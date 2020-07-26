SEEKING THE OVERARCHING PURPOSE OF YOUR LIFE

How can one live life purposefully and meaningfully? This is possible only if one is aware of what one is to do in his life. Without a clear understanding of our purpose in life, what we are to do, we cannot give our heart and soul to it. This is why many people live fragmented lives. They pursue one thing after another. They study to earn academic degrees. They pursue and accumulate more wealth. They seek power and glory. They seek happiness in sensual pleasures and entertainment. However, the truth is that for most of them their lives are empty. They are not satisfied or contented. They do not find real happiness. This is why their hearts are always restless, always looking for something more.

This is not to say that it is wrong to acquire more wealth and desire more luxuries in life. However, these cannot be the goals in life. They are by products of something that we do and are secondary to our happiness. As the Lord tells us in the gospel, “strive first for the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” (Mt 6:33) In the gospel too, we read about the parable of the man who found the “hidden treasure in a field, he hides it again, goes off happy, sells everything he owns and buys the field.” In buying the field, he owns not just the hidden treasure he found but everything in the land as well.

King Solomon in today’s first reading sets the example of having a clear purpose and goal in life. When “the Lord appeared to Solomon in a dream and said, ‘Ask what you would like me to give you.’ Solomon replied, ‘Lord, my God, you have made your servant king in succession to David my father. But I am a very young man, unskilled in leadership. Your servant finds himself in the midst of this people of yours that you have chosen, a people so many its numbers cannot be counted or reckoned. Give your servant a heart to understand how to discern between good and evil, for who could govern this people of yours that is so great?'” Solomon knew his priorities. He was humble and conscious of his limitations. He knew that the Lord had chosen him to continue the work of his father, King David whom the Lord had appointed to build His kingdom. His mission was clear. He had to continue the work of building the Kingdom of God in Israel, establish God’s reign by ruling justly and wisely for the good of the People of God. He offered his entire life for this cause. Hence, he did not ask for anything else, not a long life, or riches, or power over his enemies but he asked only for a discerning heart. Therefore, the Lord said, “I give you a heart wise and shrewd as none before you has had and none will have after you.” However, because he ruled well and wisely, the kingdom prospered. There was peace and unity. With it came progress and prosperity. So in asking for wisdom and the gift of discernment to rule wisely, all the other things that everyone desires, such as a long life, riches and freedom from one’s enemies were also given with it.

It is critical for each of us to seek the primary purpose or vocation in our life. God has planted a vocation in our heart. A vocation is something that we do in life which commands our entire mind, soul and body. We give our entire being to this calling in our heart. In whatever we do or think, whether in prayer, at work, in relationships or in our family life, we see all these other aspects of life as contributing to our primary mission. This is how I live my life. As the archbishop, my one and only purpose until my death is to help to build a vibrant, evangelizing and missionary church. Everything that I do is directed to the realization of this goal. Anything that does not serve this purpose is a distraction, and is not deserving of my attention. Singularity of purpose is the key.

What is it that we would like to give our whole life to so that we can live passionately and meaningfully? The parables of the hidden treasure and the pearl instruct us to seek something that makes our life worth living. This something that we find, if it is truly life-giving and enriching, will consume our entire mind, soul and strength. We know that this is what the Lord is asking of us if we find that we are ready to pour all our resources and energy into it. Otherwise, it cannot be considered the treasure and pearl of our lives. The Lord did say, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Mt 6:21) The merchant who found the fine pearl, “one of great value he goes and sells everything he owns and buys it.” The man who found the hidden treasure, “hides it again, goes off happy, sells everything he owns and buys the field.”

Hence, it behooves every one of us to ask ourselves what God’s primary purpose is for us in life. This can come in two ways; one is by searching intentionally and the other is by the grace of God. In the parables of the hidden treasure and the fine pearl, the man who found the hidden treasure did not seek it intentionally. It was by chance that he stumbled on it. So too, some of us are just drifting through life, doing what we are doing every day without much excitement or questioning, just fulfilling our duties and daily chores, then out of the blue, the idea or opportunity comes. We see it and immediately fall in love with it. We are enlightened and are ready to give up everything to acquire it.

However, we could also be like the merchant looking to buy fine pearls. Unlike the man who, by the grace of God, chanced upon the treasure, this merchant sought day after day for the finest pearl. Therefore, it is important that we must also cooperate with the grace of God. We must do all we can to discover and discern God’s calling in our life. We must spare no effort in finding God’s purpose for us so that we can give our heart and soul and all we have to it. Only then, with singularity of purpose, of mind and heart, can our soul be at rest. This might take us to situations where we thought this was where the Lord wanted us to be, only to discover that it was not.

However, we should not be discouraged as St Paul assures us, “We know that by turning everything to their good God co-operates with all those who love him, with all those that he has called according to his purpose. They are the ones he chose specially long ago and intended to become true images of his Son, so that his Son might be the eldest of many brothers.” God will write straight in crooked lines so long as we are sincere in doing His will and are searching to fulfill our role in God’s kingdom. He will eventually help us to sort out our real calling in life. This is what the parable of the dragnet is reminding us. God will sew the different life experiences we had into a nice tapestry that shows forth His beauty in our life. God will use the old and the new experiences we have so that a greater good will come out of it. This is what the Lord said a good disciple should do. He must learn from his past and from the new. “Well, then, every scribe who becomes a disciple of the kingdom of heaven is like a householder who brings out from his storeroom things both new and old.”

Nevertheless, there is also a warning. It does not mean that once we have found our calling in life, we will always be secure. This is not true because along the way, complacency and negligence would set in. If we are not disciplined and focused, and if we take things for granted, then the Evil One will slowly lead us astray. This was the case of King Solomon. He started well as a young king. But later on when his kingdom became prosperous, he forgot his primary calling to be the wise King of Israel representing Yahweh, the true king of the people of Israel. He did not use the discernment and wisdom he had been given to rule the nation and apply them to his household as well. He was a good ruler but poor in managing his own household. He married foreign wives and destroyed his family life and unity. When one’s household or marriage is in a mess, it will also affect our capacity to do our work or manage our business with singularity of purpose. So too was the case of Solomon. We should be alert and always use wisely and faithfully the gifts the Lord has given us.