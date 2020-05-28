UNITY, AT WHAT COST?

The world is so fragmented. Nations are always squabbling with each other, accusing each other of injustices and manipulation. At times, they would issue threats of war. Disunity is present at every society, family, among religions, among and within religious organizations and religious families. It happens in our parishes, in our churches, in the diocese and in the universal Church. Indeed, the unity of the world is so fragile. With mass media, there is so much information and misinformation that it becomes difficult for anyone to check the veracity of everything we read. This has led to greater confusion, misunderstanding, mistrust and suspicions.

So long as the unity of the world is built on false compromises and not on truth, how can there ever be unity? If the world claims there is no objective truth, how can anyone agree on anything? Every society will make different judgments. At most, we can agree to disagree. We are called to accept each other regardless of the views we hold. The world cannot ever hope to find real unity. When unity is at any price, it is just a pretense. It is just a truce to live and let live. You live your life, I live mine. Relativism has made us all very individualistic. Instead of thinking about the common good, the emphasis is on the freedom and the preference of the individual. This has led to selfishness, isolation and withdrawal from those whom we disagree with. However, if disagreement is on those issues that affect the social and moral life of the community, the use of the resources of the earth; it can lead to division, disorder and even wars.

How can the world accept such compromises as the basis for unity rather than searching for the right principles founded on truth? Can we imagine a married couple coming together in love but not sharing fundamental values with each other? Can the love of the couple be strong and deep when both have very different views on life? Even if they do not break up, both will live separate lives. Each will have his or her own interests and friends. They will be intimate strangers. If they have children, they will surely fight with each other over how the children are to be raised, disciplined and nurtured. If there is nothing much in common, except to keep the house going, how can love blossom? How can they feel united with each other? How can one find joy in such a relationship? A true union that brings joy, peace and love, must always be a union of heart and mind.

Indeed, true unity in the final analysis is dependent on how united we are in mind and heart. This was what the Lord said in His priestly prayer. Jesus and the Father are one simply because they have a common mind and will. “The Father and I are one.” (Jn 10:30) Whatever the Father wills is what Jesus wills. “I seek to do not my own will but the will of him who sent me.” (Jn 5:30) Whatever the Father thinks is what Jesus thinks. Jesus said to them, “Very truly, I tell you, the Son can do nothing on his own, but only what he sees the Father doing; for whatever the Father does, the Son does likewise.” (Jn 5:19) The union of Jesus and His Father is of mind and of heart. Jesus speaks of His relationship with the Father as a mutual indwelling. The Father dwells in the Son, and the Son dwells in the Father. Only because of this mutual indwelling is the Son able to mediate the Father to us. He is the Way to the Father. He is the Word of God in person.

So how can we expect to contribute to unity in the world when followers of the same religion do not have unity? Even in our own backyard, we face so much tension and division. Among religions, including Christianity, there is so much division among the faithful. This is truly the biggest scandal among religions and within each religion. Religions are supposed to promote justice, love, compassion, forgiveness and tolerance. Jesus in the gospel made it clear, “I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” (Jn 13:34f)

When we are divided, we cannot make progress. Jesus also warns us, “Every kingdom divided against itself is laid waste, and no city or house divided against itself will stand.” (Mt 12:25) This was what happened among the Jews when they sought to bring charges against Paul. They were divided among themselves. With the Pharisees and the Sadducees holding differing doctrines on the intermediate state, that is, the doctrine of angels, spirits and resurrection, St Paul was able to use their division in favour of the gospel.

For us, Christians, we must find our unity in Christ. The Lord said to His disciples. “I have given them the glory you gave to me, that they may be one as we are one. With me in them and you in me, may they be so completely one that the world will realise that it was you who sent me and that I have loved them as much as you loved me.” What is this glory that the Lord has given to us? It is to share in the glory of the Father, which is His attributes of love, joy and peace. We are called to reflect His glory, His love in our lives. Thus, to find true unity, we must have a common love for the Lord. St Paul appealed to the Philippians to keep the unity in the community by saying, “If then there is any encouragement in Christ, any consolation from love, any sharing in the Spirit, any compassion and sympathy, make my joy complete: be of the same mind, having the same love, being in full accord and of one mind. Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility regard others as better than yourselves. Let each of you look not to your own interests, but to the interests of others. Let the same mind be in you that was in Christ Jesus.” (Phil 2:1-5)

Of course, we also need to work on unity. There are attempts to get the different religious groups to interact. It is a laudable attempt. Even then, it is rather superficial, external, because we do not share the same truths. The moment we get into the real issues; we can end up quarreling or feeling misunderstood. Sometimes, out of political correctness, such issues are not even raised for fear of hurting the sentiments of others. Hence, even when such gatherings are initiated, unity remains external and superficial. Nevertheless, it is hoped that at least we can seek to build unity on shared values because of greater mutual understanding and appreciation of each other’s perspective and where each is coming from. So we seek to be friends first by practicing goodwill. There will be differences of opinion but it does help to reduce frictions and open the minds and hearts of each other.

In the final analysis, unity is not achieved purely through human efforts alone. It is the grace of God. We are awaiting the Feast of Pentecost. Even when we speak of the unity of the Church, mere efforts to gather the people together for formation and fellowship alone will not bring about unity in the Church. True unity can only be from the Holy Spirit. Only the Spirit can soften hearts, open minds, and enlighten us in the truth. As Jesus said, when the Spirit comes, “he will prove the world wrong about sin and righteousness and judgment.’ (Jn 16:8) He will guide us “into all the truth; for he will not speak on his own, but will speak whatever he hears, and he will declare to you the things that are to come.” (Jn 16:13) Most of all, the Spirit will pour into our hearts the love of God. (Rom 5:5)

The Holy Spirit can only be received in prayer. This was why Jesus spent the last days praying for His disciples. We must keep on praying for unity. We must wait for the release of the Holy Spirit, praying in the Upper Room like Mary with the apostles. Unity is a gift from the Holy Spirit. When He descended on Pentecost, He united the peoples into one by speaking the same language of love. Let us pray for a fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit, His love and His gifts upon us all. Let us imitate the Spirit by loving one another. When we love, we will always be ready to accommodate each other even when we cannot agree. When we love, we will use the gifts bestowed upon us by the Holy Spirit for the service of humanity.