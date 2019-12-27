DEALING WITH REJECTION

We are created for love and for relationship with our fellowmen and with God. Man cannot live without love and fellowship since he is created in the image and likeness of God. Having fellowship is a sign that we are also in fellowship with God. The slaughtering of the innocent children by Herod is symbolic of the evil of humanity that rejects its own kind. Such pain is expressed in the citation of Jeremiah, “A voice was heard in Ramah, sobbing and loudly lamenting: it was Rachel weeping for her children, refusing to be comforted because they were no more.”

Indeed, because we are created to belong to each other, rejection by our fellowmen is one of the most painful things in life. Children who are rejected by their parents often lose their self-confidence and self-esteem. They always feel that they are not good enough and hence either become ambitious, always wanting to add more and more jewels to their crown or become a nervous wreck, failing in everything. This is the consequence of a society that believes only in meritocracy where we are valued not as persons who are God’s children but for what we can do and contribute to the lives of others. And because we see our self-worth in terms how successful we are, we live under the shadow of rejection, fearing that if one day we lose our status in society, we will not be loved anymore.

Many of our reactive behaviours, our temperament and character originate from the way we have been accepted by our loved ones. Abortion is of course the worst form of rejection. This is why abortion, which is the killing of an innocent, vulnerable and defenseless life, is inexcusable because it hurts the child most deeply. It is unthinkable for a baby to believe that his or her own mother and father would terminate his or her life when he or she belongs to them. Abortion is a withholding of love, the refusal to acknowledge the existence of the child and his or her relationship with his or her parents. This results in a loss of identity.

Rejection can also take the form of adoption or foster care. Again, the emotional and psychological impact on these children is incalculable. Adopted children often live with the emotional guilt that there is something wrong with them or that they are not worthy enough of love. They cannot explain why their biological parents rejected them and gave them away for adoption. Often, even if the adopted parents are very loving, they cannot help but feel unloved. A child who is separated from his or her biological parents somehow feels incomplete and rejected. In line with this, we should consider those children born either of surrogate mothers or conceived in a test-tube. If the Church forbids such artificial means of conception, it is not only because it simply goes against the laws of nature but that children conceived without the natural ambience of a mother’s warmth, love and protection from the very first days of his or her life will grow up emotionally and psychologically impacted.

Rejection takes place especially in divorce. Children find it difficult to accept their parents’ divorce because they yearn for unity and fellowship. They come from the love of their parents and therefore desire to love and be loved by both parents. When children are forced to choose either one of the parents, they feel tremendous pain from the separation of their source of life and love. Regardless how much a single parent can love his or her child, no single parent can complete his or her life because the child knows that he or she belongs to both parents. One wonders what incalculable damage children adopted by same sex couples will suffer! How can such a couple provide holistic formation and love to their adopted children?

Rejection also takes place in marriage. Adultery and infidelity are forms of rejection. When our love is betrayed, we feel terribly rejected and lonely. One must not be naïve to think that such rejection happens only when a spouse has an adulterous relationship or affair with someone else. In truth, before any act of adultery happens, it has already taken place in our hearts. This explains why Jesus taught that when we desire someone else in our hearts, we have already committed adultery. When a couple no longer loves each other, listens and shares each other’s joys and sorrows, pains and struggles, failures and successes, the seeds of adultery and divorce would have already been planted because they are not in fellowship! Many married couples live a lie, pretending to be married in the eyes of the world when in the confines of their house they are always quarrelling, waging cold wars and treating each other indifferently. To pretend that our spouse still loves us when we no longer feel understood, appreciated, trusted and loved, is one of the most painful lies that married couples live.

Finally, those in exile, migrant workers, the poor, those condemned wrongly and imprisoned unjustly and the ill, especially those suffering from infectious diseases, suffer rejection as well. They are like the lepers in Jesus’ time; rejected by society and separated from their loved. They too suffer much pain and isolation because they are marginalized by society.

What is the cause of all these forms of rejection in society? It always begins with the rejection of God and His love. St John wrote, “If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just, and will forgive our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say we have not sinned, we make him a liar, and his word is not in us.” Through our sins, our lack of love for God and our neighbours, we have perpetuated the pain of rejection in our lives and our history.

How can we overcome rejection in our own lives? Firstly, we must remember that Jesus was the first to be rejected. He was the first to be exiled, to be a migrant. St John wrote in the prologue, “He came to his own domain and his own people did not accept him.” (Jn 1:11) St Matthew illustrates the beginning of Jesus’ rejection with the story of Herod’s persecution. The angel alerted Joseph and said, “Get up, take the child and his mother with you and escape into Egypt, and stay there until I tell you, because Herod intends to search for the child and do away with him.” Truly, throughout the life of Jesus, He was faced with rejection by those whom He loved. His own relatives and countrymen also rejected Him. So if we feel that we are alone when we are rejected, then we must identify with Jesus who was rejected many times over; not just rejected but even put to death in a most merciless and cruel death. If we desire to be healed of our brokenness that comes from rejection, especially from our parents and loved ones, we need to contemplate on the rejection of Jesus and apply His forgiveness of His enemies to our own.

Secondly, let us take courage that we are never alone even when we are rejected by the people who should be our protectors and guardians. God, in the final analysis, is our shield and refuge. He will somehow see us through and send us people who can help us to feel His unconditional love. Indeed, if we open our eyes wide enough, we can see how God comes to our help through others who love us, even though they may be strangers to us. Let us cling to the unconditional and amazing love of God.

Truly, the bottom line in today’s scripture readings is that regardless of our sufferings that come from rejection and exile, either because of the sins of others or because of our own sins, all sufferings can purify us, strengthen us and lead to new life. Jesus’ innocent suffering and death ushered in the resurrection. Our tears too, whether caused by the tragedies of life, injustices and faults of others, or by our own sins and mistakes, can lead us to true joy. If we walk the path of the Holy Innocents, then we who desire true healing must imitate Jesus, the Innocent One, in setting our enemies free and view such painful and unpleasant events as opportunities to grow in fortitude in our faith and be purified in love.

In the final analysis, Jesus is our healer and antidote to the pain of rejection. Knowing that Jesus is our advocate with the Father and is the expiation for our sins, we can be confident therefore that “the blood of Jesus his Son cleanses us from all sin” which includes the healing of our emotional and psychological wounds that come from rejection and alienation. So if we want healing from rejection and separation, we must, like Jesus, forgive those who have rejected us in one way or another by walking with Jesus in forgiving those who have hurt us. Not only did He forgive His enemies, but He prayed for them and became their advocate with the Father! Should we too not pray for our enemies likewise, be their intercessors and excuse them before our Heavenly Father, saying, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they are doing.”