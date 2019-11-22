MEDITATION ON DEATH

As we approach the last week of the liturgical year, the Church invites us to reflect on the reality of death. The temptation of the world today is to postpone reflecting on death because Satan wants to prevent us from waking up to the truth of what life is all about. So long as we do not think of death, we do not have to confront the ultimate meaning of life. Indeed, most of us live in such a way, thinking that death happens to others but not us. We think that we still have a long way to go, whether we are young or old. Alas, death knows no age or time. Death can come suddenly, because of illness, accident, natural disasters, and not just old age.

So before we lie on our death bed in regret, like King Antiochus, we should consider the prospect of death so that we can live this short life purposefully and fully. Only when we ponder on death, can we decide how we should be living our life today. Imagine yourself on your death bed and looking at your past. Would you desire to live your life differently as you did? What are those mistakes or bad decisions that you made and which you wish were otherwise? How you want to die will determine how you should live your life. The end of your life is but a summation of all that we have lived for, struggled for in our whole life. Death is the summary and fixation of all that we have done in our life.

King Antiochus on his death bed came to realize his folly. We read that he was “profoundly shaken; he threw himself on his bed and fell into a lethargy from acute disappointment, because things had not turned out for him as he had planned. And there he remained for many days, subject to deep and recurrent fits of melancholy, until he understood that he was dying.” In his depressed and despondent mood, he summoned his friends and said to them, “Sleep evades my eyes, and my heart is cowed by anxiety. I have been asking myself how I could have come to such a pitch of distress, so great a flood as that which now engulfs me – I who was so generous and well-loved in my heyday. But now I remember the wrong I did in Jerusalem when I seized all the vessels of silver and gold there, and ordered the extermination of the inhabitants of Judah for no reason at all. This, I am convinced, is why these misfortunes have overtaken me, and why I am dying of melancholy in a foreign land.”

Indeed, he came to realize the consequences of his futile pursuits for greater wealth, power and territory. He sought to take over the “city called Elymais, renowned for its riches, its silver and gold, and its very wealthy temple containing golden armour, breastplates and weapons” but without success. They put up a strong resistance and he had to retreat. His army in Judah was also defeated. With one failure after another, he became discouraged, hopeless and gave up on himself. His ego was wounded. He had no more will to live on. Indeed, like him, for all our pursuits of worldly success in life, we will also come to this realization at the end of this long vain pursuit that we had worked for nothing. Wealth, fame and power cannot sustain us for long. Our security cannot be found in these useless quests. Like Alexander before him, he, too, would have to leave this world behind him, not able to bring along with him anything at his death.

That is why we must ask the question of the finality of life. What is life? What are we living for? Where do we go after death? If our answer is like that of the Sadducees, that upon death, we will be reduced to non-existence in Sheol, then life becomes meaningless. This is the same struggle for those who are not believers in God or in Christ. For them, their life is only on this earth. Since they do not believe in God and God is pure Spirit, when we die, we are like the animals and plants; we will also go back to dust. Nothing of us continues. Once dead, everything is over. Only our good deeds might live after us but we will disappear.

But the Lord today makes it clear that there is life after death. We will not disappear into thin air. Firstly, he said, “in the resurrection from the dead … they can no longer die, for they are the same as the angels, and being children of the resurrection they are sons of God.” Clearly, in this statement, Jesus affirmed the immortality of the soul. We are like angels in the sense that we share also in their spiritual nature. As spirits, we cannot die but are immortal. Hence, for us Catholics, we believe that upon death, our soul lives on, either in heaven, in purgatory or in hell. The soul, which is spiritual, cannot die.

Indeed, logic and experience will tell us that we are different from animals and plants because we have an intelligence that enables us to live in the past, go beyond the present to the future, and even if our body is resting or even in coma, the intellect and will remains with us. This is why we all desire that love lasts forever. We hope that after death, we will be reunited with our loved ones who have gone before us. All of us cherish that hope. Otherwise, love is meaningless because love is just temporary on earth. No wonder, those who do not believe in God only have the memories of their loved ones to cherish. But those who believe in God know that their loved ones are still with them and that they live on.

To dismiss the argument of the Sadducees who do not believe in the resurrection and the spirits, Jesus employed the Torah, the only books accepted by the Sadducees in the bible, to substantiate His argument. “Moses himself implies that the dead rise again, in the passage about the bush where he calls the Lord the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac and the God of Jacob; now he is God, not of the dead, but of the living; for to him all men are in fact alive.” Indeed, God who showed Himself to Moses affirmed that He is the God of the patriarchs who died hundreds of years ago. Faith in the future life is affirmed in the psalm. “Yet I am always with you; you hold me by my right hand. You guide me with your counsel, and afterward you will take me into glory.” (Ps 73:23f)

But the ultimate ground for faith in the resurrection is founded on Christ’s death and resurrection. “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.” (Jn 11:25f) St Paul wrote, “So will it be with the resurrection of the dead. The body that is sown is perishable, it is raised imperishable; it is sown in dishonor, it is raised in glory; it is sown in weakness, it is raised in power; it is sown a natural body, it is raised a spiritual body.” (1 Cor 15:42-44) Like the rest of creation, St Paul wrote, “we ourselves, who have the first-fruits of the Spirit, groan inwardly as we wait eagerly for our adoption to sonship, the redemption of our bodies.” (Rom 8:23)

Consequently, our faith does not allow us to accept the theory of reincarnation and transmigration of souls. If we believe that Christ is the Son of God, and He has taught us about the resurrection, and then rectified it by His death and resurrection, there is no question of “ifs” but an act of faith in the truth of the doctrine of resurrection of the dead. So whether we believe in the next life and most of all, in the resurrection, is dependent on our faith in Christ who died and rose for us. Those who believe in reincarnation or transmigration of souls show that they do not really believe in Christ, nor His death and resurrection.

But if we do, then it is important that we should now consider carefully how we live our lives today. St Paul says, “I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us.” (Rom 8:18) We are children of God as Jesus taught us. “Now if we are children, then we are heirs – heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory.” (Rom 8:17) It was this hope that spurred St Paul to give up his life for Christ and his people. “For I am already being poured out like a drink offering, and the time for my departure is near. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day – and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” (2 Tim 4:6-8)