WELCOMING THE LORD WITH JOY

The first reading recounts how David received the Ark of the Covenant with great joy. “David went and brought up the ark of God up from Obed-edom’s house to the Citadel of David with great rejoicing. When the bearers of the ark of the Lord had gone six paces, he sacrificed an ox and a fat sheep.” One can imagine the joy he exuberated profusely for the Ark of the Covenant had returned to Jerusalem. However, we cannot imagine a King dancing and “whirling round before the Lord with all his might, wearing a linen loincloth round him.” In his great joy, David knew no shame or decorum. It was a spontaneous expression of uncontrolled joy and celebration.

Indeed, how many of us welcome the Lord with such great exuberance and joy. Today, we have more than the Ark of the Covenant, which represented the presence of God seated on the throne, and His Law which was kept in the Ark. Jesus, for us, is the New Covenant, the New Law, the Word of God and most of all, His personal presence, body, soul, spirit, humanity and divinity in the most Holy Eucharist. How many of us render such expressions of joy and exuberance when we come before the Lord in the Eucharist, whether at Mass or reserved in the Tabernacle or even exposed in the Adoration Room. For most of us, our expression of love, adoration and joy is often muted. For many, even if they were to kneel before the presence of the Blessed Sacrament, it is out of routine or cultural pressure, not because they see before them, the real presence of our Lord.

But there are certain sections of the Church, like those in the Charismatic Renewal and in the New Ecclesial Movements, who are more expressive in the worship of our Lord in the Eucharist, or even without. Like David, they sing with joy and enthusiasm. Their music at times is loud, although not always. But their music and songs express their deep emotions and feelings for God, His majesty, kindness, mercy, power and love. Such people in the renewal would clap and raise their hands, bow low, sing for joy and even dance with joy as they praise God. Their praise and worship of God comes from the depth of their hearts and not just an imitation of others because they are in the same gathering.

However, such spontaneous expression of love, joy and praise is often looked at with sarcasm, ridicule and even considered despicable. Those who are in the so-called traditional form of worship, where worship is controlled, their expression of faith is limited to kneeling and bowing and occasionally prostrating. This group feels uncomfortable with free expressions of praise and thanksgiving. What is even sadder still is that like Michal, the wife of David, they despise those who worship otherwise. She reprimanded David saying, “How the king of Israel honored himself today, uncovering himself today before the eyes of his servants’ maids, as any vulgar fellow might shamelessly uncover himself!” But David said to Michal, “It was before the Lord, who chose me in place of your father and all his household, to appoint me as prince over Israel, the people of the Lord, that I have danced before the Lord. I will make myself yet more contemptible than this, and I will be abased in my own eyes; but by the maids of whom you have spoken, by them I shall be held in honor.” (2 Sm 6:20-22) And the punishment for such arrogance on her part was that she was childless. Instead of receiving the blessing from David, she rejected God’s blessing. (2 Sm 6:23)

Whilst this is not the only way to praise and worship God, the most important lesson we can learn from David is whether our hearts are truly filled with joy, thanksgiving and praise when we come before Him. How we express our sentiments is another matter. It is not critical. We express our love for someone or our joy in different ways, which also could be cultural and from our upbringing. What is important is that our hearts are filled with joy.

Our Catholic Liturgy, and this includes the celebration of the Mass, the Liturgy of the Hours and the Sacraments, is rich with theological meaning but because it is meant for universal use, regardless of race or culture, it has its limitations. And so the celebration with all its rituals and rules, whilst protecting the theological meaning of the liturgical celebration, can also curb the desire of some groups and worshippers to express themselves more animatedly. This explains why some Catholics and Christians prefer the evangelical Christian or Pentecostal Christian form of worship in praise and song, which is a more personal form of praise. However, unlike the Catholic liturgy, it sometimes lacks solemnity and dignity.

In other words, there are strengths and weaknesses in both forms of worship. Instead of criticizing the different ways of worship, what is most important in worship is that it must help the worshipper to express his or her faith authentically, not just personally but also collectively as Church, in spirit and in truth. As the Lord said to the Samaritan woman, “You worship what you do not know; we worship what we know, for salvation is from the Jews. But the hour is coming, and is now here, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth, for the Father seeks such as these to worship him. God is spirit, and those who worship him must worship in spirit and truth.” (Jn 4:22-24)

To worship in Spirit and in truth also means that we must have the necessary disposition in worship. If we find ourselves re unable to praise God with all our heart, mind, body and spirit, it is because we have not yet encountered His love and mercy deeply. This is often the case of nominal Catholics and Christians. Many have not come to appreciate God’s mercy, power and might. If David could sing with all this might, love God with all his heart and soul, it was because throughout his life, he had in his sinfulness encountered God’s mercy and love for him, in choosing him as king of Israel in spite of his unworthiness, and most of all fought the battles for him. The responsorial psalm expresses David’s deep gratitude and praise to God. “Who is the king of glory? He, the Lord, he is the king of glory. The Lord, the mighty, the valiant, the Lord, the valiant in war.”

In the final analysis, whether we have the right form of worship is secondary. What is even more important is whether we worship the Lord in truth, that is to say, we carry out His holy will. In the gospel, the Lord said, “‘Who are my mother and brothers?’ And looking round at those sitting in a circle about him, he said, ‘Here are my mother and my brothers. Anyone who does the will of God, that person is my brother and sister and mother.” Worshipping the Lord is more than just using mere words alone. It means seeking to do His holy will, being aligned with Him in spirit and in truth. We must take His Word seriously, and do as the Lord tells us. So when someone lives out what he or she worships in his or her life, living a life of charity, compassion in truth and love, then we know that whatever form of worship he renders is always to the living God.

Welcoming the Lord with joy entails welcoming the Lord who comes in His Word. Jesus said, “They who have my commandments and keep them are those who love me; and those who love me will be loved by my Father, and I will love them and reveal myself to them.” (Jn 14:21) In another text, the Lord praised Mary when a woman cried out with joy, “Blessed is the womb that bore you and the breasts that nursed you!” But he said, “Blessed rather are those who hear the word of God and obey it!” (Lk 11:27f) This is also why any authentic worship is not just about music and song but it must always include a reading and hearing of the Word of God. Without hearing His Word, we would not have welcomed the Lord as He wants of us. Remember what He said to Martha, “Mary has chosen the better part, which will not be taken away from her.” (Lk 10:42)

Finally, welcoming the Lord means that we see all fellow Christians as brothers and sisters in the Lord, in the one family of God. To welcome the Lord is to welcome our brothers and sisters because whoever does His will, is His brother, sister, mother. Hence, true worship of God takes place in the Christian community when we all recognize the Lord in each other, care and support one another in faith and in life. This is what worship is ultimately all about; in recognizing God as our heavenly Father, we live like brothers and sisters. So by worshipping together and listening to the Word of God, we come to be more united in Christ and with our fellow Christians. Communion with God leads to our communion with one another.