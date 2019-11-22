REDEDICATING THE TEMPLE OF GOD

In the first reading, we read of the great joy and jubilation when the Jews under Judas and his brothers recaptured Jerusalem from their enemies and restored the Temple to its proper dignity and use. “The altar was dedicated, to the sound of zithers, harps and cymbals, at the same time of year and on the same day on which the pagans had originally profaned it. The whole people fell prostrate in adoration, praising to the skies him who made them so successful. For eight days they celebrated the dedication of the altar, joyfully offering holocausts, communion sacrifices and Thanksgivings. There was no end to the rejoicing among the people, and the reproach of the pagans was lifted from them.” Indeed, we can imagine how happy and relieved they were to have their Temple and altar back again after being desecrated by King Antiochus and his men.

In the gospel, we also have Jesus restoring the Temple but in His case, it was not so much the physical edifice of the Temple but the soul of the Temple. What the Temple needed was not so much a physical restoration but a spiritual renewal of the People of God, especially its religious leaders. Hence, “Jesus went into the Temple and began driving out those who were selling. ‘According to scripture.’ he said ‘my house will be a house of prayer. But you have turned it into a robbers’ den.'” This citation, whether it came directly from Jesus or put onto the lips of our Lord by the evangelist, is a combination of the saying from the prophet Isaiah and Jeremiah. It is directed at those without and those within. It is an appeal to the people of God to be renewed so that they can renew the whole world.

In Trito-Isaiah, the prophet prophesied that a day would come when even foreigners would come to worship in the Temple of God. “And foreigners who bind themselves to the Lord to minister to him, to love the name of the Lord, and to be his servants, all who keep the Sabbath without desecrating it and who hold fast to my covenant – these I will bring to my holy mountain and give them joy in my house of prayer. Their burnt offerings and sacrifices will be accepted on my altar; for my house will be called a house of prayer for all nations.” However, in Jeremiah, the prophet reprimanded his people for turning the house of God into a den or robbers. “‘Will you steal and murder, commit adultery and perjury, burn incense to Baal and follow other gods you have not known, and then come and stand before me in this house, which bears my Name, and say, ‘We are safe’ – safe to do all these detestable things? Has this house, which bears my Name, become a den of robbers to you?” (Jer 7:9-11)

What does this mean for us when we reflect on today’s scripture readings? Firstly, we thank God for the freedom of worship in Singapore. Many of us take our freedom to worship for granted. In some countries in the world, the people do not have the freedom to worship even if they have the freedom of religion. They do not have proper churches to worship freely. In Singapore, we are fortunate because we are offered land to build our churches, temples and mosques, even though it is on a 30-year lease at an exorbitant price, due to land shortage. Yet, if people really think that God is important to them in their life, we will pay any amount of money to worship God. We read that the Jews, upon their return, spared no efforts in restoring the Temple. “They ornamented the front of the Temple with crowns and bosses of gold, repaired the gates and the storerooms and fitted them with doors.” We must therefore ask ourselves whether our houses our better decorated and more grand than the house of God. Even King David felt bad when he said, “Here I am, living in a house of cedar, while the ark of God remains in a tent.” (2 Sm 7:2) The prophet Haggai reprimanded the people who came back from exile, “Is it a time for you yourselves to be living in your paneled houses, while this house remains a ruin?” (Haggai 1:4)

Secondly, more than just spending all our funds on building beautiful churches, what is more important is to renew the souls of our people. What is the use of having big and grand buildings but the spiritual life of our people is not growing in depth and maturity? The Temple is only a means, not the end itself. The real Temple is the People of God. St Paul says, “We are the temple of the living God.” (2 Cor 6:16) “Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God?” (1 Cor 6:19) He warned the people, “Don’t you know that you yourselves are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in your midst? If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy that person; for God’s temple is sacred, and you together are that temple.” (1 Cor 3:16f) Of course, the True Temple of God is Jesus Christ Himself. Jesus said, “‘Destroy this temple, and I will raise it again in three days.’ But the temple he had spoken of was his body.” (Jn 2:19, 21)

Unfortunately, churches are spending their funds mostly on infrastructure and buildings. But they are not taking seriously the spiritual growth and formation of their faithful. If we were to look at the budget of each parish, how much money is devoted to the formation of our faithful in spiritual life and knowledge of the faith? The true criterion of whether a parish is really alive is whether the people have grown in their spiritual life, marked by lively and exuberant worship every Sunday, involvement in the life of the community, doing outreach beyond the parish, bringing non-Christians to know Christ either through sharing of the Word of God or through works of mercy and charity. We have on census 380,000 Catholics in our archdiocese. We have 34 churches with an average of 5 Masses on weekends, and an average attendance of about 800 per Mass. This adds up to about 123,200 Mass attendees. This means that about 1/3 of our Catholics attend Mass regularly on Sundays. If we take into consideration the Penitential services at Lent and Advent, which is usually one per parish, we have hardly 26,000 going for the sacrament of Reconciliation.

Thirdly, spiritual renewal at its core must come from church leaders, clerical, religious and lay. This is the heart of the renewal. If leaders are not renewed in their faith, we cannot expect the members to be renewed because the sheep follows the shepherd. Indeed, the cleansing of the Temple was considered an affront to the religious authorities and that was the reason why they reacted with anger and fear. Jesus, in driving out the money changers and those who were selling animals, doves, wine and oil, was implying that He had the authority over the Temple versus the priests. Earlier on in His entry into Jerusalem, He was already welcomed as the King of Israel. Together with His action in the Temple, Jesus was implying His Messianic authority as the King of Israel, holding both political and spiritual power like the Davidic kings of old. By challenging the authority of the religious leaders, Jesus was reprimanding them for not exercising their due responsibility of looking after the House of God. Instead, they had turned it into a den where they made money out of the poor by charging them exorbitant fees for the exchange of Roman and Greek coins to the Temple Shekel or the animals that were used for worship. Their status, security and privileges were threatened by the Lord’s actions.

Unless leaders are serious in acknowledging their sinfulness, their negligence, their complacency, their fear of losing authority and their security to the lay people, there cannot be a restoration of the Church of God. Leaders must come down to the people, as Pope Francis said, “to smell the sheep” in order to feel with them, understand their struggles, show them mercy and compassion, especially towards those who are poor, vulnerable, sick and marginalized. So long as we stay in our comfort zone directing everyone else to work, we will not be able to truly bring about our own personal renewal or that of the People of God. But this does not mean the lay people should wait for all church leaders to be renewed. They must desire renewal and support those leaders that sincerely seek a true renewal of the Church in spirit and in truth, deepening of our spiritual life and knowledge of our faith. Just as there are bad leaders, there are as many good leaders as well.

Indeed, we read that the enemies of Christ and the bad shepherds could not do anything so long as the sheep listened to the Word of God. “He taught in the Temple every day. The chief priests and the scribes, with the support of the leading citizens, tried to do away with him, but they did not see how they could carry this out because the people as a whole hung on his words.” They managed to arrest Jesus and put Him to death only because they found a loophole, a mole among the Twelve, namely, the other Judas, not Judas Maccabeus but Judas the traitor. He was the one who sold out Jesus. Will we be that Judas who, because of our failure to hang on to the Words of Jesus, not growing in faith and love, sell out Jesus as well?