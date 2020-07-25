EARTHENWARE JAR HOLDING THE TREASURE OF GOD

St James was the brother of St John. He was only a fisherman like his brother. Both were in the inner circle of disciples that Jesus trusted. He was present in most of the miracles that our Lord performed in His ministry, including the raising of Jairus’ daughter. He witnessed the Transfiguration. He was privileged to behold the glory of Jesus and heard His conversation with Moses and Elijah. Most of all, he heard the voice of the Father speaking to Jesus affirming His sonship and mission. Not only did he witness Jesus’ glory on Mount Tabor, he also saw Jesus’ suffering and humility at the Mount of Olives. In the Garden of Gethsemane, James could have heard Jesus telling His Father about the chalice that He was about to drink.

He and his brother’s special closeness with the Lord perhaps gave them the impression that they were chosen to be our Lord’s closest advisers when He came into His glory. Of course, they thought Jesus would be the liberator of Israel and restore the kingdom of David. So it was not surprising that using their mother, they made the request to Jesus. “Promise that these two sons of mine may sit one at your right hand and the other at your left in your kingdom.” They were still imperfect in their motives in serving the Lord. They were thinking of power and glory. They still did not understand what Jesus was teaching them about leadership and service. That was why the Lord said to them, “You do not know what you are asking,”

Their desire for power and authority was seen as well when our Lord went to Jerusalem after the Transfiguration. On the way, when the people at Samaria refused to give hospitality to Jesus, James and John asked Jesus: “Lord, do you want us to command fire to come down from heaven and consume them?” But He turned and rebuked them. (Lk 9:54f) When asked whether they were ready to drink the cup that Jesus was going to drink, they were presumptuous and overly confident of themselves. They answered, “We can.” The Lord said, “Very well, you shall drink my cup.”

Indeed, we see the Lord patiently instructing His disciples towards the end of His life on what true leadership means. He did not give up on them simply because they had wrong and impure motives to be His apostles. Jesus knew that they needed time to grow in leadership and be purified in motives. They would be given ample chances later on. But for now, Jesus had to instruct them on the true meaning of leadership so that afterwards when they were challenged and put on trial for their faith in Him, they would remember what He had taught them. The letter of St Paul to the Corinthians says, “we are only the earthenware jars that hold this treasure, to make it clear that such an overwhelming power comes from God and not from us.” God counts us worthy to be His disciples, just like the Twelve, even though they were far from being worthy to be considered among the Twelve. But that does not mean we cannot grow to become more worthy and true disciples of our Lord. So what does the Lord teach us about leadership and service?

Firstly, the question of reward should never be the objective of leadership and service. It is not a question of what do I get out of it? Jesus told James and John, “these are not mine to grant; they belong to those to whom they have been allotted by my Father.” Laying down our lives for others is what leadership is all about. No one should be concerned about where he or she is going to be seated in life on earth or in heaven. It is not important whether we are the president of an organization or a bishop or the head of a ministry. What is of utmost importance is that we serve the Lord according to the capacity that He has chosen for us. We leave our position, office and honour to Him.

Secondly leadership is about servanthood. It is about what we will give up to serve! Jesus reiterated that “the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” It is about service and giving up one’s life, one’s energy, resources and everything he or she has for the service of God and His people. The only benefit or reward is the joy of service, the freedom of dying to self, the transformation of lives, the healing of hearts, the reconciliation of brothers and sisters, families and society. Our real reward is to see that our work and service have benefitted a larger group of people whom we serve. Only this noble intention can qualify us to call ourselves servant leaders. The more a leader dies for his people, the more satisfaction he gets. People will not remember us for our power, wealth and position but they will remember how we loved them and cared for them. Not all will be grateful but some will be grateful. But it does not matter even if they are not. It is how we feel we have used our life well for the good of others and not lived in vain.

Thirdly leadership entails humility. It is not about ordering people around. It is about being a slave for them. “When the other ten heard this they were indignant with the two brothers. But Jesus called them to him and said, “You know that among the pagans the rulers lord it over them, and their great men make their authority felt. This is not to happen among you.” The Lord reminded them again, “No; anyone who wants to be great among you must be your servant, and anyone who wants to be first among you must be your slave.” Any authority or privileges given to us when we are in position is in order that we can be effective in serving the larger community. Such privileges are not given to honour us or make us feel great about ourselves. Indeed, stripped of our office and position, we are just like everyone else. The honour and respect is given to the office, not the person! It is what the office represents and the work we are called to do. So do not cling to our office and our privileges as well, because a time will come when we will have to let go.

Fourthly, leadership entails suffering with Christ. Jesus asked James and John, “Can you drink the cup that I am going to drink?” The truth is that initially they thought they could but they ran away when Jesus was arrested. But after the resurrection, they were ready to die. Their growth in faith was completed at Pentecost when they received the Spirit of the Risen Lord. Indeed, James was the first martyr. He truly lived up to his promise that he was ready to drink the chalice with the Lord. He offered his life as a supreme witness to his faith in Christ. He was put to death by Herod Agrippa I to please the Jews in 42 AD. (cf Acts 12:2) But he did not shed his blood in vain. It only strengthened the early Church. Indeed, in the words of St Paul, “we carry with us in our body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus, too, may always be seen in our body. Indeed, while we are still alive, we are consigned to our death every day, for the sake of Jesus, so that in our mortal flesh the life of Jesus, too, may be openly shown. So death is at work in us, but life in you.” Indeed, James learned from the Lord not to glory in power but the cross. We must follow his example of fidelity to the Lord. We must be ready to offer our lives for the sake of others in service and even die to self. Whether in big or small things, we must continue to serve.

But let us not rely on ourselves. We must be reminded that we are earthenware jars “that hold this treasure, to make it clear that such an overwhelming power comes from God and not from us. We are in difficulties on all sides, but never cornered; we see no answer to our problems, but never despair; we have been persecuted, but never deserted; knocked down, but never killed.” We must rely on God’s grace to stay faithful to Him. With Jesus, we can overcome all things and all trials. With Jesus, we never have to fear that we are alone. Jesus our Lord and master has walked before us so we can follow Him. St Paul wrote, “But as we have the same spirit of faith that is mentioned in scripture – I believed, and therefore I spoke – we too believe and therefore we too speak, knowing that he who raised the Lord Jesus to life will raise us with Jesus in our turn, and put us by his side and you with us. You see, all this is for your benefit, so that the more grace is multiplied among people, the more thanksgiving there will be, to the glory of God.” God will protect us and safeguard us.