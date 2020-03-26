CREDIBILITY OF LEADERS

The scripture readings today focus on the credibility of leaders. Specifically in the gospel, we have the Jews questioning the credibility of Jesus as the Messiah or the messenger of God. What does it take for leaders to gain the confidence of their people? There are three important factors that would help to bolster trust and faith in leaders, namely, the integrity of the leader, the purity of his intention, and thirdly, the testimony of others.

With regard to integrity, a leader must be consistent in what he says and does. In the first reading, we have the bad example of Aaron. He was not consistent in his faith in Yahweh who led them out of Egypt with signs and wonders. When the people felt the absence of God and Moses, they went back to their old ways of worshipping idols and even importing the Canaanite gods. They never really trusted in Yahweh to take care of them in spite of the wonders God worked for them in Egypt through Moses. Aaron, in seeking to please the people, made a golden calf for them to worship. The excuse he made to Moses was, “They said to me, ‘Make us gods, who shall go before us; as for this Moses, the man who brought us up out of the land of Egypt, we do not know what has become of him.'” (Ex 32:23) Aaron was not leading the people. Instead, he allowed the people to lead him even when he knew that what they were doing was wrong. Isn’t this what many leaders are also doing? Giving in to what the people want! Do we as parents give whatever our children want? Are shepherds being led by the sheep or are they leading the sheep?

In contrast, we see the integrity of God and of our Lord Jesus Christ. When God saw the idolatrous attitude of the people of Israel, He threatened to let His wrath “blaze out against them and devour them.” This wrath of God speaks of God’s justice. God is truth and justice, and therefore lies and falsehoods manifested in the sin of idolatry are abominable to God. In the gospel too, we see the steadfastness of Jesus in the face of opposition. “The Jews were seeking all the more to kill him, because he was not only breaking the Sabbath, but was also calling God his own Father, thereby making himself equal to God.” (Jn 5:18) Jesus was true to His convictions and His words. He did not run away from the truth and what He was called to proclaim.

Secondly, a leader must have purity of intention in serving his people. When God saw the people apostatizing, the Lord tested the purity of the heart of Moses. He said to him, “I can see how headstrong these people are! Leave me now, my wrath shall blaze out against them and devour them; of you, however, I will make a great nation.” God offered Moses blessings for his descendants whilst destroying those who had apostatized. But the response of Moses showed how selfless he was as a leader. He was not interested in working for himself or even protecting his loved ones. He saw himself as a leader of the people under his care. It would not be right to save only his family and allow the others to perish.

Moses pleaded with the Lord his God for the entire people. He dissuaded God saying, “Why, let the Egyptians say, ‘Ah, it was in treachery that he brought them out, to do them to death in the mountains and wipe them off the face of the earth?'” Moses was not only concerned about the people but he also wanted to protect the Holy Name of God. God’s reputation and name would be tarnished if the people were to perish. Finally, Moses pleaded to God for he believed that God was always consistent in Himself and His promises. So he prayed, “Remember Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, your servants to whom by your own self you swore and made this promise: I will make your offspring as many as the stars of heaven, and all this land which I promised I will give to your descendants, and it shall be their heritage for ever.” On account of Moses’ sincerity, “the Lord relented and did not bring on his people the disaster he had threatened.”

Jesus also insisted on the purity of His intentions in doing what He did. Miracles were performed not to impress people or even to cow people into submission. All that He did and taught were for the glory of God. It was not about Himself, unlike the scribes and the Pharisees. “As for human approval, this means nothing to me.” Jesus was not seeking human approval or acceptance. Nor was He worried for His status and privileges. However, this was not so for the Jewish leaders. They were fearful of losing their authority over the people, their position in society and all the benefits that came with it. Jesus said, “Besides, I know you too well; you have no love of God in you. I have come in the name of my Father and you refuse to accept me; if someone else comes in his own name you will accept him.” They made the law so difficult that ordinary people could not fulfill them. They were not concerned about the welfare and good of their people. They were not pleased when the paralyzed man was healed by the Lord. Instead, they were angry simply because the Lord interpreted the Sabbath Law differently from them.

Thirdly, for a leader to be credible, he must have witnesses. According to the law, Moses decreed, “a single witness shall not suffice to convict a person of any crime or wrongdoing in connection with any offense that may be committed. Only on the evidence of two or three witnesses shall a charge be sustained.” (Dt 19:15) Jesus could adduce five witnesses not just two or three, namely, John the Baptist, His Heavenly Father, His works, Scriptures and Moses.

Firstly, he had the witness of John the Baptist. He said, “You sent messengers to John and he gave his testimony to the truth; not that I depend on human testimony; no, it is for your salvation that I speak of this. John was a lamp alight and shining and for a time you were content to enjoy the light that he gave.” Indeed, the people all recognized John the Baptist as a true prophet. John had said, “Here is the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world! This is he of whom I said, ‘After me comes a man who ranks ahead of me because he was before me.'” (Jn 1:29f) Alas, they also rejected John the Baptist. Jesus said, “For John the Baptist has come eating no bread and drinking no wine, and you say, ‘He has a demon’; the Son of Man has come eating and drinking, and you say, ‘Look, a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners!'” (Lk 7:33f)

Secondly, Jesus had the Father and His good works as His witnesses. “My testimony is greater than John’s: the works my Father has given me to carry out, these same works of mine testify that the Father has sent me. Besides, the Father who sent me bears witness to me himself. You have never heard his voice, you have never seen his shape, and his word finds no home in you because you do not believe in the one he has sent.” The works of Jesus testified to the fact that He had been sent by the Father. He said, “Believe me that I am in the Father and the Father is in me; but if you do not, then believe me because of the works themselves.” (Jn 14:11) What greater signs than the works of healing, exorcism, and power over nature can Jesus have to affirm His identity and the veracity of His words? Of course, the ultimate sign would be His passion, death and resurrection.

Finally, Jesus had the testimony of scriptures and Moses who represented the Law, the five books of Pentateuch. The scriptures testified to the coming of the Messiah. “I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and hers; he will strike your head, and you will strike his heel.” (Gn 3:15) Moses prophesied a new prophet to come, “The Lord your God will raise up for you a prophet like me from among your own people; you shall heed such a prophet.” (Dt 18:15) Indeed, the Lord said, “Do not imagine that I am going to accuse you before the Father: you place your hopes on Moses, and Moses will be your accuser. If you really believed him, you would believe me too, since it was I that he was writing about but if you refuse to believe what he wrote, how can you believe what I say?” As leaders, too, if we want to gain credibility, we need to purify our intentions, which is to serve God’s glory and the good of our people. It means to live a life of integrity, pure selfless service, seen in our good works and confirmed by a life consistent in what we teach and believe.