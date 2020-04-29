FINDING NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Most of us are creatures of habit. We do the same thing the same way most of the time. This happens in everyday life, whether at home, at work, or in church. We continue to do what we learnt from others and what was passed down to us. We do not find new ways to do better what we are doing. We are contented in repeating what others have done. The irony of life is that we change only when we are forced by circumstances. Otherwise, we tend to take things for granted and carry on doing what we do in a routine and perfunctory manner each day.

In the early Church, we see how the Church grew because they were never complacent. At any rate, they could not be complacent or mediocre in their faith because of the persecution. Quite often, our enemies and opponents keep us alert and ever watchful. So when the persecution intensified, we read “everyone except the apostles fled to the country districts of Judaea and Samaria.” Instead of staying back and allowing themselves to be arrested and even killed, they fled not out of fear but they saw it as an opportunity to spread the Good News beyond Jerusalem. The more Saul “worked for the total destruction of the Church”, the more the Church was forced to find new ways to keep the gospel alive. Indeed, we read that “those who had escaped went from place to place preaching the Good News.” There are a few lessons we can draw from this account.

Firstly, we do not see them as being reckless or seeking the call to martyrdom. Having faith in God does not mean that they had to offer their lives to their enemies and so attain the glory of martyrdom. This might be so for some but God wants us to use our reason and prudence to discern when we are called to die for God in faith and when we are called to witness to Christ by our life instead of by our death. We should not be looking for martyrdom. That would be pride and vanity. Rather, when the situation calls for us to sacrifice our life, then faith sometimes entails that we make that heroic sacrifice. Indeed, it is like the Covid-19 situation. Some Catholics think that suspending Masses implies that the Church is lacking faith in the power of the Eucharist and the power of Christ. This is certainly not the case. It would be irresponsible for us to continue with the Masses knowing that it might cause more to be infected by this virus. Faith in God does not go against the use of reason and prudence. To do so would be to put God to the test. However, if after taking all the necessary precautions, some of us are still infected, this is where faith is required. We need to trust in God that He would heal us and do the impossible for us. God comes to help us when we can no longer help ourselves.

Secondly, we read that the apostles stayed behind. Again, it was not cowardice that the others left and escaped, leaving the apostles behind to face their persecutors. It was important that the leaders stayed behind to give stability and confidence to those who could not escape and also to act as a center for the Christians to connect with the mother Church. Leaders must not leave their posts in times of crisis. It is important that leaders remain where they are, contactable because if the shepherd runs away the sheep will be scattered. In times of crisis, it is important that leaders make themselves felt and be present in spirit if not in body with those who are suffering or persecuted. Indeed, in a situation such as we are in now, it is also important that religious leaders continue to reach out to their flock using various means and ways to connect with them. The people want to know that their shepherd cares for them and is with them in this long and unpredictable journey. The worse scenario is when religious leaders during times of crisis also disappear from the scene, leaving the sheep without leaders to follow and take direction in their lives.

Thirdly, in times of crises, we must find new ways to evangelize. In the case of Philip, he took the initiative to go “to a Samaritan town and proclaimed the Christ to them.” For the disciples, there were no boundaries that prevented them from proclaiming the gospel. So long as there were listeners, they were willing to share about Jesus. We, too, during this time of the Covid-19 pandemic, are presented with new challenges in announcing the gospel, helping our people to continue to worship, and connecting with God in their lives. The old ways were then helpful but the new situation demands that we think out-of-the-box and find creative ways to reach out to the young, the old and those suffering. We must find new initiatives to reach out and proclaim the gospel and not allow the past to confine us from reaching out to our people. In fact, when they are locked in at home, we have more opportunities to gain their attention as they seek solace and inspiration. Surely, the blessings of God cannot be confined or restricted.

Fourthly, we must seek to proclaim the gospel in deed. The disciples did not only preach but demonstrated the power of the Risen Lord through miracles. “The people united in welcoming the message Philip preached, either because they had heard of the miracles he worked or because they saw them for themselves. There were, for example, unclean spirits that came shrieking out of many who were possessed, and several paralytics and cripples were cured. There was great rejoicing in that town as a result.” It is significant that there were many who were possessed in that town because many of the Jews intermarried with the pagans and also imported their pagan culture, beliefs and witchcrafts. When they saw the power of Jesus over these spirits, they began to believe in the name of the Lord.

So too, it is important to bear in mind that the gospel cannot be proclaimed by mere preaching alone. Words alone cannot change lives unless people experience the power of God concretely in their lives. No matter how powerful one’s preaching is unless he also ministers to the people in prayer, counselling and leading the people in worship, such words lack power. People must know that our Lord is God indeed. This also explains why the Church must also find new ways to serve the needs of our people. The traditional ways of serving the poor might be effective in those days. Life today is much more complicated and the needs are different. So even in serving the poor and relieving the suffering of people, we must be creative and find new ways to make the gospel present in their lives.

Finally, we take consolation that God wants us all to be saved. The Lord said, “All that the Father gives me will come to me, and whoever comes to me I shall not turn him away. Now the will of him who sent me is that I should lose nothing of all that he has given to me, and that I should raise it up on the last day. Yes, it is my Father’s will that whoever sees the Son and believes in him shall have eternal life, and that I shall raise him up on the last day.” We must find all ways to lead people to know Jesus so that they can find life. It is God’s plan that all of us will find life through His Son.

Hence, we must continue to make Christ known and loved. We need to offer Jesus as the Bread of Life to the world. Many are hungry for truth and for love. But because of fake news, distorted information, many are misled by the persuasive arguments of the world and the illusions of happiness promised by the world. Yet, they know that the promises of the world cannot fulfill their hunger for truth and love. Jesus said, “I am the bread of life. He who comes to me will never be hungry; he who believes in me will never thirst. But, as I have told you, you can see me and still you do not believe.” Only Jesus can give us the fullness of life. Doing the will of God is what gives us peace. Jesus said, “I have come from heaven, not to do my own will, but to do the will of the one who sent me.” So too for us Catholics, we have a duty to offer Jesus the Bread of Life to humanity. We must continue to proclaim the Good News in and out of season. We must not allow obstacles and challenges to hinder us from spreading the Good News. When we face oppositions and constraints, let us use them creatively as stepping stones for us to find new approaches in proclaiming Jesus.