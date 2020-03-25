ALL YESES ARE CONTAINED IN THE ONE BIG “YES” TO GOD

The Solemnity of the Annunciation is not just a Marian feast in honour of our Blessed Mother. It is also a Christological feast in honour of Christ. This is because the “yes” of Mary is intrinsically linked with the “yes” of Christ. The redemption of the world requires both the “yes” of Mary and Jesus. Hence, the Solemnity of the Annunciation normally falls on Lent and sometimes on Easter. This is because in His incarnation, our Lord was destined for His the passion, death and resurrection. Without the paschal mystery, the incarnation would have lost its meaning. It is the passion, death and resurrection of our Lord that saved the world from sins. Christmas would not have been celebrated if not for the paschal mystery. Indeed, the Incarnation and Christmas anticipate the paschal mystery of our Lord. Without their common “yes” to God’s will, there will be no incarnation and no paschal mystery.

The incarnation is the fulfillment of the Old Testament promise. Jesus is the Messiah foretold in Isaiah when the Lord said, I “will give you a sign. It is this: the maiden is with child and will soon give birth to a son whom she will call Immanuel, a name which means ‘God-is-with-us’.” The angel assured Joseph who wanted to divorce Mary informally in a dream saying to him, “All this took place to fulfill what had been spoken by the Lord through the prophet: ‘Look, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall name him Emmanuel,’ which means, ‘God is with us.'” (cf Mt 1:20-23) As the son of Joseph from the House of David, Jesus would reign as king over the whole creation. The angel said, “Listen! You are to conceive and bear a son, and you must name him Jesus. He will be great and will be called Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne of his ancestor David; he will rule over the House of Jacob for ever and his reign will have no end.” So Joseph said, “yes” to God. We can be sure it was not easy for him.

But the greatest “Yes” came from Mary. And this “yes” came at an enormous price. For some of us, we only consider the great privilege of Mary in being chosen to be the mother of the Saviour. Indeed, in the ministry of Jesus, a woman cried out, “Blessed is the womb that bore you and the breasts that nursed you!” (Lk 11:27) However, the Lord replied, “Blessed rather are those who hear the word of God and obey it!” (Lk 11:28) So whilst being chosen to be the mother of Jesus, the Messiah, is a great honour, more importantly, it is living out the vocation of being the mother of the savior that is the higher calling. Indeed, it is not so difficult to be a mother. Every woman who can conceive can be a mother. However, not every mother is a good parent. Being a parent requires us to look after and nurse the child, to help him or her grow in wisdom, maturity and grace, fulfilling his or her vocation in life. This entails a life-long sacrifice until death. No matter how old the child is, a mother will care for the child, love the child until death do them part.

Mary’s fiat was more than just a “yes” to being the mother of the Messiah. It entailed all the sacrifices involved in that decision. This decision was to affect not just the lives of others but her own life as well. From the moment, she said “yes’ she had to worry about how to explain her pregnancy to Joseph and her family. Would she be accused of adultery, be stoned to death and bring shame to the family? Soon after the birth of our Lord, they were persecuted and had to take refuge in Egypt. When Jesus was old enough to begin His mission, Mary had to bear the pain of Jesus leaving her. By then she was already a widow. Furthermore, in spite of all the good works that her Son did, she had to bear hearing him being accused of madness, possessed by Satan, a drunkard, an imposter, a religious fraud and a political criminal. Most of all, she had to see her Son tortured and scourged, stripped naked and nailed on the cross like a criminal to die. Which mother can tolerate and bear the pain of seeing her only Son die in such a horrifying and scandalous manner?

So saying “Yes” is not merely just an assent to the Lord’s calling. It entails fidelity to the call for the rest of our lives. When a mother gives birth to a baby, she becomes a mother until she parts with her child at death. She has to sacrifice her time, energy, resources, money, rest, freedom, social life and entertainment to look the after the child for the rest of her life. A baby or a little child can bring great joy to the parents. But when the child grows up, becomes an adolescent, have a mind of his or her own, and later on becomes an adult, the mother would have to face the pain of separation and the independence of her child. Sometimes, the child does not always act rightly. He or she gets into trouble and the mother has to step in to save the child. When the child suffers, the mother suffers even more, seeing the child suffer. This is because the mother’s love for her child is that of a “womb-love.”

When we say “yes” it is not just a verbal answer but a total giving up of our body to another person. This is so in marriage as well. Unfortunately, we never count the cost of getting married or having a child. Many readily get married when they are in love without understanding the demands of a married life. They think marriage is reducible to a life of romance without realizing it is a life of giving, caring, forgiving, tolerating and enriching the other person. It calls for self-sacrifice, giving up of one’s freedom, resources, time, energy and will for the greater good of the other person. If we have not considered the price of marriage and parenthood, then we are not ready to say “yes’ to marriage or parenthood.

What we speak of marriage and parenthood is also true in our professional vocation in life. When Jesus said “yes” to be the Savior of humanity, by His incarnation, emptying Himself of His divinity and taking upon our humanity, He was agreeing to more than just being a man like us. It implied that He was ready to share in our pain, suffering, struggles against temptation, and injustices in life. As the Lord says, “No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” (Jn 15:13)

Doing the will of God requires more than just giving up our body but our will for God’s will. This is what the letter of Hebrews said, “that is what Christ said, on coming into the world: You wanted no sacrifice or obligation, prepared a body for me. You took no pleasure in holocausts or sacrifices for sin; then you said, just as I was commanded in the scroll of the book, ‘God here I am! I am coming to obey your will.’ This will was for us to be made holy by the offering of his body made once and for all by Jesus Christ.” Indeed, Jesus did not just do good, perform miracles, heal the sick but He also had to give up His body for the salvation of all by dying on the cross. Jesus in union with Mary throughout their lives were constantly saying “yes” to God. (cf 2 Cor 1:20)

Today, we are called to share in the redemptive plan of God for humanity and for ourselves. Like Jesus and Mary, we have a part to play in the salvation of humanity. We need to be docile to the will of God as Jesus and Mary were. Mary was always discerning in finding out the will of God. When the angel told her that she was chosen to be the mother of the Savior, she asked in faith and humility “But how can this come about, since I am a virgin?” When told by the angel how this would happen through the overshadowing of the Holy Spirit, her response was immediate and firm, “I am the handmaid of the Lord, let what you have said be done to me.” We too are to fulfill the will of God in our lives so that God’s divine plan could be fulfilled in us. This might mean having to die for Him and our fellowmen. Like Jesus, we have to give up our body and blood for the good of others. We must be humble and cooperative by allowing God’s grace to work in and through us. Let us not hinder what the Lord wants to do with us and through us by our lack of docility and humility. We must not fall into the arrogance of King Ahaz who insisted on doing his own will rather than to trust in God’s power to save Judah. He was bent on doing what he intended instead of listening to God. He lacked faith in God and therefore was disobedient. With Jesus and Mary, let us walk in faith in fidelity to our vocation. In His will is our peace and joy!