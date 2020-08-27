VIGILANCE

Like the Christians in Corinth, we have all been blessed with many gifts from the Lord. They received the gifts of the Spirit, such as speaking, praying and prophesying in tongues, healing and miracles. Instead of being grateful and humbled that they received them, they were comparing and competing among themselves. There were divisions among them, and factions were building up around some leaders. There were others who were living immoral lives and bringing their fellow brothers and sisters to court over some disagreements.

Like them, we also take these gifts bestowed by the Lord for granted. We also have Catholics suing fellow Catholics because of some disagreements in the way an organization is managed or because of hurtful words. Sometimes the clergy is the cause of scandals, forgetting their great privilege of being chosen to be the ministers and shepherds of His sheep. We bring shame to the Church. Like them too, there is so much competition for honour, glory and recognition in the Church, among members and sometimes among organizations. We abuse the blessings we have received, like the servant in today’s gospel. Just because his master was late in returning, he “sets about beating his fellow servants and eating and drinking with drunkards.”

Today, St Paul and our Lord urge us to be watchful over our communities and over ourselves lest the Evil One, the burglar, enters into our house and our community. Otherwise, disasters await us. This explains why many Catholics lose their faith. They do not strengthen their faith in good times. When crisis strikes, they are not able to take it. They blame God, they blame others, they blame themselves. They lose faith and become bitter and resentful. If they are not careful, they will be drawn further away from God. Without prayer and reading the Word of God, they become easy prey for Satan to tempt them to further sins and to eventually destroy themselves.

Hence, we must not take things for granted. There is always a grave danger of complacency. This always happens when we take our spiritual life and gifts as a matter of course. This is always the case, not just with our faith but also with our loved ones and colleagues, even our jobs. Then one day when we lose them, whether it is with our health, our loved ones, or our job, we will regret. The servant in the gospel abused the position the master gave him. He was supposed to take care of the house and the other servants. Instead of being responsible in managing the household, he got drunk and abused the other servants. He forgot his position and his privilege.

Indeed, today’s gospel has a warning, especially for those who hold positions in life, whether in society, in organization or in Church. The greater the privilege, the greater is the trust and responsibility demanded. When leaders abuse their positions of trust, they are often severely punished because of the implications of their action on the larger community. Indeed, the Lord warns, “his master will come on a day he does not expect and at an hour he does not know. The master will cut him off and send him to the same fate as the hypocrites, where there will be weeping and grinding of teeth.” Often, leaders forget the need for accountability. When they are dishonest, use their position to enrich themselves and further their interests, they will eventually be exposed and be condemned. Unfortunately, this is a lesson leaders do not seem to learn. They forget that they would be held to accountability. The writing is on the wall. It is a matter of time before they are deposed.

Indeed, we must be prepared at all times by being watchful. We should not even be thinking of just being prepared for the final judgment. The real judgment is not when Christ comes at the end of time. Judgment is taking place every moment and every day. On the last day, God does not judge as if an accountant is taking stock of the company’s financial balance. Every decision we make here and now will make us closer to the Lord or take us away from Him. No one decision will change us but the accumulation of choices. So when the Lord says, the master will come any time, what He means is that He is watching us all the time. We cannot hide from God. We must live in the moment.

So the best way to prepare ourselves is really to make the right choice at every moment in our lives. We must live in such a way that we will be already on the last day. The last day is not a day when we can change our character and our life suddenly. This is why some Catholics think that they can continue committing sins and hopefully just before they die, they can repent and theirs sins will be forgiven. We are not too sure if someone who has lived a sinful life all through life would even desire to repent and have his sins forgiven in his last days. The truth is that his heart will be so hardened by evil, numbed to sin and to what is good, and to God as well. By continuing to live a sinful life, that person would have reinforced all the sinful decisions he made each day and these would have hardened him.

When we are prepared for the last day, every day becomes a day of true joy and freedom. In fact, the last day is already anticipated today. Like a student sitting for an exam. If the student has prepared himself every day, studying regularly, when the exam comes, it will just be another day. There is no need for him to feel tensed because over the months, he has accumulated all the knowledge he needs to know. Exams would only be a day of liberation and celebration for him; an opportunity for him to bring together all that he has read and researched. Exams are only stressful for those who are unprepared.

So, too, in our spiritual life. If we have been praying every day, meditating on the scripture texts, participating in the Eucharist, reading up our faith, when the trials set in, we will be ready to withstand the onslaught of the storms. We would have armed ourselves with our faith in the Lord and remembered all that He has taught us or assured us. We will never lose hope so easily and be misled by the world. We remember the words of our Lord when He said, “Everyone then who hears these words of mine and acts on them will be like a wise man who built his house on rock. The rain fell, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house, but it did not fall, because it had been founded on rock.” (Mt 7:24f) Let us, as St Paul said, continue to be inspired by our teachers and preachers.

Hence, we should not delay further in preparing ourselves to welcome the Lord into our lives. He is coming to us every day, here and now, in our friends, in our colleagues, in our family members. He comes to us in a special way at worship, especially in the celebration of the sacraments. He comes to us when we reach out to the poor, the sick and the abandoned. He comes to us when our friends approach us for a listening ear and for encouragement. So we must be attentive and alert to the different ways the Lord is entering into our lives. Every opportunity lost means we are further away from the Kingdom.

Let us be like the faithful servant. Don’t waste time on futile and useless activities like getting drunk, watching pornography, gambling, taking drugs and gossiping. Rather, we must use our time well. Life is short. We use our time to build God’s kingdom of love and mercy and avoid harmful and destructive activities. We should use our time and resources to give glory to God so that what we do today will have eternal value in the next life. Loving, caring, sharing are eternal values that we can bring to the next life. Following St Paul, let us be responsible, thanking God for the blessings we have received and grow in perfection of life, in holiness. This is a lifelong process. No one becomes holy overnight. We must wholeheartedly work on it day and night. Indeed, St Paul urges us to be “steady and without blame until the last day, the day of our Lord Jesus Christ.”