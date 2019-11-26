THE PASSING WORLD

All kingdoms of the world cannot last for long, and definitely not forever. Trying to keep the kingdom powerful forever is a vain ambition that cannot be realized. The history of humanity has proven time and again that kingdoms will rise and fall. Powerful kingdoms in the ancient world, whether in the Ancient Near East or in India and China, did not last for long. One dynasty was followed by another. Even in the Middle Ages, powerful kingdoms like Spain, Portugal and Britain lost their glory. The United States claims to be most powerful country in the world today, and is trying hard to maintain its influence in the world. So are other countries and nations, all seeking to be the most powerful nation in the world.

Chasing this illusion is the cause of much division in the world. Instead of genuine cooperation and mutual help in making everyone prosperous and economically stable, countries are trying to outdo and suppress each other. Military wars are fought over space and territory. Economic and trade wars are fought to prevent others from developing economically so that the powerful can control them and make use of them to their own advantage. It is not about the common good of all peoples but only for the people of a particular country. It is strange that when we talk of selfishness, it is not just limited to individuals. Why are the lives and well-being of citizens of some countries more valuable than that of other countries? Protectionism, exclusivity and individualism breed division, hatred and wars.

This is precisely the vision of the Prophet Daniel to King Nebuchadnezzar. He reminded the King of Babylon, who was a great king that even his powerful kingdom would not last. He revealed to the King, “And after you another kingdom will rise, not so great as you, and then a third, of bronze, which will rule the whole world. There will be a fourth kingdom, hard as iron, as iron that shatters and crushes all. Like iron that breaks everything to pieces, it will crush and break all the earlier kingdoms.” Indeed, historically, we know that the great empire of Babylon eventually fell into the power of the Medes. This was followed by the Kingdom of Persia and then Alexander the Great came into the scene and conquered the world. Even then, upon his death, Alexander’s empire was divided and eventually also collapsed.

So let us not deceive ourselves into thinking that history will not repeat itself. It is a matter of time before our kingdom will also fall. History will unfold itself and show us that this earthly kingdom of ours is a passing reality. Nothing lasts forever in this world, not our wealth, power, status, health, life and our kingdom. Like all the previous generations and kingdoms before us, we, too, will be like them. Even if it is not due to military wars, when people become affluent, they become arrogant, proud, self-reliant, complacent and inward-looking. They are so taken up and bewitched by the beauty of the world that they lose the sense of the Sacred, the Transcendent, and eventually the loss of virtues and morality.

Even so-called great and respectable Educational Institutions in the world have lost all sense of what is right and wrong. Many of them teach amorality and advocate values that destroy authentic relationships, marriage and family. The weak and vulnerable, the value of human dignity and human life, from conception to death is no longer protected. When citizens of the world lose all moral values, are unable to distinguish between right and wrong, what hope is there to save the world? This explains why many people, including large Corporations, do not take seriously the need to protect the earth and its resources. We are indiscriminately destroying and using the resources of the world for our convenience and wealth without sparing a thought for the generations of tomorrow, when the planet becomes unlivable.

Indeed, not only do political kingdoms not last, even all we have will not last. In the gospel, “when some were talking about the Temple, remarking how it was adorned with fine stonework and votive offerings, Jesus said, ‘All these things you are staring at now – the time will come when not a single stone will be left on another: everything will be destroyed.'” This prophecy of Jesus which came true in A.D 70 when the Temple was ravaged and destroyed by the Romans was unthinkable during the people of Jesus’ time because it took them 83 years to rebuild that Temple. It was such a magnificent and majestic Temple and no one could imagine how such a beautiful Temple could be destroyed a few years after its completion. But precisely, no matter how beautiful our monuments are, how much we try to preserve them, they will be burnt down and destroyed in time to come. Even the great and beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in France was almost burnt down.

If that is true for National Monuments and powerful Empires, what about us? What about our own personal wealth, status, power and position in life? We are even more vulnerable. We will eventually have to let go of all that we accumulate in life, be it our wealth, possessions, property, power, office and even our friends and loved ones. As we grow older, we will find our peers gradually leaving us. That is why those who live long lives have to deal with loneliness since all their friends and peers would have already left them. And whatever we have, we will have to hand over to others because by then we would not be able to even manage or enjoy them because we are too old, unable to see, read or remember anything. So why cling on to something that we cannot keep forever?

So what should we do? Should we despair in the light of these realities? Nay, Jesus told His disciples, “Take care not to be deceived because many will come using my name and saying, I am he’ and, ‘The time is near at hand.’ Refuse to join them. And when you hear of wars and revolutions, do not be frightened, for this is something that must happen but the end is not so soon.’ Then he said to them ‘Nation will fight against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be great earthquakes, and plagues and famines here and there; there will be fearful sights and great signs from heaven.'”

Indeed, such things will happen but they will be permitted to happen because they are signs of God’s mercy and judgement. God will allow us all to suffer the consequences of our sins and the sins of others. The wars, revolutions, famine, natural disasters are mostly due to man’s selfishness and sins because we have failed to protect creation and humanity. Many will die because of wars, epidemics, floods, drought, and diseases simply because man only cares for himself and not for others. More importantly, because of amorality and the failure to protect the human institutions like marriage, family, gender, healthy values like purity, honesty, integrity, generosity and selflessness, humanity will degenerate. But if we see all these positively, they are means that God will use to awaken us and purify us.

There are warnings of greater evils to come if we do not step up and change the direction of the world, especially for political, economic, corporate and religious leaders. Daniel reminded the King that he was the king of kings, “to whom the God of heaven has given sovereignty, power, strength and glory – the sons of men, the beasts of the field, the birds of heaven, wherever they live, he has entrusted to your rule, making you king of them all – you are the golden head.” God has entrusted to us who are leaders in the world, in society, in community and the workplace, the responsibility to use our resources well for the good of the world and humanity.

We must not allow the world to destroy itself but we must cooperate with the grace of God to prepare for the everlasting Kingdom where God lives in us all and we in Him. Daniel prophesied, “the God of heaven will set up a kingdom which shall never be destroyed, and this kingdom will not pass into the hands of another race: it will shatter and absorb all the previous kingdoms, and itself last forever.” This kingdom is the one established by Christ where all are called to share in the life and love of His Father by living out the gospel life.