WHERE DOES YOUR SECURITY LIE?

This year we celebrate the year of the Rat. The rat is often disliked by many because it is mean and selfish, always thinking about itself. They steal and they hoard because they are always fearful about tomorrow. But they are also timid and hence they work only at night whilst we are asleep. However, they are also careful to the point of hoarding what they have stolen because of the uncertainty of the future. So if you have these characteristics of the rat, then you must avoid adopting the same weaknesses.

In the gospel, Jesus said to His disciples: “Do not worry; do not say, ‘What are we to eat? What are we to drink? How are we to be clothed?'” To worry over such basic needs is natural and basic to the human person. We are all afraid of pain, suffering, sickness and the cost of medical bills. We fear deprivation and most of all, death. Indeed, man’s instinct for survival is to attain the basic needs in life. This is precisely how the rat behaves.

We are naïve to think that money is the answer to all woes. This is why people are greedy for money. We want to have more and more. We want to strike lottery. We work hard to have more money. We play the stock market to increase our wealth even though many of us have more than enough to last a lifetime. Hence, like the merchant in the second reading, we are always thinking of how to make more and more money. “Here is the answer for those of you who talk like this: ‘Today or tomorrow, we are off to this or that town; we are going to spend a year there, trading, and make some money.'”

But the truth is, money is never enough and the more money we have, ironically, the more insecure we become. With or without money, we are insecure. Those who have ill-gotten gains cannot sleep day or night for fear that they may be found out. Those who have money are worried about how to make it grow and those waiting to inherit their money. We do not have real friends in life. If money can give us security, those who are rich should be the happiest people on earth and yet they are also not happy. So even rich people worry. Powerful people worry. People of status worry. Celebrities worry. Of course, the poor also worry. There is no insecurity in riches, power and fame.

The problem with us is that we are worried not about our basic needs, but our greed. The word “enough” does not exist in our vocabulary. We want to have more and more. So most of our worries are not that real. It is just that our desires are like an abyss that can never be filled. We crave for this and that. We are never contented with what we already have. Instead of making use of what the Lord has already given to us, we desire other things. And the truth is we will never be able to say, “I have enough.”

That is why, the Lord says, “It is the pagans who set their hearts on all these things.” Why did He call such people who seek such things, “pagans”? When we think like the world, we are pagans because pagans do not know the love of God and do not know their identity as children of God. Jesus assured us, “Your heavenly Father knows you need them all.” We must not live as if we are orphans; that God will not look after us. We forget our ultimate goal in life, which is to be with the Father.

Hence, the Lord advises us, “So do not worry about tomorrow: tomorrow will take care of itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” Worrying is useless and it adds more worry. At any rate, the Lord warns us that we do not know when we will die. “You never know what will happen tomorrow; you are no more than a mist that is here for a little while and then disappears. The most you should ever say is: “If it is the Lord’s will, we shall still be alive to do this or that.” Indeed, life on earth is short. “You turn men back into dust and say: ‘Go back, sons of men’. To your eyes a thousand years are like yesterday, come and gone, no more than a watch in the night. You sweep men away like a dream, like grass, which springs up in the morning. In the morning it springs up and flowers; by evening it withers and fades.” Instead of worrying, we should start living. Instead of accumulating, we must start spending. Instead of focusing on money, we should focus on living our life to the fullest by giving ourselves like the candle, burning ourselves to give light to others.

But do we start living freely and happily without worrying about our basic needs? Where is happiness to be found? It is in God alone. God is our ultimate security. This is what the responsorial psalm says. “Before the mountains were born or the earth or the world brought forth, you are God, without beginning or end.” God who is eternal is the One who can give us our security. We must seek a right relationship with God in the first place. When God is in our hearts, we will know how to live a righteous life. This is what the Lord asks of us when He said, “Set your hearts in his kingdom first, and on his righteousness, and all these other things will be given to you as well.”

So what is needed is to know that the Father loves us, not just as some knowledge in our heads but in our hearts. We need to be in contact with him so that we know that He is there with us and for us. The psalmist say, “In the morning, fill us with your love; we shall exult and rejoice all our days. Show forth your work to your servants; let your glory shine on their children.” But we know the Father’s love not just in intimacy and in prayer but especially in the daily care of life. We feel His love through our friends, through our success, work and His supply of our daily needs. So it is important that we be more conscious of His love for us that comes to us in so many ways.

We must see His face so that we can trust Him. Seeing God’s face is the most basic requirement for us to hold fast to our hopes. That is why, “The Lord spoke to Moses and said, “Say this to Aaron and his sons: ‘This is how you are to bless the sons of Israel. You shall say to them: May the Lord bless you and keep you. May the Lord let his face shine on you and be gracious to you. May the Lord uncover his face to you and bring you peace. This is how they are to call down my name on the sons of Israel, and I will bless them.” To see the face of God is to encounter Him deeply in our minds, hearts and in our lives.

But it does not mean we do nothing. We have to cooperate with His grace as well. What we must focus on is not just money for our security. Our true security lies in God and living a life of righteousness. What is His righteousness if not living an honest and integrated life? Living a right relationship with God is key to living a right relationship with others. If we are responsible with the gifts the Lord has given to us and use them well, God will surely provide us our needs and give us good friends to journey with us in life. So we must work hard and do all we can. But we must see our work as our vocation to serve God and our fellowmen and not just a means to make a living.

Furthermore, the money we have is for us to make friends, build bridges, and make a difference in the lives of others. It is not just for ourselves and our enjoyment. If we use them just for ourselves, our hearts will be empty and meaningless and we will lose the joy of sharing in the joy of our fellowmen. We must take care of our health and live responsibly. Health is wealth. Eat moderately and exercise regularly. Make time, don’t say you have no time. If you know you have one more year to live if you don’t exercise, you will surely find time. It is not enough to wish one another ‘good health’ if we do not take care of our bodies. We must not forget that we are the Temple of God.

Indeed, let us never forget that life is short. This is what the psalmist says, “Make us know the shortness of our life that we may gain wisdom of heart. Lord, relent! Is your anger forever? Show pity on your servants.” We must live fully every minute of our life by doing good, loving others and contributing to society and Church. If we do our best and do our part, God will take care of us. We will generally be well provided for. We will have friends to journey with us as if we are family, and our family to journey with us as if we are friends. We should be generally healthy. But if we are sick for reasons beyond our control, we can resign ourselves to God, knowing that our life is not permanent on earth.

We must learn to be like the rats by adopting their positive qualities. They are clever and quick thinkers, contented with living a quiet and peaceful life. We must be wise and live a simple lifestyle. Do our best and work hard like the rats. Learn to be thrifty and be responsible with what God has blessed us with instead of squandering away our blessings. But don’t hoard. In Chinese culture, rats are seen as a sign of wealth and surplus. So let us share our wealth with others and make friends with our resources so that we will have many friends in heaven. And especially for married couples who are childless, they can learn to reproduce quickly like the rats.