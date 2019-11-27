THE WRITING ON THE WALL FOR SECULARISM AND RELATIVISM

In the first reading, we read how King Belshazzar was enjoying himself with his noblemen. He was feeling great about himself, his power and his kingdom. He must have thought he was the most powerful man on earth, and invincible. Hence, he could do whatever he liked. He had no respect for the Sacred. So much so, he committed sacrilege by using the gold and silver vessels taken from the sanctuary of the Temple for the guests to drink out of them. He had become oblivious to what was right and wrong. When someone is so powerful, so used to being served and getting whatever he demands, he tends to have an exaggerated notion of self-importance. He thinks everyone is at his beck and call.

Indeed, this is the way the modern man feels as well. He thinks he is very intelligent because he is well-educated and holds a few academic degrees. Just because he is scientifically and technologically advanced, he thinks he can solve all the problems in the world. He does not need to rely on any god or spirit but himself. He is proud of his skills and knowledge. He believes that man has the capacity to solve all problems sooner or later. Hence, there is no God and no spiritual world. Man is the summit of life. There is no one before or after him. He is the reference point of everyone.

This is the reason why there is a growing number of atheists and humanists in today’s world. Before the advance of science and technology, man believed he was at the mercy of some capricious god/s who sought to control human beings according to their whims and fancies. The world was then overly superstitious, believing that all their problems were due to the fact that the gods were not appeased. But after the introduction of science and technology, God was no longer needed to fill the gaps in life. All problems can now be solved by man, if not today, maybe in time to come. The answer and solution will not come from God because there is no God but from man and his intelligence. That answer can be found in man.

As a result of pride, man has become arrogant. Not only does he refuse to acknowledge the supremacy of God, but those who are believers in religion are marginalized from society. Believers are perceived to be naïve and silly. This is why most believers are ashamed to let people know that they have faith in God. When asked about our religion, the trend is say that we are free thinkers or humanists. We think that we will be better respected this way because it shows that we are not ruled by anyone except knowledge, science and reason. Man believes in absolute freedom to do whatever he wants, whatever he likes. In many places, this freedom as a human right is so exaggerated that the right to free speech means the right to say whatever we want without due regard to the sensitivities of others, or of truth or decency. Freedom is promoted at the expense of the freedom of others. His freedom has become an abused freedom.

In some places, believers are not just discriminated but persecuted. Jesus warned His disciples, “‘Men will seize you and persecute you; they will hand you over to the synagogues and to imprisonment, and bring you before kings and governors because of my name. You will be betrayed even by parents and brothers, relations and friends; and some of you will be put to death.” Indeed, even today, in our own families, there is division because not only do we have members of different religions but also those without religion. As a consequence, we no longer have shared values, especially moral values. We disagree almost on everything, from the necessity of having a gender, to same-sex marriage, adoption by same sex couples, abortion, euthanasia, in-vitro fertilization, even drug-taking. Indeed, in today’s world, it is very difficult to agree on anything because of relativism, which is an offshoot of secularism, the denial of the Absolute.

As the first reading tells us, the writing is on the wall. Where is our society heading? Have we become a more gracious, righteous, compassionate and integrated people, or have we become more disorientated and divided? Could we honestly say that with the advent of secularism, relativism, pragmatism, society is much better off, more united and our people are much happier, living a fulfilling life, and our families are stronger and children more civilized and gracious? Can we honestly say that with modern equipment, military weapons, science and technology, this world is a much safe place to live in? If it were so, why are there still so many wars, terrorist acts that have made every place unsafe to be in, increasing numbers of people committing suicide, sexual crimes and indecent acts, gambling and drug-addiction, human trafficking?

Unfortunately, many of us are not ready to reckon with the reality of our times. No one wants to be a prophet because true prophets are not welcomed. Only false prophets who tell the people that what they are doing is good, is the right thing to do, give people absolute freedom, normalize what used to be abnormal so that after some time, what is evil is now seen to be good. Because we did not arrest and check the false propaganda and the unhealthy trends of the world, those things we failed to condemn have over time now become accepted as the norm of life.

For failing to exercise our responsibility to be a witness of the truth and of Christ, we will have to face the consequences of our cowardice and irresponsibility. This was the judgment of God against King Belshazzar. Firstly, he was condemned for not recognizing the authority of God and the sacredness of His Temple. “You have defied the Lord of heaven, you have had the vessels from his Temple brought to you, and you, your noblemen, your wives and your singing women have drunk your wine out of them.” Secondly, he failed to acknowledge God as his creator and that all he had belonged to God. “You have praised gods of gold and silver, of bronze and iron, of wood and stone, which cannot either see, hear or understand; but you have given no glory to the God who holds your breath and all your fortunes in his hands.” On account of these, the judgment of God was meted out. “The meaning of the words is this: Mene: God has measured your sovereignty and put an end to it; Tekel: you have been weighed in the balance and found wanting; Parsin: your kingdom has been divided and given to the Medes and the Persians.”

Indeed, one day, humanity will suffer the same fate as King Belshazzar for not acknowledging the authority of God. For thinking so highly of ourselves and abusing the freedom given to us, God will put an end to our freedom by taking it away. When freedom is abused, it is no longer freedom but another form of slavery, whether to drugs, sex, pornography, drinking, gambling or cheating. When we do not use our talents and resources the Lord has given to us properly and for the good of others, they will be taken away from us eventually. We will lose them because of ill health, and the consequences of our sins and negligence. So, like the king, God will say to us, “you have been weighed in the balance and found wanting” and as a consequence, the whole of humanity will become more divided because without any objective truth to rely on, everyone is the point of reference.

So, just as the Kingdom of Babylon would be “divided and given to the Medes and the Persians”, so too will we be divided, as is happening in the world today. There is a growing protectionism versus inclusivity, nationalism versus globalization, individualism over the common good. Every man is for himself, his needs, his enjoyment, his fulfillment and his security. How can society continue when we have become a society without morality, without values, without a vision for tomorrow, without a future after death and life on earth? When what we do today have no eternal consequences and the future of humanity and this earth is in doubt, why would anyone want to invest time, energy and resources to save humanity? When that happens, no one would be willing to sacrifice oneself for a lost cause. So we will end up with a society that just cares for itself and for today.

However, for us as disciples of the Lord, we must endure and not allow the annihilating principles of the world to influence us to live as if there is no tomorrow and no future. The Lord exhorts us, in such a hostile and divided climate, “to bear witness.” We must resist succumbing to the world and its destructive ideology. We must continue to speak the truth, be the voice of conscience for humanity and most of all, to articulate the truth of the gospel without fear or favour, trusting and knowing that the Lord is with us, to give us “an eloquence and a wisdom that none of your opponents will be able to resist or contradict.” Indeed, we are assured by the Lord that He will protect us if we endure to the end. “You will be hated by all men on account of my name, but not a hair of your head will be lost. Your endurance will win you your lives.”