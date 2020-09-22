CONTENTMENT

Keeping the spirit of contentment is the key to happiness in life. This is the theme of today’s scripture readings. The book of Proverbs says, “Give me neither poverty nor riches, grant me only my share of bread to eat, for fear that surrounded by plenty, I should fall away and say, ‘The Lord – who is the Lord?’ or else, in destitution, take to stealing and profane the name of my God.”

Indeed, poverty or plenty is not good for the soul. Both will lead to greed. The poor will always be thinking of making more money and acquiring wealth. Because they always feel that they do not have enough, they may even think of illegal means to acquire money by cheating, bribery, corruption and even killing. They may be filled with envy and resentment. They are always thinking about how to pay for their essential needs, housing, utility bills, children’s education, food and medical expenses. They have no peace because they also live a life of anxiety based on fear.

The rich are also always thinking of making their money grow, even when they do not need them. They worry about how to invest their money so that it can grow more and more. Their moods are affected by the swings in the stock market. They live in anxiety, watching and monitoring the performance of the Stock Market. When possessed by greed, they may even use dishonest and unscrupulous means to manipulate their stocks and secure new deals in their businesses. They worry about how they will account to God for the use of their wealth, whether they used it for themselves or for the service of their fellowmen. Furthermore, socially, they look good on the outside, but actually they are very poor. They have to maintain their public image; they worry about what people may say and think of them. Much more is expected of them compared to the poor. They have to dress well, drive big cars, live in big houses, have servants, give big donations, pay for expensive dinners and give expensive gifts to their friends and colleagues. They are often involved in civil suits over property and businesses. They face all kinds of worldly temptations; the trappings of power, pleasure and sex.

Whether we are rich or poor, happiness is not measured by how much or how little we have. It is by how much we need to be happy, to feel secure and be contented. In fact, in reality, the rich are sometimes poorer than the poor! Who is a poor man? It is someone who is in need of money or things. Someone who needs $30,000 a month is poorer than one who just needs $1000 a month to survive on. So the rich man is $29,000 poorer than the poor man. The rich would have to find ways to make $30,000 each month whereas the poor man only has to look for $1000. This is the true measure of wealth.

This is why contentment is the key to real happiness in life. It is significant that in the Lord’s Prayer, we are instructed to ask for our daily bread. Jesus never told us to pray for our future supplies but simply our daily supply. God does not want us to think that we are self-sufficient lest, as the Book of Proverbs says, we become proud and arrogant. In fact, that was what the Lord did with the Israelites in the desert. They were to collect enough manna for the day. The Lord said, “I am going to rain bread from heaven for you, and each day the people shall go out and gather enough for that day. In that way I will test them, whether they will follow my instruction or not.” (Ex 16:4) Being always disobedient, they did not listen. “Some left part of it until morning, and it bred worms and became foul.” (Ex 16:20) The simple lesson is, “Don’t hoard. Do not be greedy. Just take what you need. Be contented.” It was meant to be a lesson of contentment and trust in Divine providence. Contentment and trust in Divine providence are two sides of the same coin.

Indeed, there is enough food for the whole world if there is faith in God’s providence. God has provided us all enough food for every single person on this planet. The real problem is that the rich owns too much and the poor too little. According to studies, 44% of the world’s wealth belongs to the top 1% of the population. The top 10% holds 85% of the world’s total wealth whilst 90% holds the remaining 15%. It is unfair distribution of wealth that is the cause of poverty. This is what St Paul said to the Corinthians. “It is a question of a fair balance between your present abundance and their need, so that their abundance may be for your need, in order that there may be a fair balance. As it is written, ‘The one who had much did not have too much, and the one who had little did not have too little.'” (2 Cor 8:13-15)

St Paul advocates the Spirit of contentment. In his letter to the Philippians, he wrote, “I have learned to be content with whatever I have. I know what it is to have little, and I know what it is to have plenty. In any and all circumstances I have learned the secret of being well-fed and of going hungry, of having plenty and of being in need. I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” (Phil 4:11-13) Indeed, the Lord also taught us, “Do not worry, saying, ‘What will we eat?’ or ‘What will we drink?’ or ‘What will we wear?’ For it is the Gentiles who strive for all these things; and indeed your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. But strive first for the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” (Mt 6:31-33)

In the gospel, Jesus instructed His apostles to do the same. He “gave them power and authority over all devils and to cure diseases, and he sent them out to proclaim the kingdom of God and to heal.” The gospel that Jesus preached was not just words but concretely seen in their lives. This was why the apostles were given the same power to preach with authority by curing diseases, healing the sick and casting out the devils. The gospel cannot be mere words but action as well. God comes to heal not just our souls but our bodies as well. The Church’s preaching cannot be reduced merely to the proclamation of the Word or the celebration of the liturgy but must be seen in our outreach to the poor, the suffering, the marginalized, the oppressed and the sick. These people can experience the Good News only through the fulfillment of their basic needs.

Of course, Jesus did not only come for the poor. He came for the rich who are spiritually poor. Zacchaeus, the rich tax-collector and the rich young man in the gospel were also offered a life with God and with their fellowmen. Jesus said to the rich young man, “If you wish to be perfect, go, sell your possessions, and give the money to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; then come, follow me.” (Mt 19:21) Indeed, there are many rich and famous people who find their life meaningless as they have everything they need. Their hearts are empty. They are tired of being slaves of social pressure. They might be living a luxurious life, moving among the wealthy and powerful but they lack true friends. They only want their money. What they are seeking is genuine love, authentic relationship, meaning and purpose. This can only be found in God and in the service of their fellowmen.

Hence, the apostles were to demonstrate the power of God and His love by living a life that is totally dependent on Him and in service of others. They were told, “Take nothing for the journey: neither staff, nor haversack, nor bread, nor money, and let none of you take a spare tunic. Whatever house you enter, stay there; and when you leave, let it be from there.” The instruction not to carry anything was not just a practical reason so that they could go from one place to another easily. In those days, they did not have cars. Most of the time, it was by walking. It would be impractical for them to carry a luggage wherever they went. But most of all, they were to show themselves to be totally reliant on God’s divine providence. They were told to stay in whichever house they entered. They were not to be choosy or selective but be contented with whatever was provided. The Good News is offered free and without charge, since we received it freely. Any giving must be voluntary and for the sake of the mission, not for the personal gain of the preacher. Only those who trust in God’s providence and are contented can surrender their lives to the Lord like the apostles.