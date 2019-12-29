CELEBRATING GOD’S LOVE AS ONE COMMUNITY

Today, we celebrate the Feast of the Holy Family, following the birth of our Lord. Christmas is a celebration of God’s love for humanity in the giving of His only Son for the salvation of the world. In the giving of His Son to us in time, we come also to know that God is a Community of Persons, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Indeed, God is not a solo monad but a Trinity of Persons. This is why we say that God is love, not that God loves Himself; that would be narcissism, but that in God, there is the unceasing exchange of love between the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit. The human family is therefore an imitation of the love of the Holy Trinity.

This explains why the Church has always taught that marriage must always be open to procreation. If a married couple is absorbed in themselves alone, their love will eventually die because there is a lack of dynamism in love. But when children are inserted into a marriage, then the love between the couple will be enriched. True love is always giving and fruitful. For this reason, marriage is more than companionship. It cannot be reducible to companionship alone, as what is happening in the world today, where marriage is seen narrowly as between two persons in love, failing to realize that only in authentic marriages can we speak of procreation. Even for the childless couple, if they live only for themselves, their relationship will become narcissistic. But if they love each other so that they can serve God and humanity, that relationship can be fruitful.

Jesus’ growing up under the care of Joseph and Mary, nurtured and educated by them in an environment of faith, love and sacrifice, is the model for building communities of love, beginning with the family. Indeed, more than anything else, what we desire most in life is a loving, caring, supportive, understanding and forgiving family. Joseph was not a wealthy man. He was just an ordinary carpenter. They were poor. Jesus was born in the manger, not in some palace. When Jesus was presented at the temple, His parents’ offering was just a pair of turtle doves, the offering of a poor couple. Their lifestyle was humble and simple. But yet the family enjoyed peace, love and unity. Indeed, happiness and joy in life is not dependent on how rich we are or what food we eat or where we live, but whether there is love, care and acceptance in a home.

St Paul exhorts us, “You are God’s chosen race, his saints; he loves you and you should be clothed in sincere compassion, in kindness and humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with one another; forgive each other as soon as a quarrel begins. The Lord has forgiven you; now you must do the same. Over all these clothes, to keep them together and complete them, put on love. And may the peace of Christ reign in your hearts, because it is for this that you were called together as parts of one body. Always be thankful.” If we live by this rule, then there will be peace and unity in the family.

The Holy Family certainly was not spared the complexity and challenges of family life. They faced every trial that our families face today, although in different context. Right from the outset, Joseph was faced with the persecution of King Herod. He had to leave Bethlehem for Egypt, a foreign land 300 miles away that took them across the desert. He had to eke out a living as a refugee in Egypt where he knew no one as a displaced family. He must have wondered where to find the basic necessities of life to feed the family.

Today, the family is under threat, external and internal, symbolized by King Herod and King Archelaus. Herod is the symbol of the world that seeks to destroy the lives and future of innocent children, the unity of the family through political interference and social pressure. Archelaus is the symbol of the interior world in each one of us when we need to deal with our fears, anxieties, values and priorities of life. The world today is promoting values that destroy the institution of marriage and family. Marriage today is no longer considered a sacred event but just a social event where we have some fun and thrills even. People today get married up in the sky or down in the sea.

The separation between companionship and procreation comes at a time when technology has also enabled children to be produced in the laboratory and implanted in the womb of another person. With Social Egg Freezing, IVF, Surrogate motherhood, procreation is no longer seen as a personal act of a husband and wife that comes from the intimate love between them. Such use of technology will also result in greater destruction of human embryos. There is also a growing concern of eugenics as well, when technology is directed towards a qualitative selection of embryos and a consequent destruction of those embryos that are of lesser quality. We are creating a superhuman race where only the strong and powerful can live. There is also the attempt to normalize transgender, same sex union, divorce and abortion.

But perhaps, the real challenge is from within, rather than without. Instead of listening to the voice of the Lord, we listen to the voice of the world. Instead of being firm in our Christian values, we imbibe the values of the world, whether it is with regard to marriage, family, education or lifestyle. We want to behave like the world. Instead of listening to the Word of God and walking by faith, we are Catholics living like pagans. The responsorial psalm tells us, “O blessed are those who fear the Lord and walk in his ways!” St Paul exhorts us, “Let the message of Christ, in all its richness, find a home with you. Teach each other, and advise each other, in all wisdom. With gratitude in your hearts sing psalms and hymns and inspired songs to God; and never say or do anything except in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”

Today, we are called to learn from the Holy Family. We call this family “holy” because the parents sought to do the will of God in everything, and they brought up the child in accordance with what God wanted for Him, so that He could fulfill His mission in life. It is considered a holy family because it is truly a model of conjugal love, wholesome upbringing of the child Jesus according to values as taught in the scriptures, in collaboration, with each doing his or her part in the process. Without these values being taught and lived out in our families, which is the fabric and rock of society, what will result is the gradual erosion of the institution of marriage and family life. It was Joseph and Mary’s acceptance of the inconveniences, the suffering, the sacrifices, the poverty, fears and worries that would have impressed on Jesus as He grew up. They teach us about the dignity and value of humble work, which is seen not just in terms of economic value only but as contributive to society. Most of all, they were a praying family. Mary and Joseph were contemplatives, always listening and pondering over the Word of God. In solitude, they found strength to do God’s will, discerning what He was asking of them.

This is why, more than ever, we need a strong Christian community to help us to build our family together. If the world has become so secular and the values are selfish, individualistic, materialistic, then the only way to protect our faith is to belong to a community. But not just any community, it must be a faith community where we come together not just for socializing but in Christian fellowship, which means, praying together, reading the Word of God together and sharing our faith and life with one another. Only by coming together as a community, can we find support for our personal faith and as a community, journey together. Unless we belong to a faith community, we will not be able to withstand the onslaughts of the secular, materialistic and individualistic propaganda of the world. I cannot say enough and remind the Church of the importance of building communities, especially for the young people. Without a faith community, they will not grow in their faith and eventually, when love is lacking in the community, they join another community outside the Church where they can find acceptance and love. The Church is a family of families.