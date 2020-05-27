WATCHING OVER OUR MINISTERS

Today, both scripture readings are more concerned with the leaders of the Church than with the flock. Paul was addressing the elders of the church of Ephesus: “Be on your guard for yourselves and for all the flock of which the Holy Spirit has made you the overseers, to feed the Church of God which he bought with his own blood.” In the gospel, before Jesus returned to His Father, He prayed, “Holy Father, keep those you have given me true to your name, so that they may be one like us. While I was with them, I kept those you had given me true to your name.” Protecting our leaders is critical for the transmission of the gospel; indeed, for all organizations as well. Without good, sound, wise and sober leaders, those members under them will suffer because of bad decisions or poor management and most of all the spread of falsehood.

Being leaders in the world today, whether religious, corporate or political is very daunting. The demands on leaders are very great. The sheep we have today are not so docile and attentive to what we say. Many times, they behave as if they are the shepherds and their leaders, the sheep who have to follow what they say and what they demand. This is the consequence of secularism, relativism, materialism and individualism. In the name of freedom and democracy, truth today is diluted, twisted, denied and attacked. They confuse our people by sowing half-truths, such as those advocating abortion, euthanasia, same-sex union. This is a very harsh world we are living in. These are the wolves that Paul warns us about. “I know quite well that when I have gone fierce wolves will invade you and will have no mercy on the flock.” With so many different voices, it is difficult to hear which the voice of God is. More so today, because there is so much information on the internet that it has becomes a matter of choice and preferences. This accounts for why the world is so fragmented and divided. It all depends who speaks louder, and who has the financial resources and social and political influence to condition the world to accept their ideology and philosophy of life.

Sometimes it is not the world that divides us but the leaders themselves. Indeed, Paul warns us of division that comes from within us – pride, fear and insecurity. “Even from your own ranks there will be men coming forward with a travesty of the truth on their lips to induce the disciples to follow them.” Among leaders, there will be division. Some of our leaders are misled, misguided and ignorant. Some lack spiritual maturity or doctrinal knowledge and teach wrong doctrines. When leaders cannot agree, how can our people be united in faith? This is why we must be more concerned about protecting our leaders in the truth so that the whole flock would not be misled and become divided. What we need is docility, willingness to dialogue, to search and discern the truth together. It is not a matter of who is right or who is wrong. So long as both parties are willing to put the truth above everything else, rather than allowing our ego to blind us from listening to each other, we can find the truth.

Jesus warns us of the temptations of the world and the onslaught of the Evil One. He said, “I passed your word on to them, and the world hated them, because they belong to the world no more than I belong to the world. I am not asking you to remove them from the world, but to protect them from the evil one. They do not belong to the world any more than I belong to the world.” Whoever seeks to speak the truth will be attacked mercilessly by those who disagree with the gospel. Some of our leaders have fallen from grace and live scandalous lives contrary to the gospel they proclaim. This has caused many to lose faith in Christ and in the Church. Many have left the Church because of the scandalous conduct of Church leaders, because of greed, power, lust and popularity.

For this reason, the most important prayer that the Lord first prayed for His apostles was that they be consecrated in the truth. “Consecrate them in the truth; your word is truth. As you sent me into the world, I have sent them into the world, and for their sake I consecrate myself so that they too may be consecrated in truth.” Unless our leaders are formed in the truth, there will be confusion and disunity in the Church or in any organization. The Church community is divided because we cannot agree on what is true. Christian churches are divided because we do not agree on the right interpretation of the bible, church doctrines and the place of authority. Sometimes, even within the same church like ours, we have differing teachings from our Church leaders, causing more confusion rather than inspiring or enlightening anyone. What is even sadder still is that when such leaders are corrected they are too proud to admit that they are wrong or willing to submit to authority. There can be no real unity without foundation in the truth.

This is why we must also pray for our leaders. We must ask for divine protection for our leaders. We must pray as Jesus prayed to the Father. St Paul also commended them to the Lord. “And now I commend you to God, and to the word of his grace that has power to build you up and to give you your inheritance among all the sanctified. When he had finished speaking he knelt down with them all and prayed.”

We pray for an increase of love for our leaders and leaders of their community. The way to be on guard against such invasion from enemies within and without is to love our leaders and the community. Paul said, “So be on your guard, remembering how night and day for three years I never failed to keep you right, shedding tears over each one of you.” When we love our community and our leaders, we will want to protect them from all harm and from temptations as well. This is true even in our family life and among friends. If we know that our loved ones or friends are going the wrong way or doing things that will hurt themselves, we will prevent them from being led astray. Jesus prayed, “I have watched over them and not one is lost except the one who chose to be lost, and this was to fulfil the scriptures.”

Love will give us the commitment to protect our leaders and our community. Whenever a leader is tempted to do something that would scandalize the community, then out of love for them, he or she would think twice. This was what St Paul wrote to the Corinthians. “We put no stumbling block in anyone’s path, so that our ministry will not be discredited. Rather, as servants of God we commend ourselves in every way: in great endurance; in troubles, hardships and distresses; in beatings, imprisonments and riots; in hard work, sleepless nights and hunger; in purity, understanding, patience and kindness; in the Holy Spirit and in sincere love; in truthful speech and in the power of God; with weapons of righteousness in the right hand and in the left.” (2 Cor 6:3-7)

Finally, we must pray also for humility for leaders, that they would not allow their pride and ego to mislead them. Leaders must lead in example not to be over self-reliant. St Paul said, “I have never asked anyone for money or clothes; you know for yourselves that the work I did earned enough to meet my needs and those of my companions. I did this to show you that is how we must exert ourselves to support the weak, remembering the words of the Lord Jesus, who himself said, ‘There is more happiness in giving than in receiving.'” Paul’s refusal to accept financial help from the Christian community was not because he was too proud but out of generosity so as not to tax the community further. However, later on, when he was no longer able to sustain himself, he humbly accepted the contributions of the Christians. So too, leaders need to work as a team, consult and dialogue with the people. We are accountable to each other. The danger of self-sufficiency is that it can lead to independence and autonomy. The Church is a community. We are to care for each other like brothers and sisters. We need to give and receive so that we can give more. In summary, leaders must protect their community, and the community must protect their leaders. Together, as one Church and one community, we will be able to overcome the world with courage and wisdom.