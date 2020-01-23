HANDLING JEALOUSY

In the first reading we read of the military success of David over the Philistines. Most of all, he single-handedly killed the giant Goliath with a stone from his slingshot. With the sudden death of Goliath, the morale of his soldiers waned and they were killed by David’s army. It was such a huge success that on his way back “after killing the Philistine, the women came out to meet King Saul from all the towns of Israel, singing and dancing to the sound of tambourine and lyre and cries of joy; and as they danced the women sang: ‘Saul has killed his thousands, and David his tens of thousands.”

Alas, the rejoicing and celebration of the success of David by the people was the beginning of the woes of David and Saul. We can understand why Saul reacted thus. He was the King of Israel, the military and spiritual leader of his people. To compare him unfavorably with David, the young novice in his army, was not only an insult to Saul but it also made him feel insecure. Instead of seeing David as his collaborator and supporter, he viewed David as a threat to his security, his throne, his popularity and respect of the people. “Saul was very angry; the incident was not to his liking. “‘They have given David the tens of thousands,’ he said, ‘but me only the thousands; he has all but the kingship now.’ And Saul turned a jealous eye on David from that day forward.”

So for Saul, instead of rejoicing at the success of David, which was a success for him ultimately, and for his people, the spirit of envy entered into him. He was so envious of David that he sought to kill him. “The next day an evil spirit from God rushed upon Saul, and he raved within his house, while David was playing the lyre, as he did day by day. Saul had his spear in his hand; and Saul threw the spear, for he thought, ‘I will pin David to the wall.’ But David eluded him twice.” (1 Sm 18:10f) From thence on, the life of David was always in danger. Saul was always seeking opportunities to destroy David for fear that his throne would be taken over by him. This was in spite of the assurance of his son, Jonathan who told his father that David was for him and he was happy to be his servant. He said to Saul, “Let not the king sin against his servant David, for he has not sinned against you, and what he has done has been greatly to your advantage. He took his life in his hands when he killed the Philistine, and the Lord brought about a great victory for all Israel. You saw it yourself and rejoiced; why then sin against innocent blood in killing David without cause?” What is significant was that having heard the appeal of Jonathan, “Saul was impressed by Jonathan’s words and took an oath, ‘As the Lord lives, I will not kill him.'” Yet, he never kept his promise but was always overcome by the spirit of envy in him, seeking to destroy David whom he perceived as his opponent.

Isn’t this true for most of us? We find it difficult to manage the spirit of envy in us, whether our envy is with the success of others or with relationships, which can be even more deadly. We are envious of others, those who have more than us, those who are successful, those who are intelligent, beautiful, popular, talented, and eloquent and have more friends and admirers than us. When we see the number of friends and likes in others’ Facebook and Instagram, we are envious of their popularity. Most of all, we cannot control our jealousy with regard to our friends, especially if someone we love also loves others besides us. We want to control our beloved and to be the only beloved in his or her eyes. We are too insecure to share our friends for fear of losing them or that they pay attention to others. We want to possess our friends, have their full attention without having to share them with others. When we see our beloved caring for them, we feel insecure and jealous. Like Saul, the spirit of envy stirs in our hearts the desire to eliminate and destroy our competitors. We want to be the only love of our beloved.

The irony is that we all know that we should not be envious because envy is like a poison that eats us up gradually, takes away our peace and joy. Like Saul, when Jonathan put up a case for David, he was impressed and made a promise not to kill David but took him in as his own son. Unfortunately, the spirit of envy in him did not permit him to do what he logically knew to be the right thing to do. Indeed, logically, Saul should not feel threatened at all. God was not taking away his kingship but was preparing David to be his successor upon his death. But Saul was thinking that David was eyeing the throne when that was never on his mind at all. It was his fear and wild imagination conjured by his insecurity that led him to be envious of David. In truth, David truly loved Saul and wanted to serve him well as his servant and son.

Shouldn’t that be the case as well for us with respect to our colleagues who perform well in their jobs? We all know that if our subordinates or even colleagues do well in their jobs, we will share in their success in different ways. When the organization grows and is profitable, all will share in the profits generated. When we support our colleagues and they are promoted, they will remember us and when there is an opportunity, they will also make a strong case for us to be promoted. Most of all, bosses should never fear that their subordinates are doing well because the credit will go to them first, before their subordinates. You will be seen as a great leader because a leader is not one who does everything by himself but gets the right people to undertake a task so that all can work together as a team and complete each other.

This is true even for those whom we love. Many of us feel insecure when our beloved also loves others. Instead of seeing others as competitors of your love for our beloved, if we truly love him or her, then it should be our joy to see our beloved loved and have the capacity to love others beyond the two of us. The question is whether we truly love our beloved, or we love ourself more. Jealousy over relationships means that we do not love the person truly. Rather, we enjoy being loved and given the attention by the person whom we love. This is more about loving ourselves than our beloved. If we truly love our beloved, then our greatest joy would be to see him or her happy and loving. This was the case of John the Baptist. Listen to what he said, “The friend of the bridegroom, who stands and hears him, rejoices greatly at the bridegroom’s voice. For this reason my joy has been fulfilled. He must increase, but I must decrease.” (Jn 3:29f)

But the truth is that logically, like Saul, we know all these. Yet we cannot stop the green-eyed monster inside us. What is the root of our envy? It is the lack of self-esteem and truly loving oneself for who we are. If we are a secure person, with good self-esteem, accept ourselves for who we are, know our strength and our weaknesses, realize our uniqueness and that we are loved just for being who we are, then there is no need to prove ourselves in order to be loved, or be envious of others. Envy and jealousy is but the attempt to satisfy the insecurity in us. But the fact is that no one and nothing on this earth can fulfill our hunger to be loved, our desire to be known and accepted, to be respected by all, to have power over others and feel safe.

Only when we are able to love ourselves that much, will we then no longer crave for the love of others, their appreciation and their recognition. We will then be able to love others freely and without reservation. At the same time, we will be able to accept love when given to us with gratitude but never in a possessive manner. We will love people for their sake and not for our sake. To love presupposes that we have love to give. Otherwise, that love would not be real but an attempt to buy the love from someone. This was how Jesus loved in the gospel. We read how He was overwhelmed by those who came to Him for help. And He cured all but He was not impressed or felt the need for the unclean spirits to confess His identity as the Son of God publicly. Jesus did not need publicity. He was comfortable with what He was doing. Hence, “he warned them strongly not to make him known.” We must be self-confident like the Lord, knowing and loving ourselves for who we are, as children of God, so that we need not feel insecure about our identity and our position in people’s eyes.