some fell on the edge of the path, others on rocky ground, still others among thorns; and last of all, some fell on fertile soil. Obviously, those seeds that fell on the edge of the path were quickly eaten by the birds. Those that fell on the rocky ground had no depth and those on thorns and bushes were stifled. But why are some seeds so fortunate to fall on rich soil? Precisely, this is pure grace. If the seeds took root and provided a big harvest then it was because they had good soil.

This gratuitous dimension of grace is also illustrated in the first reading. Why did God choose David, the youngest among his brothers? Why did God make a covenant with David when he was not always that faithful to Him? David himself was weak, no different from Saul and the judges. He committed adultery with Bathsheba and to cover up his crime, had her husband sent to the battlefront to be killed. In spite of David’s mistakes, God chose to establish his dynasty forever. The responsorial psalm says, “I have made a covenant with my chosen one, I have sworn to David my servant: I will establish your dynasty forever and set up your throne through all ages. He will say to me: You are my father, my God, the rock who saves me. And I will make him my first-born, the highest of the kings of the earth. I will keep my love for him always; with him my covenant shall last. I will establish his dynasty forever, make his throne endure as the heavens.”

When we think in this manner, then we are seeking to put God in a box. This is only understandable. We tend to act by reason alone, which sees things in a logical and calculative manner. Even David thought that way, and Nathan, without consulting the Lord over David’s suggestion to build a house for the Lord, agreed with his proposal. “Now when the king was settled in his house, and the Lord had given him rest from all his enemies around him, the king said to the prophet Nathan, ‘See now, I am living in a house of cedar, but the ark of God stays in a tent.’ Nathan said to the king, ‘Go, do all that you have in mind; for the Lord is with you.'” (2 Sm 7:1-3) David’s proposal was but a human response to his gratitude to God and perhaps with a tinge of shame and guilt, for how could the Lord be residing in a tent when he was residing in a palace.

But the truth is that God cannot be contained even in a Temple or a Church. The tabernacle of God is in the hearts of men and women. He is identified especially with the poor. Even though God cannot be confined and contained in places or be limited in His presence, yet He chose to be identified with churches which are great symbols of His presence, In a special way, the Lord came to be present in the womb of Mary by being conceived in the flesh. Now, the Lord is present in the Eucharist. Hence, the Lord sent Nathan to tell David, “Are you the man to build me a house to dwell in? I have never stayed in a house from the day I brought the Israelites out of Egypt until today, but have always led a wanderer’s life in a tent. I have been with you on all your expeditions; I have cut off all your enemies before you.”

God is truly a God of surprises. He told David, He will build a house for him instead. “I will give you fame as great as the fame of the greatest on earth. The Lord will make you a House. And when your days are ended and you are laid to rest with your ancestors, I will preserve the offspring of your body after you and make his sovereignty secure. I will be a father to him and he a son to me; if he does evil, I will punish him with the rod such as men use, with strokes such as mankind gives. I will not withdraw my favour from him, as I withdrew it from your predecessor. Your House and your sovereignty will always stand secure before me and your throne be established forever.”

So, too, in the parable of the Sower, the punch line of the story is that God’s grace will triumph in the end. “And there are those who have received the seed in rich soil: they hear the word and accept it and yield a harvest, thirty, sixty and a hundredfold.” Indeed, this parable is intended to encourage the early Church that they should not become demoralized when the efforts they put into the work of evangelization did not always bear fruits in plenty. God will work everything to His good. God reaches out to different groups of people in different ways, offering each one the graces that are needed for the person to respond. Whether we are rich or poor, intelligent or simple, diligent or lazy, God will grant us the necessary grace to respond according to our situation and in our own time.

The parable wants us to be assured of God’s fidelity to us in providing us sufficient grace to do His will. Just as God assured David of His fidelity to him in preserving his house and dynasty, Christ is assuring us of God’s grace for every one of us who seeks to be true to His word. Indeed, God’s fidelity to His people is never withdrawn, even when His people were not faithful to Him. Of course, in order to bring the people back to Him, He permits suffering and punishment so that the people will come to their senses. Even His punishment itself is grace. Indeed, He said to King David, “I will be a father to him and he a son to me; if he does evil, I will punish him with the rod such as men use, with strokes such as mankind gives. Yet I will not withdraw my favour from him, as I withdrew it from your predecessor. Your House and your sovereignty will always stand secure before me and your throne be established forever.”

God is faithful! All we need is to make room for Him. He invites us to welcome His word. He wants to enter into our hearts, in our relationships and in our daily life. In the responsorial psalm the Lord declared, “I have made a covenant with my chosen one, I have sworn to David my servant: I will establish your dynasty forever and set up your throne through all ages. He will say to me: You are my father, my God, the rock who saves me. And I will make him my first-born, the highest of the kings of the earth. I will keep my love for him always; with him my covenant shall last. I will establish his dynasty forever, make his throne endure as the heavens.”

What we need to do is to cooperate with the grace of God. We must not have a fixated mind that is no longer receptive to the Word of God. Some of us because of our prejudice, upbringing and arrogance cannot be open to the Word of God. Often, intelligent people think too highly of their knowledge and skills, deceiving themselves into believing that they can do everything in life. Others simply have no depth in their faith because they do not seek to deepen their knowledge of God. Then again, there are those who, although interested in their faith, allow their preoccupation of worldly pursuits and interests to crowd out their mind from God and their spiritual growth. They are often too busy to pray, meditate, read the Word of God or spend time with God. Indeed, the things of this world take over their life.

Hence, we should not be too worried about the kind of soil we are in. What is important is how receptive we are to the Word of God. Whether we are rocky ground or a path or thorns, God has created us thus. But we can make full use of our strength even in our limitations. Furthermore, in each one of us, we are a combination of rocky ground, thorns and path. We have been given the necessary graces to turn our disadvantages into strength. Even for those who are blessed with advantages over others, these can turn against them because of complacency and taking their privileges for granted. So in life, regardless of the kind of soil we are in, the Word of God can take root in us so long as we are ready to open ourselves.