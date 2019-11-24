PRUDENT GIVING OR RECKLESS GIVING

In the gospel, Jesus praised a poor Widow who gave two mites to the Temple treasury, which was all she had for her sustenance. And the Lord remarked, “I tell you truly, this poor widow has put in more than any of them; for these have all contributed money they had over, but she from the little she had has put in all she had to live on.” What is your immediate reaction to what the woman did and what Jesus said?

We can only marvel at the generosity and faith of this poor widow. Her love for God must be great. But her faith was even greater because not only did she love God so much that she would give away all she had to live on, but she trusted that God would somehow look after her. More likely than not, the poor would lament that God is unjust when they see others around them being more blessed than them, much less for one to give all one has back to God.

Indeed, the faith of the woman was even greater than her generosity. It was her faith in God’s love that caused her to be generous even though she herself might not have experience that love concretely in her life. Nevertheless, she was grateful to God for the little that she received from Him. She did not ask for more. From her we learn that giving is dependent on faith and thanksgiving. Indeed, the acronym used by our Official Fund Raising Agency, Catholic Foundation, is “GIFT”, which means Giving in Faith and Thanksgiving. Without Faith and Thanksgiving, there is no real giving.

Jesus praised the widow because she gave in faith and in gratitude for whatever God had given her. She knew that her life and all that she had belonged to God. She claimed nothing as her own. Such was her attitude towards God and life. Indeed, when a person is grateful for what she has, this gratitude will always be expressed in generosity. The lesser the generosity means the lesser the gratitude towards God and those who bless them with gifts and favours. It is the normal reaction of those who are humble in receiving God’s blessings directly or through others to return all that they received back to Him and for the service of His people.

However, was her giving of all that she had rather reckless? We might give to others what we have been blessed with. Which one of us would give everything to God or help others without first providing for ourselves? Most of us would be more like the wealthy people in the gospel who gave out of their abundance. Charity, as they say, begins at home, even though it does not stay there. Indeed, most of us would think that we are quite generous if we give from our abundance. We could have used that money for our comfort and enjoyment instead of giving them away. So even if we give from our abundance, it does not mean that there is no merit in what we do. It is still an act of gratitude to God for blessing us with His gifts even though we do not give back all to Him and His people.

So, should we give all that we have to God and His people, leaving ourselves with nothing to live on? Would we consider such an act a lack of prudence or an act of faith? Obviously, in ordinary circumstances, we should be taking care of ourselves before we take care of others. Jesus commands us to love our neighbor as ourselves. Thus, it is not wrong to fend for ourselves first before we take care of others. Even in the case of saving the life of a mother and her baby, the Church tells us to save the mother first and if possible, the life of the baby. Therefore, it would certainly be a lack of judgment for someone to give everything away and leave nothing for his family or himself to survive on. We might even be putting God to the test, as the devil tempted Jesus to jump off the pinnacle of the Temple so that the angels could catch Him from falling. And Jesus’ reply was, “Again it is written, ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test.'” (cf Mt 4:5-7)

Having said this, there are nevertheless special occasions when God gives us a special grace to do what the widow did. This is seen in the life of St Francis of Assisi and many other saints who came from rich and noble families and stripped themselves of all their wealth to give to the poor and followed Jesus, just like the young man who was asked to follow Jesus. “If you wish to be perfect, go, sell your possessions, and give the money to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; then come, follow me.” (Mt 19:21) This would be an extraordinary grace of God. Hence, “when the young man heard this word, he went away grieving, for he had many possessions.” (Mt 19:22) Even the apostles who claimed that they had left everything to follow Jesus (cf Mt 19:27) were expecting some reward for their act of following Jesus. It was not pure giving. To give of ourselves like the widow and our Lord completely even unto death, stripping ourselves of our riches completely is indeed a great act of faith and a special charism given to those who are called by God to be a sign of faith for others. But it is not a grace given to all.

This does not mean that we are exempted from giving generously, but we are called to be prudent in giving. This was in the case of the prophet Daniel in today’s first reading. He and his friends were in exile in Babylon. Thanks to God’s grace, the king was inspired to recruit from among “the Israelites a certain number of boys of either royal or noble descent; they had to be without any physical defect, of good appearance, trained in every kind of wisdom, well-informed, quick at learning, suitable for service in the palace of the king.” Daniel and his friends cooperated with the pagan king whilst prudently practicing their faith.

Indeed, they were concerned initially in serving the king because they were afraid that their faith and customs would be compromised. So when they were instructed to take “the food and wine from the royal table”, thereby defiling themselves, Daniel “begged the chief eunuch to spare him this defilement; and by the grace of God Daniel met goodwill and sympathy on the part of the chief eunuch.” However to avoid angering the king by a direct confrontation, Daniel was wise and flexible enough to make a compromise by proposing a ten-day trial period where they ate only vegetables and given only water to drink. At the end of the period, “they looked and were in better health than any of the boys who had eaten their allowance from the royal table; so the guard withdrew their allowance of food and the wine they were to drink, and gave them vegetables.”

Because of their faith in God, and their willingness to exercise prudence in achieving the plan of God beyond Israel by reaching out to pagan nations, they were able to influence the king and helped the Babylonians to come to a great appreciation of the God of Israel. Indeed, “God favoured these four boys with knowledge and wisdom; while Daniel had the gift of interpreting every kind of vision and dream. The king conversed with them, and among all the boys found none to equal Daniel, Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah. So they became members of the kings’ court, and on whatever point of wisdom or information he might question them, he found them ten times better than all the magicians and enchanters in his entire kingdom.”

When giving ourselves to God and the service of His people, we, too, must employ the wisdom of Daniel and the faith of the Widow in discerning what the Lord wants us to do with our resources. We must be careful that we do not under the pretext of prudence, act selfishly in not using our resources to serve God and His people. On the other hand, we do not always have to surrender everything in a moment without a special grace of God to enlighten us as to whether He wants us to make a prophetic act for the conversion of people. In the final analysis, what is critical is that we must be generous with what the Lord has blessed us with. However, we must exercise proper stewardship according to what the Lord asks of us. We must use all that He has given to us, for our own needs and whatever is balance, it must be employed wisely and prudently for the service of God and His people.