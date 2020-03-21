WALKING IN THE LIGHT OF CHRIST

Many are living in darkness because of blindness. This is the state of the world today. When the world abandons God, no longer believes in Him, but believes only in itself, this leads to moral relativism and confusion. We cannot tell what is male or female, what is right and what is wrong. In one country recently, a law was passed declaring abortion to be a health issue and not one of killing an innocent life. This is an amoral world we are living in today. We are not even speaking of morality or immorality, since the world is blind. We cannot see the light anymore. In rejecting God, man is blinded by his sins, his selfishness, his ignorance and his fears. Sin closes our mind to truth and our heart to love.

Sin leads to suffering. In the gospel, when the disciples asked whether the blindness of the man was caused by his sins or that of his parents, the Lord said, neither, but it was to bring forth the glory of God. Whilst it is true that not all suffering is due to the effects of our sins or the sins of our parents and society, much of our suffering is the consequence of man’s failure to live in truth and walk in love. Regardless of whether it is the consequence of man’s moral weakness or the imperfection of nature, God wants to use our imperfections and illnesses for His greater glory. Our suffering is meant to purify us in love and grow in virtue. Most of all, it is an invitation to share in His redemptive suffering. In God’s divine providence, everything works for our good, even in this Covid-19 virus pandemic. The Lord will use this virus to purify the hearts of man and help him to come to terms with the reality of death and man’s helplessness. Only then, will we come to realize our finiteness and mortality. We are not gods!

In the gospel, Christ proclaims Himself as the light of the world. Jesus said, “As long as the day lasts I must carry out the work of the one who sent me; the night will soon be here when no one can work. As long as I am in the world I am the light of the world.” Night refers to the darkness of sin and falsehood whilst day refers to Christ who is the light of the world. Jesus is the Light of the World because by His very life, He shows us the ultimate meaning of life, our identity as God’s children and our purpose on this earth which is to share in His life and love so that we can reach our final destiny with Him. Apart from Christ, life has no meaning. Only in Christ’s suffering, death and resurrection do the riddles of suffering and death make sense. “In him was life, and the life was the light of all people. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it.” (Jn 1:4f)

Unfortunately, the gospel is not accepted because of fear and willful blindness. The religious leaders during the time of Jesus did not believe, not because of ignorance but because they chose to reject Jesus deliberately. They sought all ways to deny that the man was truly born blind or that Jesus was the one who healed him. And even if He did, Jesus could not be a good and holy man since He broke the Sabbath Law. As the Lord remarked, “the light has come into the world, and people loved darkness rather than light because their deeds were evil. For all who do evil hate the light and do not come to the light, so that their deeds may not be exposed.” (Jn 3:19f) Secondly, they failed to see that the good works Jesus did came from God. They forgot that charity towards neighbour and love of God is the essence of the Law. Instead of giving praise to God for the good works performed by the Lord, they told the man to expose Jesus as a fraud. “Give glory to God! For our part, we know that this man is a sinner.” In their understanding, to give praise to God was to deny His glory and mercy working in and through Jesus. Indeed, this is the situation of the world today. Rationalism and secularism deny the works of God in our midst. Instead of giving praise to God, we find all reasons to deny Him the praise and give glory to man.

How do we then allow ourselves to be enlightened by Christ the Light of the World? The ordinary way to be removed from our blindness to the truth is through the sacrament of baptism which brings about the forgiveness of sins. In the gospel, Jesus healed the eyes of the blind man through the use of mud and the washing of water at the pool of Siloam. This act of using earthly elements to heal is reminiscent of how He healed the deaf man in the gospel with saliva and mud, and how Naaman the Syrian Commander was cleansed of leprosy when he bathed in the river Jordan. It is significant that the Sacrament of Baptism in the early days was called the Enlightenment because when sins are taken away through the washing of waters at baptism, man can see clearly the truth and live in the truth. In this way, Christ becomes the Living Water and the Light of the world. It is noteworthy that this happened at the pool of Siloam because the word means “sent”. Jesus is the One sent by the Father to enlighten the minds of man by removing our darkness.

As a consequence, the blind man came to have faith in the Lord. Baptism brings about healing of the soul. Physical healing is only the first step in the process for a holistic healing. Jesus was not just interested in providing the man with physical sight but to grant Him spiritual sight. Truly, many of us only seek physical healing, but after being healed, we continue to live the sinful way of life. Eventually, we will fall sick again. What is equally important for healing is also spiritual healing so that we will not fall into sin again. Only spiritual sight can bring us true peace and joy.

We must choose what is even greater than physical healing. To the blind man, He gave him the gift of physical sight. We can imagine how happy he must have been to be able to see for the first time in his life. Before then, he could only sense by touch, hearing and smell. Now all these came alive through the recovery of his sight. It must have been such an amazing, heartfelt experience. But greater than physical sight was the grace to see Jesus and recognize Him as His savior, His Lord and His life. After this encounter, he bowed down, fell at the feet of our Lord in worship. “The man said, ‘Lord, I believe’, and worshipped him.” He had encountered God His creator, face to face. Between our natural life and supernatural life, our faith and friendship with the Lord, do we place our spiritual sight as the more important?

Faith is also a growing process. So, too, is baptism. Faith is a gift from God. God is the one who takes the initiative. We have Jesus coming to the man, not the man seeking out Jesus in the first place. Faith begins when a man takes the decision to obey. When the Lord asked the blind man to go to the pool to wash himself, he went immediately, unlike Naaman. Only because of faith and obedience was the man healed. But he still did not know who Jesus was. It was under interrogation and pressure that he came to discover for himself who this man, Jesus, was. Having recovered his eyesight, he must now choose.

We know our faith is mature only when we are willing to stand up for Jesus. The man who was healed was ready to vouch for Jesus in spite of the opposition from the religious authorities. Even his parents were afraid to stand up for Jesus in spite of the fact that they saw their son healed. True faith makes us stand up for what we believe and who we believe. If we are ashamed of our Lord and the gospel, then we are no real disciples of His. Unfortunately, this is the case among many of our Catholics. They do not defend their beliefs and convictions before the world. They deny Jesus in their words and deeds!

In the final analysis, faith is expressed in following Jesus. When the man was expelled from the Old Temple of God; Jesus, the New Temple of God took him in. The man could now see Jesus, recognize Him to be a prophet, the Son of Man and finally His divinity, and proclaim Him as the Son of God. He worshipped Him and followed Him completely. He came to realize that Jesus is the way to life. When he was expelled from the Temple, Jesus once again reached out to him. By so doing, the man came to see even more clearly who Jesus was. So, too, when we make a decision to follow Jesus, and open ourselves up to Him, He will lead us to know Him more and more. Accepting Jesus is more than just getting baptized.

It means that we must now walk in the light after our Lord. This is what St Paul urges us to do in the second reading. We are called to be disciples, not just converts. “Be like children of light, for the effects of the light are seen in complete goodness and right living and truth. Try to discover what the Lord wants of you, having nothing to do with the futile works of darkness but exposing them by contrast.”

To walk in the light means to evaluate everything from the perspective of the eternal and the wisdom of God, with the scriptures and the teachings of the Church as our guide. To walk in the light means to debunk the illusive and seductive offers of the world that value pleasure, prestige, and power over relationships and love. We must put on Christ, a new way of thinking and acting. By our word and example, we must be the light of the world by exposing falsehood and moral relativism. We must be like the blind man in defending the Christian principles of righteous and honest living. Indeed, only by defending our faith and bearing witness to Him, can our faith grow and be strengthened.