ESTABLISHING THE REIGN OF GOD’S KINGDOM

Today, being the last Sunday of the year, the liturgical calendar culminates in the celebration of the Feast of Christ the King. But does this feast make sense for us today, considering that very few countries are ruled by a monarchy with absolute power? Most of us are more familiar with a democratically-elected government. It is therefore helpful for us to contextualize the institution of this Feast of Christ the King so that we can celebrate it meaningfully in our time. This feast was instituted in response to the spread of communism and atheistic political regimes that were sweeping Europe and parts of Asia. Europe, the heart of Christianity, was under the threat of atheism. Hence, in 1925, Pope Pius XI proclaimed this feast to be celebrated to call to mind that the kingdoms of the world ultimately must come under the reign of God in Christ Jesus.

Does this situation still exist in our time? The answer is doubly ‘yes’. Whilst to a great extent, communism as a political ideology is no longer a real threat to the world and religions, this atheistic ideology is even more widespread today in so-called democratic and even Christian countries. Atheism today comes under the guise of secularism and humanism. There is a concerted attempt in democratic countries to take religions out of public space in the name of fostering unity among all peoples of different races, cultures and religions. Although we are living in a free world, God is no longer freely spoken about or mentioned in public spaces. Whilst the world is no longer ruled by communism as a political institution, we are ruled by atheistic and secular philosophies. Quite often, such secular philosophies, which are rooted on pure reason and science, are devoid of moral and ethical considerations and are mainly concerned with material progress, technological and economic development. The values promoted by the world are individualistic, sensual, materialistic, relativistic and humanistic. It does not promote the full development of the human person, which includes human, social, intellectual and spiritual growth.

So who should be the moral guardian of society? In ancient times, the ruler assumed all the responsibilities of building his people by defending them from their enemies, helping the people to be prosperous, and took care of their moral and spiritual well-being as well. This entailed developing their potentials to the fullest, not just intellectually or in skills, but also ensuring that they grew in moral integrity and spiritual maturity so that they could give themselves in selfless service to humanity and bring peace and progress for all. This was why we read in the first reading that David was asked to be King for both the Southern Kingdom of Judah and the Northern King of Israel. By anointing him as king over the whole of Israel, David was able to bring both kingdoms together in unity under his rule. As the leader and king, he also assumed the role of religious leader, since a leader is called to govern the people in such a way that they are united in love and are given a holistic development. So, who will be the guardian of truth, now that the State is no longer the guardian of morality, and religion is booted out of public spaces?

Indeed, in celebrating the Feast of Christ the King, we are offering to the world the path to peace by placing ourselves under the reign of God. The kingdoms of this world ultimately belong to God. This is what the second reading of St Paul’s letter to the Colossians wants us to know. Our faith tells us that creation comes from the goodness of God our Father. However, creation was destroyed by the selfishness and sins of man. Christ who is “the image of the unseen God and the first-born of all creation” has come to redeem us. The Father “has taken us out of the power of darkness and created a place for us in the kingdom of the Son that he loves, and in him, we gain our freedom, the forgiveness of our sins.” Christ came to show us the way to freedom, truth and love. He offers us forgiveness for our sins and reveals to us the mercy of God. Christ is intimately connected with creation. He is the principle of unity since “all things were created through him and for him … he holds all things in unity.” Indeed, because Christ is for us the perfection of God and of man, “all things to be reconciled through him and for him, everything in heaven and everything on earth, when he made peace by his death on the cross.”

In other words, there will be peace and unity in the world if the world subscribes to the gospel that He has taught us. Perhaps not all might come to know Christ as the Son of God or the Saviour of the world, but so long as they submit to the kingdom values of the gospel which are universal, they too would have come under the reign of God’s love and truth. There is so much division in the world today because the gospel of Christ is contradicted. Man has no regard for God, no love for Him. Instead of living for God and for the life to come, man lives for himself and for this world only. This explains why man has become individualistic, worldly and is only concerned about life and pleasure on earth.

In the light of today’s Feast, we are reminded of our duty to establish the kingdom of justice, love and peace wherever we are. How can we participate in the mission of Christ? The New Evangelization demands that Catholics must permeate the world with the values of the gospel in the areas of politics, economics, mass media, social, family and education. The mission of the laity is in the world, wherever they are. Hence, to ensure that the Kingdom is established in the world, it is critical that our Catholics take part in politics. We need faith-filled Catholics in Civil Service, in Medicine, Education, Media, business and economy so that we can ensure that the universal values of the gospel are upheld in every area of human life, eternal values that serve justice, truth and love.

More importantly, on this Feast, before we ask whether Christ reigns in the world, we need to ask whether we have personally accepted Christ as our King in the first place. Is our proclamation of Christ’s kingship just a lip service or do we also live out our lives under His reign of love, justice, mercy and truth? Is Christ the Lord of our lives? Do we truly believe that He is the Way, the Truth and the Life? Are our lives lived under the rule of the gospel that He has taught us? Do we defer our judgement to His in the way we examine moral issues in life today, such as abortion, euthanasia, sexuality, marriage and the family? Do we take the scriptures and the teachings of the Church seriously or do we hold to our own personal views in matters of faith, doctrines and morals?

Indeed, the gospel today invites each one of us to respond individually to His rule. Over His head on the cross, we read the inscription, “This is the King of the Jews.” There were some who pledged their loyalty to Him and there were those who opposed His kingship. But Jesus ignored all the jeering and shouting. Instead, He turned His attention to the one man, the criminal who professed his faith in Jesus saying, “remember me when you come into your kingdom.” Jesus replied, “Indeed, I promise you, today you will be with me in paradise.” This criminal was saved that day! Each one of us must give a personal response to Christ’s call. If we are humble like the Good Thief, then we can be assured of forgiveness, peace and paradise because we are allowing Him to reign in our hearts.

So as we celebrate the Feast of Christ the King, let us make Him first as the center of our lives. He must be the light and guide of every decision that we make. Collaborating with Him, we must establish the kingdom of love, justice, peace and mercy in the world. On the cross, Jesus showed us that to save others we must die for others. Like Jesus, we must be reconcilers in the world. We must work for peace wherever we are, at our workplace, in society and in the world. Through dialogue, mutual understanding, mutual respect and encouragement, as Christians, we must help humanity to develop holistically and ensure that we have leaders with integrity, faith, wisdom and compassion to help the people to become one nation and one humanity. Underpinning all that we do is the gospel of Christ, for only His love and mercy can unite humanity.