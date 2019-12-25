THE CAUSE OF OUR JOY

Christmas is celebrated all over the world, even by non-Christians, with joy, fellowship, merrymaking, special dinners, and partying. But what is the cause of their joy? Christmas is just an occasion to make merry. Indeed, the reason and origin for the celebration has been removed by the secular world. It is no longer seen as a religious festival but merely a social and cultural celebration. Christ is removed from Christmas. People no longer greet each other, “Merry Christmas or Holy Christmas” but “Happy Holidays or Season’s greetings.” Of course, for some, the reason for the celebration goes beyond merely an occasion to have fun and merrymaking to one of sharing the joy of giving and loving. It is an occasion also where gifts are given to each other, especially to our loved ones and the poor. But what is the cause of this joy of giving and celebration?

What about us Catholics? Why are we celebrating? What is the real cause of our joy? Or are we really joyful even? Or is the joy just a superficial joy that comes from a material and social celebration, attending dinners and functions, receiving gifts, eating and drinking? If that is the cause of our joy, we are poor fellows because that joy will not even last through Christmas day or night. The joy will wear out once the fun and celebration is over. For this kind of joy, why spend so much time and money for just a day? Is this the joy promised to us at Christmas? Hence, it is important to go back to the origin of our joy.

In the first reading from Isaiah, we are told that the cause of their joy was the expectant coming of the Messianic King who would restore peace to Israel. The prophet was prophesying at a time when Israel was under the threat of Assyria. Yet in the midst of gloom and despair, when the Assyrians invaded from the north and ravaged Israel, Judah would also be the first to see God’s mercy and the light of the Messiah. It was hoped that the Messianic King would bring joy and gladness to Israel.

But it this true? We must remember that not all of us are able to make merry on this day. Some of us are still going through our bereavement. Some of us are suffering from terminal illness. Some have to worry over their sick children, those who are mentally and physically challenged. Others have to take care of their demented and sick elderly. Others are going through financial difficulties. Many are struggling in their job. Others are out of work. Many are not reconciled with their loved ones. So how can these people truly say that they have the peace and joy that Christ is the One prophesied by Isaiah, “a son given to us and dominion is laid on his shoulders; and this is the name they give him: Wonder-Counsellor, Mighty-God, Eternal-Father, Prince-of-Peace?” It is difficult to celebrate Christmas when our future is gloomy and uncertain, and we carry so much burdens in our lives.

How then can the celebration of Christmas give us true peace and joy even when our situation in life is difficult and our issues have not been resolved? Indeed, what we are celebrating tonight is not just some social celebration. We are celebrating the birth of God made man! This is truly amazing and even incredible. This is the cause of our joy.

The ultimate claim of Christians in celebrating Christmas is that God is our Emmanuel. He is with us, for with the coming of Christ, God has assumed our humanity. Jesus is the Word of God made man. St John said, “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, full of grace and truth; we have beheld his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father.” (Jn 1:14) This is the great news. This was what the angel said, “Today in the town of David a saviour has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord. And here is a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.”

What does it mean for God to be found in “a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger?” It shows us the humility of God who chose to be born not in a palace but in a stable so that He could identify Himself with us in our poverty and suffering. This God who loves us so much that He emptied Himself of His divinity and assumed our humanity, even unto death. Just as He came to us in a manger in human lowliness, this God who wants to reach out to all of us in His simplicity and human lowliness, to reach out to the poor, the uneducated shepherds, who came for sinners and broken people, not the rich and the powerful. This is a God who breaks all barriers so that no one, regardless of status, rank, position, or even sinners, could not turn to Him for salvation. So in our suffering and pain, let us know that we are not alone in carrying them. Jesus the Son of God carried for us. He knows what it means to carry the burden of looking after our loved ones. He knows what it means to be misunderstood, to suffer unjustly and to be anxious over our needs in life or worry about our health.

Secondly, Christ as the Son of God comes to give us light in darkness. He is the light of the world. “In him was life, and the life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. The true light that enlightens every man was coming into the world.” (Jn 1:4f,9) The world today has lost all direction in life because of relativism when they proclaim that truth cannot be found and so no one has the truth. This is why today in the name of relativism, everything is promoted as acceptable. What was wrong has now become right. What was abnormal today is seen as the new normal.

Furthermore, because of secularism, man does not know his dignity as God’s children. They therefore live only for this world because they do not know God. If we rejoice today, it is because we believe Christ will lead us out of this darkness. He shows us that the way to find peace is to walk in the truth, in the light of Christ. Christ has revealed to us our true dignity as God’s sons and daughters and that our destiny is to be with Him. Indeed, St Paul wrote, “we must be self-restrained and live good and religious lives here in this present world, while we are waiting in hope for the blessing which will come with the Appearing of the glory of our great God and saviour Christ Jesus.”

Thirdly, Christ as the Son of God has come to teach us what love is all about. This is what St Paul wrote in the second reading. “He sacrificed himself for us in order to set us free from all wickedness and to purify a people so that it could be his very own and would have no ambition except to do good.” By His sacrificial love for us, a man completely lived for His Father and for us, without any ambition of His own except to be a servant even unto death, He showed us God’s mercy and love. He has taught us not just by His words and preaching but by His life, what mercy, compassion and love entail. Suffering in life can be carried for our loved ones and even for our enemies and those who are ungrateful to us, provided we carry them with love. Only with the love of God in our hearts will we be able to carry the pain, the sacrifices, the burden of loving even those who are difficult to love. In the final analysis, we live only for love and find meaning only in love.

Finally as the Prince of Peace, He has come to bring us peace. The angel sang, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and peace to men who enjoy his favour.” Very often, we think of peace purely on the horizontal level, that is, peace with our brothers and sisters and with the rest of creation. So we all work for peace and reconciliation. Whilst this is commendable, yet, there can be no peace unless man seeks first a vertical peace. Unless, he is reconciled with God, he is not at peace with himself, and therefore not at peace with his fellowmen. If man is war with others, it is because he does not have the peace of God in him. So Christ’s coming to earth is to restore our peace with God because God shows us that we are forgiven, we are loved and accepted. Only Jesus can justify us and make us righteous. It is only when we have received God’s peace, especially in prayer and in the sacrament of reconciliation that we are able to have the strength and humility to make peace with our fellowmen. Only with God’s peace, can we then begin to live a life of justice, righteousness in compassion and love.

If we want to find this peace, this joy, this love, then we must learn from the shepherds, the magi and Mary herself to be watchful. They were ready to listen and once they heard the command of the Lord, they were ready to set out. Being watchful and attentive to the Word of God with humility is the way to open our hearts to welcome Him into or lives. God wants to show us His light and His love, but unless we open our hearts to Him, He cannot enter into our lives. So we pray that we will have room for Him in our hearts to welcome Him so that His light and joy may enter in.