FORMING FISHERS OF MEN FOR THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY

All of us have different callings in life. Every vocation is important in the unfolding of God’s plan for humanity. We must respond accordingly. Yet among the vocations, one of the most fulfilling and important calling in life is the work of formation, specifically in the area of education. We must not restrict education in the narrow sense of the word to that of intellectual and academic formation. Rather, it entails the whole process of transforming someone, helping him or her to grow in emotional, affective, moral and intellectual capacity. It also involves the cultivation of skills and knowledge for the work they do. Education is more than getting good grades for work done but forming people holistically where they are balanced in life, realize their potentials and become happy people who have good self-esteem, and are positive and proactive. The work of formation is therefore not restricted to teachers or catechists but it extends to all, whether as parents, guardians, superiors, in government, ecclesial and in society.

Education is to form people with wholesome and right values so that they can help to build humanity. Education, in the final analysis, is to form young people for their vocation. No greater gift can we give to someone than to form him or her to be leaders for tomorrow in society and the Church. We can give many things to young people, but all these will be used up, discarded or worn out. It is just like the gifts we received at Christmas. Some of these are already thrown aside. But the gift of education is one gift that is cumulative and remains not just with the recipient but grows from strength to strength. Most of all, the kind of formation they receive will determine their happiness in life, now and in the future.

Today, the apostles were asked to change their vocation from fishers of fish to fishers of men. What does it mean to catch men, if not to form people to become what they are called to be in the plan of God? In other words, they were asked to go beyond simply making a livelihood for themselves. They were called by the Lord to help form men and women who could live their lives to the fullest by being disciples of the kingdom and proclaimers of the Good News in word and deed. By so doing, each person will realize his or her potential as he or she gives himself or herself to service.

How, then, should we form young people for their vocation? What kind of formation can see them through life? Obviously, they must be grow in knowledge and acquire new skills. This is the academic and practical part of formation. Without knowledge and skills, we cannot be of use to anyone. This aspect of formation cannot be under-emphasized, yet it is not everything because they are only tools for service and for work. Instead of focusing on skills, we must focus on the person who uses the skills. If the person is not well formed or motivated rightly, he will not give his heart and soul to the learning process.

Over and above the intellectual component of formation is the cultivation of character. Without a good character and good virtues, leaders will end up serving themselves and using others for their glory and interests. They must be men and women of justice and integrity. Without integrity and honesty, we cannot entrust our lives, wealth and power to them because they will use them to destroy people and to enrich themselves only.

Consequently, moral formation is of critical importance for leadership. We must enlighten our future leaders to know what is right and what is wrong. Today, many of our leaders are pragmatic and are ambivalent to justice and truth. When leaders do not have a good grounding for morality and right conduct, we can rationalize everything we do. We can justify all our decisions when they are made principally for self-gain and not for our people.

Indeed, as leaders we are called to lead the world in darkness out of slavery because of ignorance and sin. The prophet says, “The people that walked in darkness has seen a great light; on those who live in a land of deep shadow a light has shone.” As leaders we are called to set our people free from slavery, addictions, suffering and ignorance. “You have made their gladness greater, you have made their joy increase, they rejoice in your presence as men rejoice at harvest time, as men are happy when they are dividing the spoils.” Leaders therefore must be enlightened if they are to enlighten and lead others.

Among the most important virtues for leaders is the desire to serve God and humanity. We read in the gospel that Jesus went about doing good. “He went round the whole of Galilee teaching in their synagogues, proclaiming the Good News of the kingdom and curing all kinds of diseases and sickness among the people.” They must be people of humility and the aspiration to serve. They must be people who have compassion for the suffering. They must be leaders where the greater good of the people transcends their needs. They must work for something greater than themselves, which is for Christ, for God and for others. This is why leaders must sacrifice their own interests for the greater good of the community. Leaders must not work for themselves but for the greater good of all. St Paul warns the different factions who were taking sides with leaders. He wrote, “it is clear that there are serious differences among you. What I mean are all these slogans that you have, like: ‘I am for Paul’, ‘I am for Apollos’, ‘I am for Cephas’, ‘I am for Christ’.”

Forming leaders today also means forming them to be leaders of communion. The task of a leader is to foster unity in the organization they lead. A leader must be inclusive and seeks to bring real unity among all the members. Unity is founded on truth. Unfortunately, today’s unity is superficial because it is not founded on common values or on truth. The unity of the world is so very fragile as it is based on relativism, pragmatism and subjectivism without any objective truth. We must avoid the division that existed in the Corinthians Community when the members began to take sides with leaders. St Paul said, “I appeal to you, brothers, for the sake of our Lord Jesus Christ, to make up the differences between you, and instead of disagreeing among yourselves, to be united again in your belief and practice.” We must help our people to agree on the fundamental values. If we cannot even agree on basic values of life, like service, honesty, justice and integrity or the importance of our sexual identity, marriage and family institutions, we cannot agree on anything else. Without common values accepted by all, we cannot build real unity.

To form them in this manner requires that we form them in Christ. This means that we must first walk in the light ourselves. Unless we know Christ and the gospel, we cannot lead them to where they are called to be. Leaders therefore must be familiar with the gospel and the teachings of the Church so that they can understand the mind of the Church and the mind of Christ in the gospel. As leaders, we take our direction from the Word of God. With the psalmist, we say, “The Lord is my light and my help; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; before whom shall I shrink.” Catholic educators, parents and leaders must take their faith seriously if they are to be leaders after the heart of Christ our teacher.

But we need not travel this journey alone. We need to align ourselves and collaborate with others in the work of formation for the greater good of everyone. In today’s world, everything and everyone is inter-dependent. So too, in forming our children, we cannot work in silo. There needs to be greater coordination with parents, teachers, catechists, Family Life, Youth Office and those who are involved in forming young people to be holistic people and leaders. Today, it must be made clear that no single person is responsible for the formation of the young people but all of us in different capacities have a part to play. Hence, all formators and educators must work together as a team for a common goal. Unity is strength. We must work and travel together so that we can form the best people for the next generation, leaders who are wise, compassionate and who serve with integrity, honesty and selflessness.