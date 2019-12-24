THE LORD WILL BUILD US A HOUSE

In the first reading, King David, partly out of guilt and out of gratitude, wanted to build a house for the Lord as he was living in the palace. “Once David had settled into his house and the Lord had given him rest from all the enemies surrounding him, the king said to the prophet Nathan, ‘Look, I am living in a house of cedar while the ark of God dwells in a tent.’ Nathan said to the king, ‘Go and do all that is in your mind, for the Lord is with you.'” But we read that God told Nathan to inform David that He would instead build the House for David. “The Lord will make you great; the Lord will make you a House. And when your days are ended and you are laid to rest with your ancestors, I will preserve the offspring of your body after you and make his sovereignty secure. I will be a father to him and he a son to me. Your House and your sovereignty will always stand secure before me and your throne be established for ever.'”

This House refers first and foremost to the Davidic Dynasty. Jesus who would be born of the House of David through Joseph would be in the line of the Davidic Kings. Indeed, in His earthly ministry, the people welcomed the Lord into Jerusalem crying out, “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!” (Mt 21:9) Jesus would be the King that would restore the Kingdom of David. But this kingdom would not be of this world. “My kingship is not of this world; if my kingship were of this world, my servants would fight, that I might not be handed over to the Jews; but my kingship is not from the world.” (Jn 18:36) For this reason, Christ’s kingship would last forever. Indeed, when He was born, the angels announced to the shepherds, “Be not afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of a great joy which will come to all the people; for to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” (Lk 2:10f)

Secondly, this Son of David is the Second Person of the Trinity, the Holy One of God. He was not just any other son but the Son of the Most High. This was what the angel said to Mary, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you; therefore the child to be born will be called holy, the Son of God.” (Lk 1:35) St John wrote, “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, full of grace and truth; we have beheld his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father.” (Jn 1:14) St Paul wrote, “though he was in the form of God, he did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied himself, taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men.” (Phil 2:6f)

Thirdly, this House refers to the Temple of the Holy Spirit, the Temple of God. When the Son of God assumed our humanity, He took on human flesh and became a man like us in all things except sin. By assuming our humanity, we have become His body as well. Hence, Jesus could say in the parable of the Last Judgment, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me.” (Mt 25:40) Then when He appeared to Saul, the Lord said, “Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me? I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting.” (Acts 9:4f) In the letter of Hebrews, we read, “For he who sanctifies and those who are sanctified have all one origin. That is why he is not ashamed to call them brethren.” (Heb 2:11)

Indeed, in the Incarnation, God has shown Himself to be faithful to His Covenant with the House of David. This is what the psalmist said, “I have made a covenant with my chosen one; I have sworn to David my servant: I will establish your dynasty for ever and set up your throne through all ages. He will say to me: ‘You are my father, my God, the rock who saves me.’ I will keep my love for him always; with him my covenant shall last.” Indeed, Christ would be the one to restore Israel and deliver them from their enemies.

Zechariah, under the Holy Spirit, proclaimed when John the Baptist was born, “Blessed be the Lord, the God of Israel, for he has visited his people, he has come to their rescue and he has raised up for us a power for salvation in the House of his servant David, even as he proclaimed, by the mouth of his holy prophets from ancient times, that he would save us from our enemies and from the hands of all who hate us. Thus he shows mercy to our ancestors, thus he remembers his holy covenant, the oath he swore to our father Abraham that he would grant us, free from fear, to be delivered from the hands of our enemies, to serve him in holiness and virtue in his presence, all our days.”

All these were realized with the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. It is for this reason that we anticipate with joy the coming of Christ. With His coming, He will establish an everlasting Covenant through His passion, death and resurrection. Indeed, He will bring peace to all mankind because His gospel calls for inclusivity of all, saints and sinners, people from all ranks and status, rich and poor. That was why, the Lord came to this earth, and He was born in a manger and was announced to the shepherds. He was not born in the palace, nor was His coming announced to the rich and educated but to the poor shepherds.

Aware of the joy of the Good News of Christ’s birth given to us, we must hearken with joy to prepare ourselves and our loved ones to welcome the Prince of Peace. This was what John the Baptist was called to do. “And you, little child, you shall be called Prophet of the Most High, for you will go before the Lord to prepare the way for him. To give his people knowledge of salvation through the forgiveness of their sins; this by the tender mercy of our God who from on high will bring the rising Sun to visit us, to give light to those who live in darkness and the shadow of death, and to guide our feet into the way of peace.” Our task is also to announce the coming of Christ by offering forgiveness to those who have sinned and given up hope on themselves. We are called to give light to those who walk in darkness by enlightening them and giving them hope not just for this world but in the life to come. When we take upon ourselves to be the messenger of peace and hope, we are doing what John the Baptist did when he prepared the people to receive the Messiah, the Prince of Peace.

On our part, we must make ourselves more and more the House of God. Indeed, when King David wanted to build a House for the Lord, God said, “Are you the man to build me a house to dwell in? I took you from the pasture, from following the sheep, to be a leader of my people Israel; I have been with you on all your expeditions; I have cut off all your enemies before you.” The Lord who is all powerful does not need a house made by human hands. More importantly, the Lord wants to build His home in us. We must welcome Him into our hearts by living an honest and righteous life. We must open our hearts to receive His Word, and allow Him to dwell in us by His Spirit. Only then can we become the Temple of His Holy Spirit. And like Mary who was able to bear Jesus in her womb because she was receptive to the Holy Spirit, we, too, must allow the Holy Spirit to overshadow us so that we can conceive and bear Jesus in our hearts. In this way, wherever we go, we bring Jesus with us as well.

How can we do this if not to imitate Zechariah? He was in silence for nine months, contemplating on the miracle and wonders of God. In his silence, he was brought closer to the Lord and understood the mission of his son, John the Baptist. Only when John was born, did he break his silence. At that moment, he recalled the angel’s words, “you will be speechless and unable to talk until the day these things take place.” (Luke 1:20) And the first words that he uttered were praises to God for His fidelity to the Covenant and His mercy. He had experienced His mercy in the birth of John the Baptist. We, too, who have received His mercy must also communicate the Good News of mercy and hope to those we meet. But we can communicate effectively the Good News only when we have first contemplated in silence like Zechariah on the marvels of God in our lives. Let us therefore edify one another with our words of hope and forgiveness. Let us be the light of humanity so that those in darkness can find hope and life.