BAPTISMAL WATER HEALS AND RESTORES US TO LIFE

Many people are like the paralyzed man in today’s gospel. “At the Sheep Pool in Jerusalem there is a building, called Bethzatha, consisting of five porticos; and under these were crowds of sick people – blind, lame, paralyzed.” We are also paralyzed by the woes of life, meaninglessness and helplessness in the face of our problems. For others, they are blind, lame and dying. They feel alone in their suffering. As the man said, “I have no one to put me into the pool when the water is disturbed; and while I am still on the way, someone else gets there before me.” Like the paralyzed man we are resigned to the state of life we are in. We have lost the will to live, the hope to be well again. We have given up on life.

If we are feeling hopeless about life and the predicament we are in; the Lord is coming to give us new life. He has come to heal us, take away our paralysis and enable us to walk again. Without hesitation, Jesus took the initiative to heal the man. Jesus said, “Get up, pick up your sleeping-mat and walk.” He was cured at once, and “he picked up his mat and walked away.” This is the desire of God for all. God wants us to be restored to fullness of life. This was what the Lord said, “I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”

This new life is given to us at our baptism. The Sheep Pool is the baptismal font in our churches. It was believed in those days that when the angel stirred the water in the pool, the first one who got in would be healed. When we are baptized, the angel also stirs the water figuratively. The water for baptism has been sanctified by Christ in the power of the Holy Spirit. When Christ entered into the waters in the river Jordan, He sanctified all waters for the use of baptism. Water becomes for us the symbol of cleansing, restoration, purification and the beginning of new life.

In the first reading from the book of Ezekiel, the angel told the prophet, “This water flows east down to the Arabah and to the sea; and flowing into the sea it makes its waters wholesome. Wherever the river flows, all living creatures teeming in it will live. Fish will be very plentiful, for wherever the water goes it brings health, and life teems wherever the river flows. Along with the river, on either bank, will grow every kind of fruit tree with leaves that never wither and fruit that never fails; they will bear new fruit every month, because this water comes from the sanctuary. And their fruit will be good to eat and the leaves medicinal.” Indeed, this water has healing properties. It gives life and makes everything fruitful.

For some reason, the scripture text for the liturgy omits a phrase, “and when it enters the sea, the sea of stagnant waters, the water will become fresh.” (Ezekiel 47:8) As a result, readers miss out the significance of the waters that flowed down to the Arabah which leads to the Dead Sea. In this sea, the water is so salty because there is no outlet. Nothing can survive in this lake; that is why it is called the Dead Sea. The angel was telling the prophet that even the Dead Sea, which is a symbol of Israel dead in their sins, would be refreshed again and bear fruits in plenty, and become life-giving to all, wherever it flows. This is what the Lord is promising us as well. If we allow ourselves to go into the waters of baptism, we will rise again, renewed, restored and become fruitful once again. This is because our sins are forgiven, our soul is purified, and our body is restored to wholeness.

When our sins are forgiven, our body will also find restoration. The man who was paralyzed for 38 years reminds us of how the Israelites who rebelled at Kadesh were made to wander in the desert for 38 years as a punishment from God because of their lack of faith. (cf Num 14; Dt 2) What happened was that a few leaders were sent over to Jordan to recce the Promised Land which the Lord gave to them. But upon returning, they lost courage because they said that whilst the land was fertile with crops, the inhabitants were like giants. Those who had gone up said, “We are not able to go up against this people, for they are stronger than we, all the people that we saw in it are of great size and to ourselves we seemed like grasshoppers, and so we seemed to them.” (Num 13:31-33) So the people were afraid to enter the Promised Land to occupy it for fear of them.

Now, when we commit sin, we too rebel against God. This was why when the Lord saw the healed man again, the Lord reminded him, “Now you are well again, be sure not to sin any more, or something worse may happen to you.” It is sin that causes us to be emotionally, psychologically and physically sick. When we fail to live a holistic life, a life of integrity, a life of love and surrender to the Lord’s providence, when we become ambitious, greedy, angry and selfish, we lose our peace of mind which ultimately also affects the condition of our body.

Of course, forgiveness of sins and new life is made possible by the work of the Holy Spirit. The stream that flows to the Arabah is the Holy Spirit that enables us to live the life of Christ. The Holy Spirit enables us to live again by anointing us with the love of God, the life of God. Hence, through the waters of baptism, the Holy Spirit is imparted to us and we are born again, as God’s children. We are made new in Christ. If we want to find new life, we must come to Christ. This is what baptism does for us. Faith in Christ enables us to walk in the life of Christ and share in God’s life. Baptism is the explicit expression of our faith in Christ and our desire to walk the way Jesus has shown to us.

In this sense, the scripture readings are not only meant for catechumens preparing for baptism but also for those of us who already baptized. If we are baptized, and we have lost our zeal for the gospel, or if our life is sterile, or if we are emotionally and psychologically sick it is because we do not take the gospel seriously. We have failed to live according to the way Christ has shown us how to live. If baptism is to profess in Jesus as the Way, the Truth and the Life, then we must be ready to turn away from a sinful life and live in the new life of Christ. St Paul urges us, “How can we who died to sin go on living in it? Do you not know that all of us who have been baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into his death? Therefore we have been buried with him by baptism into death, so that, just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, so we too might walk in newness of life.” (Rom 6:2-4) This is why the Lord warns us, “be sure not to sin any more.”

However, it is even more dangerous when we become obstacles of growth to others. Some of us who are stagnant in our faith, like the waters at Arabah, seek to prevent others from growing in faith. This is what the world is doing. Worldly people live a sinful life and a life of vanity and they are not happy that religious and God-fearing people are living a life of truth and love. Sometimes, we can behave like the religious leaders who were imprisoned by their narrow interpretation of the Law of Moses. They sought to practice them in such a way that hinders the life of God from being shared with others.

A case in point is the application of the Sabbath Law. Whilst the commandment requires that we keep the Sabbath holy, the religious leaders spelt it out that it must be a day of complete rest. Even doing good was forbidden on the Sabbath unless it was life threatening. Jesus did not accept such an interpretation of the Law because as He justified His action later, “My Father is still working, and I also am working.” (Jn 5:17) Indeed, while we should rest from doing unnecessary work, it does not mean we cannot do anything at all, especially when it is for the good of others. So we must not allow our narrow understanding of religion and religious laws to hinder people from coming to God and to know Christ. A Christian who is not reaching out will not only destroy his own faith but become an obstacle for the Church to grow. Let us not be obstacles of faith but let our whole life be fruitful like the river that flows from the temple of God.