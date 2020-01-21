FINDING THE RIGHT FOCUS

Success in life is about focusing. Many of us cannot do well in our work and vocation in life because we are not focused. Jesus said, “No one who puts a hand to the plow and looks back is fit for the kingdom of God.” (Lk 9:62) We are easily distracted by many other secondary things that we forget our primary mission. We end up doing many things but in the process forget what our goal in life is. Hence, it is important that we focus rightly.

In the first reading, we have Saul who focused wrongly. He focused on the strength of his enemies, especially the Philistines, represented by Goliath, which made him doubt whether the youthful boy David could handle Goliath. He could not imagine that David could overcome the giant Goliath. He said to David, “You cannot go and fight the Philistine; you are only a boy and he has been a warrior from his youth.” So, too, Goliath. He focused on his size and strength. He thought that with strength and weapons he could overcome his enemies. He was so confident of himself. He thought might was strength. Hence, it was his over confidence on his strength and size that made him lose the battle to David. We read that “the Philistine, his shield-bearer in front of him, came nearer and nearer to David; and the Philistine looked at David, and what he saw filled him with scorn, because David was only a youth, a boy of fresh complexion and pleasant bearing. The Philistine said to him, ‘Am I a dog for you to come against me with sticks?’ And the Philistine cursed David by his gods.”

As for David, he did not focus on his weakness. On the contrary, he thought out of the box and sought to kill the Philistine not by might but by skill and strategy. He was not afraid nor was he daunted by his size. Rather, David ingeniously used a slingshot to hit directly at the temple of his forehead, delivering a fatal blow to Goliath. Indeed, it is not enough to rely on one’s strength and might but on one’s intelligence and strategy as well. It was David’s ability to focus rightly, not on Goliath’s size and strength but his primary weakness. He caught him off guard because he was thinking that by his brute strength, he would surely win the duel.

But that was not all. David was focused not on himself but ultimately on the Lord. He found confidence in the Lord that He would deliver him as before from the lion and bear. In the responsorial psalm, the psalmist said, “Blessed be the Lord, my rock, who trains my arms for battle, who prepares my hands for war. He is my love, my fortress; he is my stronghold, my savior my shield, my place of refuge. He brings peoples under my rule. To you, O God, will I sing a new song; I will play on the ten-stringed lute to you who give kings their victory, who set David your servant free.” This was how David gained self-confidence. Instead of focusing on his fear, he put his trust in the Lord. David knew that the battle would be won not by his human strength but in the power of the Lord. David assured Saul, “The Lord who rescued me from the claws of lion and bear…will rescue me from the power of this Philistine.”

It was the same for Jesus. He was focused on doing good. His intention was to save lives. “He said to the man with the withered hand, ‘Stand up out in the middle!’ Then he said to them, ‘is it against the law on the Sabbath day to do good, or to do evil; to save life, or to kill?’ But they said nothing.” In challenging His opponents, Jesus went straight to the point. He was not bothered by the hostility of His enemies. In the mind of Jesus, He was clear. All He wanted to do was to save lives, to heal and to do good. And Jesus knew that doing good is always good. There can be no law against doing good. For this reason, they were all silent. They knew the answer. But they kept quiet because it would only expose their selfishness, narrow-mindedness and lack of charity towards those who were suffering.

Indeed, Jesus was clear of His intentions that instead of being angry with those who opposed Him, He felt sorry for them. We read that He was so “grieved to find them so obstinate, he looked angrily round at them.” He was grieved just as God was grieved when He saw the evil during the time of Noah. “The Lord saw that the wickedness of humankind was great in the earth, and that every inclination of the thoughts of their hearts was only evil continually. And the Lord was sorry that he had made humankind on the earth, and it grieved him to his heart.” (Gn 6:5f) His anger against them was not out of revenge or hatred but it was a holy anger. He wanted to make them think about the severity of their sin of indifference to what was truly good. He wanted to save them from their blindness.

In the mind of Jesus, the law is made for man, not man for the law. The Sabbath law is to remind us not to rely only on ourselves, as if our ultimate happiness in life is dependent on our hard work alone. Creation is a gift from God and we are simply called to cooperate with God in His divine plan for us. We are called to be responsible stewards. But life is not all about work, making money, building a better house, having luxuries; it is about relationship with God and with our family and loved ones. The Sabbath is to force us to rest from our usual routine and work so that we remember that the more important things of life is about cultivating relationships. Otherwise, life is meaningless. It is love that keeps us going and love that keeps us working for the greater good of others. And if doing work is necessary to protect and uplift the life of others even on the Sabbath, then the law could be put aside since it is life-giving.

Alas, this was not how the Pharisees understood the Sabbath law. The Pharisees were too focused on the wrong things. They were focused in protecting their selfish interests and ego to see the truth of their jealousy and resentment. They were out to find fault with Jesus so that they would have reason to condemn Him. “And they were watching him to see if he would cure him on the Sabbath day, hoping for something to use against him.” Their hearts were so hardened that they had no feelings for the man who was suffering from the withered hand. This is what happens to evil and selfish people in the world. They seek freedom to fulfill their desires, and if we should go against their wishes even if what they desire is wrong or immoral, they would not hesitate to attack us. The Church is often under attack when we speak against the trends of the world that are at odds with the culture of life and integrity in human relationships. Indeed, today, the good are often silenced by those the evil-doers because the latter will use the social media to attack those who think differently or even threaten us with harm if we support such positions. The irony of this world is that those who seek freedom of speech and human rights have no qualms about denying the very same freedom of speech and rights to others.

Indeed, when evil people want to have things their way, they would do anything to achieve their ends. We read that “the Pharisees went out and at once began to plot with the Herodians against him, discussing how to destroy him.” They sought to kill Jesus because He was a threat to their narrow-minded interpretation of the laws. They even went further to collude with the Herodians who were politically aligned with the Roman authorities. The Pharisees who considered those who were in cahoots with the Romans as unclean would even stoop so low as to use them to destroy Jesus. They had no principles and went against their professed claim to be true to the letter of the laws. This was certainly not the case. Clearly, they were hypocritical.

What about you? What is your focus? Do you focus on God and on the good of others, or do you focus on yourself, your weakness, your insecurity and your ego? Let us keep our eyes focused on the Lord like David, on serving life as Jesus did. This is the right focus.