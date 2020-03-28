WHO IS JESUS?

The context of the reaction of the people to the words of Jesus in today’s scripture reading was His proclamation that He would give them the living water, just as Moses gave the people water in the desert. “Jesus stood up and proclaimed, ‘If any one thirsts, let him come to me and drink. He who believes in me, as the scripture has said, ‘Out of his heart shall flow rivers of living water.'” (Jn 7:37f) Earlier on, the Lord multiplied loaves for Five Thousand, signifying that He was the New Moses who had come to give them the bread of life just as Moses gave them manna in the desert. So the image of a New Moses caused the crowd to wonder, “Who is Jesus? Is He a prophet? Or is He the Christ?”

These are questions we need to ask as well, especially for those who are preparing for the sacrament of baptism. Our answer will determine whether we are willing to stand up for Jesus and follow Him to the cross as He asked of His disciples. “If any man would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me.” (Mt 16:24) Indeed, throughout the ministry of Jesus, this question kept surfacing in the minds of the apostles as well. When Jesus calmed the storm at sea, they said, “Who then is this, that even wind and sea obey him?” (Mk 4:41) After the discourse of the Eucharist, when “many of his disciples drew back and no longer went about with him. Jesus said to the twelve, “Will you also go away?” Simon Peter answered him, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life; and we have believed, and have come to know, that you are the Holy One of God.” (Jn 6:66-69) And when Jesus had to make a decision to go to Calvary, He asked His disciples on the way to Caesarea Philippi, “Who do men say that I am?” (Mk 8:27)

Predictably, they were all divided as to the identity of Jesus. “So the people could not agree about him. Some would have liked to arrest him, but no one actually laid hands on him.” Some who had listened to the Lord’s preaching and followed Him said, “‘Surely he must be the prophet’, and some said, ‘He is the Christ’, but others said, ‘Would the Christ be from Galilee? Does not scripture say that the Christ must be descended from David and come from the town of Bethlehem?'” This is the same confusion about who Jesus is today. Some think He is just a man; others think He is a prophet or a great teacher or even a misguided martyr. However, there are those who believe that He is the Christ, the Son of the Living God.

What is the cause of confusion about the identity of Jesus? Firstly, there was a lack of information about Him. They knew that the Christ would be a descendant of David and be born in Bethlehem. (cf Mic 5:2) However, they did not know that Jesus in fact was born in Bethlehem, the City of David, and that Joseph, His foster father was a descendant of King David. They thought that Jesus came from Nazareth. So too, when we lack intellectual knowledge of our faith, about Jesus, the doctrines of the Church, we are confused about what we believe. When others challenge us in our faith, we feel shaken because we know so little about our faith. We are easily influenced by those who hold a different understanding of Jesus. For the catechumen to accept Jesus as His Lord and Saviour, it not enough that he attends RCIA sessions but he must also undertake the personal responsibility of reading up on the Catholic Faith; not just what we believe but why we believe, the practices of the Church, the beauty and meaning of the Sacraments.

Ignorance is no excuse. In today’s world, whatever information we want to find about our Faith is available on the internet. Of course, one must go to the right source where the materials are authentic and truly convey the truths about the Catholic Faith. We need to verify the reliability of the sources. We can study about our Faith today even without attending any seminar. It is a question of whether we are willing to invest the time to do research, study and reflect. Unfortunately, most of us are lazy and we tend to rely on “fake” news disseminated by others that distort our faith and values.

Even then, growing in intellectual knowledge is just a means to meet Jesus personally. Sometimes, with God’s grace, we can meet Him personally at prayer, in worship, or through the sharing and testimony of someone who had encountered the Lord. A personal knowledge of Jesus is the key to finding faith in Him. Those who had the grace to encounter God working a miracle in their lives, such as a cure from an illness, overcoming a crisis, effecting a reconciliation, etc were strengthened in their faith. Of course, God is always coming into our lives, not always in radical ways but through the daily events of our life, such as someone having a kind word for us, someone who enlightens us, or someone who understands us.

What is required of us is sincerity and openness. If we are docile and humble, we will surely meet the Lord. Those who cannot encounter the Lord are proud of themselves, their success, achievements and their intellectual knowledge, thinking they have the answers to everything in life. They do not need God because they do not want God to run their lives. They want to live according to their will and freedom. They seek absolute freedom. This explains why some believe in Jesus and some do not. Even the Temple Guards were receptive of Jesus. When queried as to why they never arrested Jesus, they said, “There has never been anybody who has spoken like him.” Even Nicodemus was receptive to Him when he defended Jesus in front of his colleagues. “But surely the Law does not allow us to pass judgement on a man without giving him a hearing and discovering what he is about?”

However, there are those who are simply blind because of obstinacy. The Jewish leaders could not accept another competitor to their office. They were jealous of Jesus’ popularity and fearful of their revered institutions and the threat to their security and vested interests. They were malicious and had ill-intent. Instead of listening and searching for the truth, they already decided against Jesus. They wanted to get rid of Jesus regardless. They were just like the Israelites during the time of Jeremiah. He was a threat to their status quo because he was exposing the corruption, hypocrisy and crimes of the people, especially the leaders. Even his own people were waiting to eliminate him. Jeremiah bemoaned, “I for my part was like a trustful lamb being led to the slaughter-house, not knowing the schemes they were plotting against me, ‘Let us destroy the tree in its strength, let us cut him off from the land of the living, so that his name may be quickly forgotten!'”

Today, we are asked to have the courage to face the truth about our lives and the identity of Jesus. Are we ready to stand up for Jesus as Nicodemus did for the truth, or are we lacking in courage to defend the Faith? The truth is always difficult for people to accept. But if Christ is our Lord, then He deserves our fidelity and loyalty. If we submit ourselves to the Lord, we will find true freedom. The freedom of the world is a pseudo-freedom. To do whatever one likes is to be under the bondage of sin, one’s passion and sensual needs. Most of all, whilst the world rejects the Lord and His gospel, they are afraid to be rejected by public opinion. They are slaves to public opinion about how they should live their lives. Their freedom is not freedom but slavery to what people say and think. Christ’s freedom is a freedom to be true to ourselves, which is to be true to God, free to love selflessly and inclusively. It is a freedom that gives us the strength to carry the cross of love. Through innocent and vicarious suffering for the salvation of others, like Jeremiah and our Lord, we will convict the world about the truth of Jesus Christ.