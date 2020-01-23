DEALING WITH THE BETRAYAL OF OUR LEADERS

In the gospel, we read that the Lord, after praying all night, “summoned those he wanted. So they came to him and he appointed twelve; they were to be his companions and to be sent out to preach, with power to cast out devils. And so he appointed the Twelve.” But the gospel ended with a note of sadness, the last of the Twelve, Judas Iscariot, was named as “the man who was to betray him.” But this footnote of Mark should also be a source of consolation for us in dealing with leaders who have betrayed the Church and our Lord. If the Lord, in spite of all His discernment and prayers, could have chosen one who betrayed Him, which is, 8.3% of His chosen leaders, what more when the Church chooses men as her ordained ministers or those for consecrated life; and lay leaders as well? So the truth is that the Church being divine and yet human, will bear the marks of a Church that is imperfect in many ways because of the sins and imperfection of her ministers and members.

How, then, do we deal with our religious leaders who betray the trust given to them? Should we go public to expose their wrong-doing using emails and social media? Should we write anonymous, nasty letters to their superiors to complain about them? Such methods are counter-productive unless our goal is to destroy them, to humiliate and to remove them, not so much to help or to correct the persons whom we perceive to have done wrong. Indeed, when we attack someone, it is only natural and human for the person to respond because we all have a sense of self-preservation even when we are in the wrong. We all want to maintain our dignity and self-respect.

Today, David shows us how we should deal with our leaders who have gone astray. Firstly, he did not seek to attack Saul and his men. Indeed, “Saul took three thousand men chosen from the whole of Israel and went in search of David and his men east of the Rocks of the Wild Goats.” But instead of confronting him with his men, David hid from them and avoided direct confrontation, which would only have led to bloodshed on both sides. This is what we should try to do as well. We should not seek to destroy our enemies but to restore them to the right path in life. Like Jesus, we come to save the lost and the sick. Our intention must be to heal, to restore life and to bring them back to the truth. It must not be motivated by vindictiveness, revenge, resentment and anger. Otherwise, we are no better than them since anger blinds us to the truth and the call to love.

Indeed, David had the opportunity to kill him but he did not. He submitted to God’s choice of Saul as King. “David’s men said to him, ‘Today is the day of which the Lord said to you, “I will deliver your enemy into your power, do what you like with him.” ‘David stood up and, unobserved, cut off the border of Saul’s cloak. Afterwards David reproached himself for having cut off the border of Saul’s cloak. He said to his men, ‘The Lord preserve me from doing such a thing to my lord and raising my hand against him, for he is the anointed of the Lord.’ David gave his men strict instructions, forbidding them to attack Saul.” Indeed, David would not do anything to the Lord’s Anointed. Even though Saul was doing wrong, David respected him in his office. He did not take into his hands, the responsibility of removing him because he respected God’s choice.

Secondly, David sought to reason out with Saul. In other words, he engaged Saul in sincere dialogue. He appealed to his common sense. He asked him to open his mind and not be influenced by gossips and rumours. David said to Saul, ‘Why do you listen to the men who say to you, “David means to harm you”? Why, your own eyes have seen today how the Lord put you in my power in the cave and how I refused to kill you, but spared you.” Quite often, our enemies are wrongly influenced by those who do not like us. They have their selfish agenda and they will spread negative news or their own skewed judgment of us. That is why a personal dialogue that is carried out in sincerity and honesty with charity can help to open up the minds of those who wrongly perceive us as their enemies. Most of our enemies’ fears are conjured by wrong or distorted information. That is why the only way to win over our enemies or to assure them that we have no intention to harm them is to seek dialogue.

Thirdly, David showed proof that he had no intention to kill Saul and that he was a faithful servant of his. He shouted out to Saul as he left the cave, “I will not raise my hand against my Lord, for he is the anointed of the Lord. O my father, see, look at the border of your cloak in my hand. Since I cut off the border of your cloak, yet did not kill you, you must acknowledge frankly that there is neither malice nor treason in my mind.” Indeed, he had the opportunity to kill him as Saul was off guard. But not only did he not but he also refused to listen to his men who urged him to take the opportunity to subdue his enemy once and for all. This showed David’s sincerity and desire to work for Saul, not to take over his throne. He had nothing against Saul, only devotion and respect. On the contrary, he was totally harmless to Saul. He said, “On whose trail has the king of Israel set out? On whose trail are you in hot pursuit? On the trail of a dead dog! On the trail of a single flea!” Indeed, Saul was over reacting because of his fear, suspicion and the rumours he had heard.

So, too, for dialogue to take place, we must first demonstrate our sincerity through positive actions. It is just like the situation between North Korea and United States. The latter said there could be no talk unless America removes all the sanctions against them and the military threats. Of course the United States also in turn asked for sincerity from the North Koreans, that they must demonstrate positive actions by not antagonizing her neighbours. What is true at the international level is true at every level of life. We need to show goodwill first before we can begin dialogue. If we are sincere in assuring that we are also interested to protect other’s interests, then dialogue can take place in an ambience of trust. But if we are attacking each other and showing hostility, any dialogue will fail.

Finally, David asked God to be his judge. He was ready to swear before God his utter sincerity. He was ready to let the Lord decide on his life. He would not take the life of Saul into his own hands. He said, “May the Lord be judge between me and you, and may the Lord avenge me on you; but my hand shall not be laid on you. (As the old proverb says: Wickedness goes out from the wicked, and my hand will not be laid on you.) May the Lord be the judge and decide between me and you; may he take up my cause and defend it and give judgement for me, freeing me from your power.” He trusted in the Lord’s judgment rather than his own. Like the psalmist, he could only pray thus, “Have mercy on me, God, have mercy for in you my soul has taken refuge. In the shadow of your wings I take refuge till the storms of destruction pass by. I call to God the Most High, to God who has always been my help.” Eventually and tragically, Saul was killed, not by his enemies when he was fleeing after being injured badly by the Philistines. Instead of allowing his enemies to kill him, he took his own sword and killed himself. (cf 1 Sm 31)

Indeed, it was David’s sincerity, humility and charity that won over Saul’s heart, “When David had finished saying these words to Saul, Saul said, ‘Is that your voice, my son David?’ And Saul wept aloud. ‘You are a more upright man than I,’ he said to David, ‘for you have repaid me with good while I have repaid you with evil. Today you have crowned your goodness towards me since the man comes on his enemy, does he let him go unmolested? May the Lord reward you for the goodness you have shown me today. Now I know you will indeed reign and that the sovereignty in Israel will be secure in your hands.'” Even though the spirit of envy did not leave him completely, at least logically in his mind and heart, Saul was assured that David had the right attitude and heart to be the next King of Israel.