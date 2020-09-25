A TIME FOR EVERYTHING

We often ponder over the events of our life. We ask ourselves all kinds of questions. We wonder why we were born into this family, the people we have met, the opportunities given to us, the opportunities lost, the relationships we have made, the relationships that have soured, the joys and pains, the wonderful surprises and the tragedies, the failures and successes in our life. In truth, life is truly a mystery. As the saying goes, “Man proposes God disposes.”

Indeed, as the Preacher in the book of Ecclesiastes says, “There is a season for everything, a time for every occupation under heaven.” Indeed, life seems to be a cycle of giving birth and dying; planting and uprooting; killing and healing; demolishing and building; tears and laughter; mourning and dancing. Although things look the same and the process seems repeated, yet there is change also in the unchanging. It is not true that things simply repeat itself. The process might repeat itself but the inner dynamism of the process is always different. There could be retrogression or progression in humanity, especially in moral values and perspective of life, such as freedom and the dignity of the human person.

Not everything is a mere repetition. The cycle of history might appear repetitious from outside but not so from within. Indeed, even when we sing the same song repeatedly, our feelings, sentiments and reflections change over time, from something external to something purer and deeper. This is particularly true when we read the scriptures, pray the formula prayers and celebrate the liturgy. Even in social celebrations, birthdays and anniversaries, each passing year, the same celebration evokes different sentiments of joy, regret, satisfaction and happiness.

This is why even though we cannot control history, dictate the evolution of this world and planet, or determine life’s events completely, it does not mean we leave history to fatalism. An irresponsible life that allows us to be carried by the wind wherever without any direction would be dangerous. We do not have to cop out of life and just live day-to-day without any planning or focus. This fatalistic way of living is plain laziness. Rather, it means that we must cooperate with the Divine grace at work in our life. It is true we cannot plan things in such a way that it will happen exactly according to the way we want. However, we can have some control over our lives, managing it the way we know best. The Lord teaches us to “strive first for the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. So do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will bring worries of its own. Today’s trouble is enough for today.” (Mt 6:33f)

Nevertheless, after that, we must commend all that we do into the hands of God. This is what St James advised us. “Come now, you who say, ‘Today or tomorrow we will go to such and such a town and spend a year there, doing business and making money.’ Yet you do not even know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes. Instead you ought to say, ‘If the Lord wishes, we will live and do this or that.'” (Jms 4:13-15) Indeed, we must do all we can, humanly possible, according to what the Lord has blessed us with. However, we must surrender our plans to God because, as St Paul remarked, “O the depth of the riches and wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are his judgments and how inscrutable his ways!” (Rom 11:33) Isaiah also said, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways my ways, says the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.” (Isa 55:8f) This was also the conclusion of the Preacher, “All that he does is apt for its time; but though he has permitted man to consider time in its wholeness, man cannot comprehend the work of God from beginning to end.”

Cooperating with the plan of God, seeking to do His will, is therefore the responsible way of living. While it is true that everything has its time, it is necessary for us to discern the right time to act and when not to act. It is important that we be prudent and not simply react to situations without thinking and reflecting. That would only cause more problems not intended by God even though permitted by Him. It is our rash and unwise decisions that cause people to suffer. Some sufferings and negative events in life could be avoided. If we respond positively, then we will bring blessings to those around us, including ourselves. We can use our time, words and energy to do good or to do evil. It is our irresponsible and self-centered living and our foolish actions that bring woe and destruction to family and society.

Nevertheless, the good news is that God is in control. Nothing we can do will destroy and wreck the plan of God for humanity. Even when we do evil or make mistakes, St Paul says, “We know that all things work together for good for those who love God, who are called according to his purpose. For those whom he foreknew he also predestined to be conformed to the image of his Son, in order that he might be the firstborn within a large family.” (Rom 8:28f) Indeed, St Peter tells us that God is patient with us. “The Lord is not slow about his promise, as some think of slowness, but is patient with you, not wanting any to perish, but all to come to repentance. While you are waiting for these things, strive to be found by him at peace, without spot or blemish.” (2 Pt 3:14f)

This message of cooperating with God’s plan actively is what we see in the life of Jesus. In today’s gospel, we have the Lord questioning the disciples, ”Who do the crowds say I am?’ and ‘who do you say I am?” This question was important for our Lord and not just for the people. Already from chapter 7 of Luke’s gospel, this question kept recurring in the minds of the people. When Jesus raised the widow’s son at Nain, the people exclaimed, “A great prophet has risen among us! God has looked favorably on his people!” (Lk 7:16) Then John the Baptist sent his disciples to ask Jesus, “Are you the one who is to come, or are we to wait for another?” (Lk 7:19) After forgiving the sinful woman, the people asked, “Who is this who even forgives sins?” (Lk 7:49) Later, when Jesus calmed the storm, the disciples again asked, “Who then is this, that he commands even the winds and the water, and they obey him?” (Lk 8:25) Finally, we have Herod who was keen to meet the Lord, thinking that He was John the Baptist who came back to life. (Lk 9:9)

Who is He? Peter gave the answer on behalf of the Church, “The Christ of God.” It was a revelation from the Father, as St Matthew put it. “Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah! For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my Father in heaven.” (Mt 16:17) Having the right answer does not mean that Peter got the right meaning. Because immediately after his profession of faith, Jesus felt the need to correct the disciples’ understanding of the Messiah. He said, “The Son of Man is destined to suffer grievously, to be rejected by the elders and chief priests and scribes and to be put to death, and to be raised up on the third day.” Of course, Peter remonstrated and said to our Lord, “God forbid it, Lord! This must never happen to you.” (Mt 16:22) But the Lord rebuked him saying, “Get behind me, Satan! You are a stumbling block to me; for you are setting your mind not on divine things but on human things.” (Mt 16:23) Jesus was ever ready to cooperate with the plan of His Father for the salvation of humanity by going through the cross which was incomprehensible to the disciples who were thinking of an immediate victory over their political enemies. Jesus was discerning. He followed the Father’s way of going through the passion. His passion was predestined but the Father required Jesus’ free surrender to His plan. Indeed, we, too, by cooperating with His divine plan will find our salvation as well.