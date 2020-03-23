GOD NEVER FAILS THOSE WHO HAVE FAITH

When the Israelites in exile began to lose hope in ever returning to Jerusalem, the Lord revived their hope. He said, “Now I create new heavens and a new earth, and the past will not be remembered, and will come no more to men’s minds.” The Lord was not going to just restore Israel to what it was. In fact, He would do more. He would bring about something so new that it was unheard of. “No more will the sound of weeping or the sound of cries be heard in her. They will build houses and inhabit them, plant vineyards and eat their fruit.” Regardless, the Lord’s assurance is that they would once again be glad and rejoice. Behold, “I now create Jerusalem ‘Joy’ and her people ‘Gladness’.”

Most of all, their lives would be prolonged. “In her, no more will be found the infant living a few days only, or the old man not living to the end of his days. To die at the age of a hundred will be dying young; not to live to be a hundred will be the sign of a curse.” God was going to extend their lives. Indeed, what people seek most is life. Long life is symbolic of man’s thirst for fullness of life. Death is always seen as a curse or a privation. People, especially non-believers, fear death as it means the end of everything.

This promise of long life was fulfilled in Christ who came not just to give us life but eternal life. In the gospel, Jesus gave new life to the Official’s son who was on the brink of death. His power to heal the boy and prevent him from succumbing to death was but an anticipation of His resurrection. He was raised from the dead and became a life-giver to all who believed in Him. In the story of Lazarus, the Lord said to Martha, “I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.” (Jn 11:25f) Faith in Jesus makes it possible for us to have a share of the resurrected life even in this life. With Christ, we will no longer be living just a physical life but a life with Him and in Christ. Such life is always meaningful because it is lived in love and faith. And even when we die, we are assured we will live forever without the limitations of this earthly life.

The question is whether we have faith in Him. The words of Jesus were addressed not so much to the Official as to the people from Galilee who came to see Jesus perform a miracle. These people wanted to see signs and wonders. But they were not ready to believe. Even though they saw Jesus multiply the loaves for 5000 people, they would not believe Him to be the Bread of Life. They rejected Jesus because He did not fit into their mindset of what the Messiah would be like. (Jn 6:15, 53, 62). King Herod from Galilee also wanted Jesus to perform a miracle to entertain him, not so much because he had faith in Him. (cf Lk 23:6-9) Herod was curious not because he was interested to find out the truth about Jesus. So, too, there are many people who are not so much focused on strengthening their faith in Christ but who simply want to see miracles and spectacular happenings. When our faith rests on miracles alone, our faith will remain weak. In fact, it is not even faith because faith means to believe without seeing.

We are called to imitate the faith of the Official. He risked his position and status as a court official, travelling all the way from Capernaum to Galilee, to ask for Jesus’ help to cure his son who was ill and at the point of death. Using his faith to contrast with the weak faith of the people, the Lord said, “So you will not believe unless you see signs and portents!” The Official appealed to the Lord, “Sir, come down before my child dies.” He wanted Jesus to go and heal his son. But the Lord stretched and grew his faith by saying, “Go home, your son will live.” And we are told that “the man believed what Jesus had said and started on his way.” This is what faith is all about – to believe even without seeing! He trusted in the Lord. He did not insist that Jesus go down with him.

God is only pleased with us when we believe in Him not because of proofs. If we surrender in faith, then great miracles will happen. This was what happened to the Official’s son. “While he was still on the journey back his servants met him with the news that his boy was alive. He asked them when the boy had begun to recover. ‘The fever left him yesterday’ they said ‘at the seventh hour.’ The father realised that this was exactly the time when Jesus had said, ‘Your son will live’.” The Lord healed his son the moment he believed. This is the power and the reward of faith. “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” (Heb 11:1)

Some of us might say, “we believe, however our prayers were not answered”. Our faith is imperfect when we think that God always answers our prayers exactly according to our prayer. The author of Hebrews gives a long list of the faith of our Fathers and ends by saying, “Yet all these, though they were commended for their faith, did not receive what was promised, since God had provided something better so that they would not, apart from us, be made perfect.” (Heb 11:39f) This is the faith that we should be working towards, a faith that God will make things happen and He will be faithful to us despite all odds and appearances. Our faith is not just in the things of this world but the fullness of life to come. Indeed, the Lord Himself assures us, “If you then, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good things to those who ask him!” (Mt 7:11)

Does it mean therefore that it is wrong to desire for miracles? Of course not! But it is the prerogative of God to determine whether such miracles will give glory to God and glorify us ultimately. Sometimes, God performs a miracle to open our eyes to see His power and mercy. This was the case of the Official’s family. “He and all his household believed” because they saw the miracle. However, seeing the miracle itself does not mean that we have faith in Jesus. The miracle is but a way for God to open our eyes and minds, provided we are humble, docile and receptive to His love. It helps us to be more receptive to God, and the Word of God in the scriptures. It is true in daily life. We learn to have faith and trust in someone not immediately but gradually through the repeated assurances of love from the person. So, too, is our faith in God. Faith needs to grow.

So even if we believe in Christ because of a miracle, that faith is still weak. It must continue to grow and be deepened. Or else, when trials set in and when we face difficulties, we begin to doubt again. Many Catholics who have attended retreats and encountered the love of God begin to believe and trust in Him because they have seen the hand of God at work in their lives and in the lives of others. But if they do not grow in faith, that is, through a deepening of their relationship with the Lord, through prayer, meditation and contemplation, that faith will not last. When the feelings of joy and wonder die down, and when they go back to the routine of life, their faith will slacken. Gradually, they will go back to the old way of life again. When that happens, they lose the new life that is eternal which the Lord wanted to give to them.

So we must therefore never take for granted the grace of God, especially if we have significant encounters of His love and mercy in our lives. As the Lord warns us, “Everyone then who hears these words of mine and acts on them will be like a wise man who built his house on rock. The rain fell, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house, but it did not fall, because it had been founded on rock.” (Mt 7:24f) Indeed, we can even tell the Lord, “‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many deeds of power in your name?” But the Lord would say, “I never knew you; go away from me, you evildoers.” (Mt 7:22f) So let us, whilst appreciating the signs of faith that the Lord has given to us, go beyond the signs to the reality itself, that is, placing our faith in the Lord. In this way, we live a life that never dies and even when we die, we know that we live forever with Him.