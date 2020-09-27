SELF-IMPORTANCE

In the gospel, we read about the embarrassing incident when the disciples were arguing among themselves as to who was the greatest. This could have been brought about by earlier incidents that could have sparked off jealousy among themselves. Before this event, Jesus brought Peter, James and John up the mountain to pray. And He was transfigured before them. Immediately upon coming down from the mountain, some of the disciples were called upon to deliver a boy from a demon but they could not do it. It was in this context that they started to compare among themselves as to who was the greatest among them.

Indeed, this is the case for us too, when our peers or our friends are doing better than us in life. This happens not just at the workplace and in schools but even in service in the Christian community. We all want to feel more important than others. We want attention and recognition. We are conscious of the office we hold, with its accompanying titles and status. We want to feel great and powerful. Even in the world today, staff are given inflated titles such as managers and directors. Otherwise, they might not be taken seriously by the public or those they deal with. We think that just because they hold the title, they are empowered to make decisions and are thus influential people in their company. So we can appreciate why the disciples were concerned about their ranking.

Not only are we conscious of titles and positions, we also like to show off our rank and power. John said to our Lord, “Master, we saw a man casting out devils in your name, and because he is not with us we tried to stop him.” Jesus replied, “You must not stop him, anyone who is not against you is for you.” John, one of the three belonging to the inner circle, had an air of self-importance. He was not happy that someone was casting out devils and using the authority given to the Twelve. In truth, as we saw earlier, they could not even cast out the devil from the boy, yet they envied someone else who was not one of them doing a good job. So he felt the need to stop him to reaffirm his own importance.

Again, sometimes we try to stop others from doing what we are doing even in the church. We seek to protect our turf. We are weary of others intruding into our area of responsibility. No one should be doing what we are doing except us! We do not want competition and we do not allow others to share our limelight. We must be the only ones who can do the Christmas crib every year, carry the statues for processions, lead the devotional prayers, serve or assist at Mass, especially important liturgical services. How often have we had ministry members fight for honour, positions and recognition when it comes to service? At times, it is not that we are doing such a good job, but because others do better than us, we feel threatened that they might make us redundant.

Indeed, it is not about serving God and the community. It is about our prestige, position and power. When these become our motives, then we are no longer serving God or serving our fellowmen but ourselves. Jesus made it clear that it does not matter who is doing the work so long as the person is doing something good and noble. He does not have to officially be a member of the group. Why should we stop someone who likes to offer his services to God and his fellowmen? Why should we be jealous that others are doing what we are doing? The harvest is plentiful and the labourers are few. We will never have enough good people serving our community, society and the world. So instead of begrudging them for coming on board, even if they do not belong to our group, we should be happy that others are also contributing to our effort. Indeed, if we see people from other religions doing good or even without faith affiliation serving the poor, we should be happy and give glory to God for them since all gifts come from the same Holy Spirit.

Today, the gospel underscores the truth that the values of God are not that of the world. The way God values us is different from how the world values us. To illustrate the point, Jesus “took a little child and set him by his side and then said to them, “Anyone who welcomes this little child in my name welcomes me, and anyone who welcomes me welcomes the one who sent me. For the least among you all, that is the one who is great.” A child was considered insignificant in the eyes of the world in those days. They were to be seen but not heard. Quite often at church meetings, no one takes a child’s opinion seriously. We only listen to adults. That is why the number of youths involved in church activities is so few compared to the adults. This is simply because they feel that their opinions are not taken seriously by the adults running the church and the ministries. They feel stifled by the older community. Their initiatives are often given a negative reception.

But Jesus thinks differently. His view is that we are all important in our own ways. The dignity of a child is no less than that of an adult. Every one of us is equal before the eyes of God. He sees our importance, not because of the position we hold or what we can do for others. We are important because we are created in the image of God. We must be careful that we do not fall into the mindset of the world which measures a person by his usefulness to the community. Some are calling for euthanasia for those who are elderly or those mentally and physically challenged because they are unproductive. The world only values us if we are of value to them.

God does not measure us in terms of how productive we are but how we live out our status as the sons and daughters of God. Each of us when serving must always remember that it is God we are serve, not man. This is what St Paul wrote, “Slaves, obey your earthly masters in everything, not only while being watched and in order to please them, but wholeheartedly, fearing the Lord. Whatever your task, put yourselves into it, as done for the Lord and not for your masters, since you know that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward; you serve the Lord Christ.” (Col 3:22-24) We should not be seeking to please men. So long as God is pleased with us, we should be contented. We must remember what the Lord reminded us, “when you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.” (Mt 6:3) When we try to please men, we will always be insecure because there will be as many people who are happy with our services and as many who have a barrage of criticisms for whatever we do. If we pay heed to them we will be more insecure than ever, and we will even feel angry and resentful of those who do not appreciate our services.

This attitude of receiving our reward from God should keep us from seeking rewards and honour from man. We are not inferior to anyone. In God’s eyes, we are as important to Him as anyone else. God has no favourites. If He has given us a position, it is for our good and the good of others. If we are appointed for office, it is not about ourselves, about our self-importance or power. It is primarily for service. When the day comes when someone can do the work better than us, we should quickly step aside so that we do not hinder the building of God’s kingdom. So if we are feeling insecure and inferior and start comparing ourselves with others, let us remember that we are God’s children. Jesus does not look at a man’s rank or status.

Today, we are called to learn from Job. He was faithful to God in good times and in bad. When he was blessed with riches, wealth, health and children, he used them well for the good of his family and the community. This was why the Lord said, “There is no one like him on the earth: a sound and honest man who fears God and shuns evil.” But Satan argued that if not for the blessings he received, he would not fear God or do good. So when God allowed Satan to test him by stripping him of all the material blessings, Job did not resent God. He took everything in stride and falling to the ground he worshipped God saying “Naked I came from my mother’s womb, naked I shall return. The Lord gave, the Lord has taken back. Blessed be the name of the Lord.” We read, “In all this misfortune Job committed no sin nor offered any insult to God.” So too, we must trust in His wisdom alone.