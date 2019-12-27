BORN AGAIN

The birth of any baby is always considered miraculous. When we bring forth a baby into the world, we think of the possibilities that the child would one day grow up to be in society. A baby gives hope to humanity. At the same time, a baby radiates the smile, the love, the joy and the innocence of God. When we see the vulnerability and receptivity of the infant child, we become vulnerable ourselves. We want to hold, to touch, to care and to love the baby. Indeed, every baby shows us the face of God.

If this is true for every baby, what more if this baby is but the Son of God? This is even beyond our expectations and imagination that God would condescend to take upon our human flesh and be one of us and one with us. This is what St John, whose feast we are celebrating today, marveled in his letter, “Something which has existed since the beginning, that we have heard, and we have seen with our own eyes; that we have watched and touched with our hands: the Word, who is life – this is our subject.” To behold God in man, in a child, is simply too wonderful for words. But this is the basis for Christian joy in the birth of Christ. Christmas is not a celebration of the birth of just any child. It is the celebration of the Incarnation of God. It is our claim that this child is the Word of God made flesh and has come to give us life.

Yet, Christmas could not be celebrated if there were no Good Friday and Easter. The celebration of Christmas in the Christian calendar was established much later. It was Easter that was celebrated first. Without Easter, we will never know that Jesus is the Son of God. Only because of His death and resurrection could Christians come to know that the Jesus of Nazareth is truly the Christ of God. This explains why immediately following the peaceful and joyful celebration of Christmas, it was the commemoration of the martyrdom of St Stephen who died with and in Christ. Today, we have the gospel text of the Empty Tomb signifying the resurrection of our Lord. Indeed, Christmas and Easter are so closely related. There will be no Christmas celebration without Easter. But there could not be Easter without Christmas as well. In the order of time, Christmas is first, then Easter. In the order of faith, it is Easter first, than Christmas. Significantly, one can appreciate why Handel’s Messiah is often played both at Christmas and at Easter, because these two themes are very much related.

What does it mean for us who celebrate the Feast of St John today? What can we learn from Him about celebrating Christmas? To celebrate Christmas means that we are called to be born again in the new life of Christ at Easter. Christmas comes to give us the life of Christ. When Christ was on earth, He grew in age and wisdom. He manifested the love and compassion of God in His earthly life, especially in His ministry. He cured the sick, gave sight to the blind, restored the lame and made them walked again, delivered those under demonic oppression and even raised the dead back to life. In all His miracles, He wanted to give life to the people. He is the face of God, the mercy and compassionate One. St John remarked, “That life was made visible: we saw it and we are giving our testimony, telling you of the eternal life which was with the Father and has been made visible to us.”

But Jesus was more than just a social and humanitarian worker. He came to give us life to the fullest, which includes our relationship with God and with one another. He came to offer us reconciliation with God, with ourselves and with our neighbours. He came to forgive us our sins, died for us so that we will come to know the love and mercy of God. Through this knowledge and awareness, one would be brought to sincere repentance. There is nothing greater than to share in the life of God and His love. This was what St Stephen, whose feast we celebrated yesterday, did when he gave up His life for Christ in imitation of Him even in the way he died when he was stoned to death.

Consequently, if we want to share in the life of Christ, then we must not just contemplate on the infant child Jesus, but we must be like St Stephen, willing to enter into His death. Indeed, after the feast of St John, we will be celebrating the Feast of the Holy Innocents, then St Thomas Becket, all of whom were martyrs for Christ. They followed Jesus by being reborn in Him for the New Life in heaven. We, too, must be willing to travel that path. Christmas is more than just a sentimental event contemplating on the beauty of the child Jesus. Christmas is an invitation to share in His birth in us. Like the Magi after adoring Jesus returned in a different path, we, too, after contemplating on the birth of Christ would now choose His path instead of others. This calls for sacrifices, self-denial and at times even suffering innocently and death.

But this is only for us to enter into the New Life of Christ. A Christian does not live in the nostalgic past but he lives from the future, which is the resurrection. So we have St John and St Peter in the gospel who went to seek the Lord in the Empty Tomb. But the Lord was not in the tomb. It was empty. Indeed, we do not find life in the tomb. There is nothing in the tomb. So too, we cannot be living in the past and yearning for the past. This is the problem today. In the face of the challenges facing us, many are tempted to go back to the past where things were less complicated. We do not want to face the challenges of our time. But God wants us to look out of our tombs. We are called to find Him in the world we live in, in our times, in our struggles, in our pains and in our confusion. He is right outside, not inside our tombs.

That is why we are called to reach out in love and service to others. After encountering the Lord, St John wrote, ‘What we have seen and heard we are telling you so that you too may be in union with us, as we are in union with the Father and with his Son Jesus Christ. We are writing this to you to make our own joy complete.” Indeed, to announce to others the love of God in Christ is what will make our life and joy complete. Christmas is not meant to be an individualistic celebration, of fun and merry-making. Rather, it is always a call to reach out, to share Christ’s love for us and in us with others who have not yet encountered His love. Only when we become like God in giving up His only Son for us, through our giving and sharing, can we say that Christ is born again in us. Our joy can be complete only when it is given and shared. That is why Christmas is about giving and sharing our gifts and love with others.

This presupposes that we renew our encounter with the Lord and His love for us. We are told that it was to Mary of Magdala that the Lord appeared first. And it was St John who, although had not seen the Lord, believed when he saw the empty tomb. Whereas for St Peter, he was simply mystified. Clearly, only those who are in love with Jesus, are close and intimate with Himcan perceive His presence in their lives and in the lives of others. Without a personal encounter with the Lord and a real intimacy with Him, we cannot see His presence. We will be like Peter, seeing the linen cloths on the ground but could not make sense of it. Whereas, “the other disciple who had reached the tomb first also went in; he saw and he believed.”

For us Catholics, we have the privileged place to touch our Lord and hear Him and see Him with our eyes, whenever we celebrate the Eucharist and hear the Word of God. It is in the scriptures that we hear God and are touched by Him. In the Eucharist, we touch Him with our hands and tongue. In the sacrament of Reconciliation and the Anointing of the Sick, we are touched by His healing hands and restored to our dignity as God’s children. Indeed, the sacraments are all by the extension of the Incarnation of our Lord. With the Lord assuming our humanity, we can now touch, hear and see Him in and through the sacraments and in our brothers and sisters. Only those of us who have touched Him and seen Him or heard from Him will have a message of the Good News to announce, like the Angels and like St John and the Apostles. May St John lead us to the loving arms of Jesus in contemplation and in wonder so that we too can love and serve as He did. “Let us love one another; for love is of God, and he who loves is born of God and knows God.’ (1 Jn 4:7)