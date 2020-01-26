FORMING OUR PEOPLE TO MISSION IN COMMUNION

What is perhaps the most challenging task of a leader is not the hard work. It is not the sacrifices. It is not the time and energy. It is the task of getting everyone to be on the same page, to be aligned in vision and mission. As bishop my pain is to see that there are so many people who are yearning to find hope, peace, love and healing from the Church, and here among ourselves, we are divided, bickering, slandering each other, wanting to have things our way and only ours, breaking the Church apart, causing those who are serving to lose morale and to give up on the Church. Jesus in the gospel made it clear. “If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot last. And if a household is divided against itself, that household can never stand.”

Indeed, the strategy of the Evil One is to sow disunity in the world, among religions and in the Church. It is because of disunity among religions that secularism was born, masquerading as the panacea to all divisions in the world. Yet, the facts show that secularism is the greatest cause of division, not just religious division but all levels and forms of division. The championing of relativism, which is the outcome of secularism, has led to a situation where everyone is contradicting each other on everything, whether it is with regard to lifestyle, use of technology, politics, economics, etc. All of us are divided even in fundamental values with regard to family, marriage, gender and life. So the devil’s strategy to divide and conquer seems to be working. And we who claim to be the most intelligent of all animals on this planet have been hoodwinked by the Evil One.

How does the Devil sow division? By telling half-truths, just like all those fake news we read in the internet and social media. They twist and turn the truths of the gospel to their liking, contradict whatever the Lord said. In the name of God, in the name of religion and even in the name of Christ, the world is promoting values that are contrary to what is taught in the scriptures. They mislead and confuse the world. But more than just misleading and confusing people, they mobilize celebrities, the powerful, the rich and the famous, modern technology, internet, and media, to normalize what is abnormal so that we all are conditioned into accepting something that is against truth and love.

This was how the enemies of Jesus sought to demolish the good works that Jesus did. They accused Jesus of collaborating with the Evil Spirits. They said “Beelzebul is in him and it is through the prince of devils that he casts devils out.” It is significant that they were not denying the good works that Jesus did. They were not denying the miracles He performed. But they sought to place doubts in the minds of the people that Jesus was in league with the evil spirits. Regardless how farfetched their arguments were, we can be sure that some would have been swayed by them. Isn’t it true in our times? When influential people champion same-sex union, transgender, abortion, euthanasia, etc, those who are not as enlightened will come to believe that since they are intelligent people and leaders in society and the world, they must know better and therefore they must be right.

But why do the enemies of Jesus think in such a manner even when Jesus reasoned with them that “… if Satan has rebelled against himself and is divided, he cannot stand either – it is the end of him.” The fact that He could cast out the devil proved not only that He was not in league with them but that He was stronger than them. “No one can make his way into a strong man’s house and burgle his property unless he has tied up the strong man first. Only then can he burgle his house.”

The reason was that their enemies were simply closed to the truth. They refused to see goodness as goodness. Instead they sought to attribute and suggest that it is counterfeit. When people are blind to what is truly good even when they know it, it means that they are in league with the Evil One. That is why this sin of blasphemy cannot be forgiven. The Lord warned us, “I tell you solemnly, all men’s sins will be forgiven, and all their blasphemies: but let anyone blaspheme against the Holy Spirit and he will never have forgiveness: he is guilty of an eternal sin.’ This was because they were saying, ‘An unclean spirit is in him.'” It is not because God does not forgive our sins. All sins are forgiven when we acknowledge them. When it is a sin of blasphemy it cannot be forgiven simply because the person does not see the need to listen and obey the Lord, or to admit that he or she is in the wrong, that what he or she is doing is evil and immoral. The person’s ego and selfish desires forbid him or her to surrender to the truth.

So those who have been overcome by the Evil One, no matter what we say, will be opposed. They will champion half-truths and perpetuate lies, as the Lord tells us, “You are from your father the devil, and you choose to do your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks according to his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” (Jn 8:44) Hence, we can understand how those who speak the truth are not just silenced but their lives, families, jobs, businesses and livelihood are threatened. The world has become so evil that those who speak against evil are discriminated, oppressed and threatened. Indeed, we see this everywhere. There are all kinds of demonstrations. But they are not just expressing their views. Rather, they use violence and all kinds of threats to silence those who oppose them. If Catholic leaders were to uphold the gospel values on marriage and the dignity of the human person according to the scriptures, they would be condemned as exclusive, lacking compassion, judgmental, and out of touch with the world. What is frightening is that they have are able to employ all the resources to silence the minority voice.

Today, we are called to be faithful to truth and charity. God will be faithful to us and His truth and love will stay with us. We should not fear but remain firm in our faith. This is what the responsorial psalm is reminding us. “Of old you spoke in a vision. To your friends the prophets you said: ‘I have set the crown on a warrior, I have exalted one chosen from the people. I have found David my servant and with my holy oil anointed him. My hand shall always be with him and my arm shall make him strong. My truth and my love shall be with him; by my name his might shall be exalted. I will stretch out his hand to the Sea and his right hand as far as the River.”

In the meantime, we must seek to align our own people to unite for a common mission. This was what King David did. But it took him a long time to unite his people, the two kingdoms of Judah and Israel. Although some historians have suggested that David was only ten years old when he was anointed, modern scripture commentators suggest that 15 years of age was more likely. So by the time he became king of Judah, he was 30 years old. Seven-and-a-half years later, the rest of the tribes of Israel accepted him as king. So it took him 15 years to be king and another seven-and-a-half years to unite the kingdom.

Indeed, leadership is a very difficult task. Trying to unite our people is a great challenge, much less to unite the world. As leaders we will always be misunderstood. There are those who, because of pride and self-interests, will seek to go their own ways instead of following their leader. They think they know best. No one, including their anointed leader chosen by God, knows better. Self-appointed leaders are many. So those who have been chosen by the Lord must learn from David to be patient, to be forgiving towards their enemies and those who oppose them. We must, with a heart of Christ, continue to soldier on, doing what we can, and patiently wait for the Lord to act simply because He is the strong man. Only in Him and with Him, can we win the battle.