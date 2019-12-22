PREACHING THE OBEDIENCE OF FAITH

As the feast of Christmas is just a few days away, the Church wants to prepare us for the real significance of this celebration. The truth is that many, perhaps even Christians, do not even know what they are really celebrating. Christmas for many is a nice, sentimental season where we can celebrate with our loved ones. It is a time of festivity and a time to wind down, take a break from our work and business, as we wait for the New Year.

Whilst all these are not excluded in our Christmas celebration, we need to ask the cause of our joy and celebration. What are we celebrating? We are celebrating Jesus truly God and truly man. We are celebrating the Emmanuel, God with us, as the scripture readings proclaim today. God is not just with us in creation, in history, but He has become one with us in the flesh. This is what St Paul wrote, “This news is about the Son of God who, according to the human nature he took, was a descendant of David: it is about Jesus Christ our Lord who, in the order of the spirit, the spirit of holiness that was in him, was proclaimed Son of God in all his power through his resurrection from the dead.”

This is the Good News St Paul said, “that God promised long ago through his prophets in the scriptures.” This is unimaginable and, for many, unbelievable! Indeed, even for Mary and Joseph, it took time to digest this fact. St Joseph needed time for discernment and assurance from God. That God chose to be one of us and with us in the flesh is beyond comprehension. St Paul, writing to the Corinthians said, “Jews demand signs and Greeks seek wisdom, but we preach Christ crucified, a stumbling block to Jews and folly to Gentiles, but to those who are called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God and the wisdom of God. For the foolishness of God is wiser than men, and the weakness of God is stronger than men.” (1 Cor 1:22-25)

So we should not be surprised how the world views the celebration of Christmas. For most, they are just joining in the cozy and romantic spirit and atmosphere, the fun and the merry-making. For others, it as an occasion to celebrate love and giving, especially to those who are poor and marginalized. So they are happy to celebrate with Christians. But this does not mean that they are celebrating the incarnation, the Word becoming flesh in Jesus. At most, Jesus was a great prophet, leader and a good man. Surely, not the Son of God and neither God!

What about us? Can we say that we have also arrived at this real wonder of our celebration that we can proclaim that God is with us in a very real, personal and existential manner in Jesus, in His life, death and resurrection; in all His words and deeds? How do we know we have come to this faith? The answer is obedience of faith. This is what St Paul wrote, “Through him we received grace and our apostolic mission to preach the obedience of faith to all pagan nations in honour of his name.”

What does obedience of faith entail? Faith is first and foremost an assent to the truth revealed to us by God. This was the case of St Joseph. Whilst making his own plans to divorce Mary informally, and being a man of honour, he changed his mind when the angel of the Lord revealed to him the plan of salvation. Most of all, when he came to know that the son of Mary was indeed the work of the Holy Spirit and that Jesus would be the one to save the people from their sins, he obeyed without assurance simply because of the Word of the Lord. We read, “he did what the angel of the Lord had told him to do: he took his wife to his home.”

This is the first level of faith. It is to put our trust not in the words of man but in the Word of God. St Paul, writing to the Corinthians said, “I was with you in weakness and in much fear and trembling; and my speech and my message were not in plausible words of wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and power, that your faith might not rest in the wisdom of men but in the power of God.” (1 Cor 2:3-5) The obedience of faith therefore is what Mary also said to the Lord, “Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord; let it be to me according to your word.” (Lk 1:38) This is the same kind of obedience that Abraham demonstrated.

Faith, however, is more than just an intellectual assent to a doctrine or truth. It has implications as to how we would live after knowing the truth. To proclaim that Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life means that we are going to follow Jesus in all that we do and how we live. So faith is more than just accepting the Word of God as true and the teachings of the Church as an explanation of the revealed Word of God.

The irony is that many Catholics profess the doctrines of the Church but these doctrines are empty doctrines because they have no effect on their lives. As Jesus, quoting from the prophet Isaiah, said, “These people honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me; in vain do they worship me, teaching as doctrines the precepts of men.” (Mt 15:8 cf Isa 29:13) Faith in what we believe must be demonstrated in how we live. Otherwise, there is a dichotomy. Such intellectual faith cannot save us and cannot give us fullness of life. This explains why many Catholics do not find their faith life-giving. For many it is a mere ritual, a chore, a duty and a routine that they do week after week. But it is not a living faith. What they believe in is one thing, but how they live their lives at home, in the office, in business, or with their friends, are entirely unrelated to what the Word of God tells them.

This was the case of Ahaz in today’s first reading. Assyria was becoming a strong military power and the army was known to be ruthless and fierce. Threatened by Assyria, the King of Syria and Israel wanted King Ahaz of Judah to join them in fighting against Assyria, failing which, they would overthrow Ahaz. To protect himself, Ahaz sought alliance with Assyria. Instead of listening to the Word of God spoken through Isaiah, that God would protect him; he was stubborn and followed his own plans. He trusted in himself and sought the help of man instead of the help of God. He relied on military might rather than the power of God. And he continued to reject God’s word, as he did not wish to change his plan in asking Assyria for help even when he was given a sign.

What about us? What is the level of our practical faith in God? Are we open to His Word and ready to obey Him? Are we ready to welcome the Lord into our lives? Are we ready to allow Him to take flesh in us? The psalmist says, “Who shall climb the mountain of the Lord? Who shall stand in his holy place? The man with clean hands and pure heart, who desires not worthless things. He shall receive blessings from the Lord and reward from the God who saves him. Such are the men who seek him, seek the face of the God of Jacob.” Faith in the Lord presumes that we live the truths taught to us.

Today, we are called to be like St Joseph who is known to be a just man. He not only accepted in faith the word of the Lord, but he carried it out immediately the moment he woke from his sleep. St Paul is another shining example of how encountering the Lord at Damascus resulted in him giving his entire life to the proclamation of the Good News, in and out of season. He regarded himself as “a servant of Christ Jesus who has been called to be an apostle, and specially chosen to preach the Good News.” Whether it was Mary, Joseph or St Paul, all considered themselves to be servants of the Good News, proclaiming the marvelous truth that Christ is the Son of God, the Emmanuel, and the God who is with us in the flesh. In Him is our salvation and our reconciliation with God.

If we truly believe this truth, then we must let the Word of God take flesh in us today as well. We do this through proclamation of what God has done for us in our lives and how we experience Christ, His presence, guidance and strength in daily life. We show His love to others through our very lives of gentleness, compassion, meekness, kindness, humility and generosity. Reaching out to others, showing our compassion and love, others will come to encounter the living God, the Lord Jesus through us in the flesh, which is but a stepping-stone to faith in Him.

Accordingly, as we approach Christmas, let us allow the Lord to enter into our lives. We must be watchful that we do not reduce Christmas to a material celebration of fun, merry-making, food and partying, and forgetting that such external celebrations, unless they come from a heart filled with gratitude and joy for Christ’s coming into our lives, are meaningless, empty and passing. Christmas is almost here; have you let Him into your life yet? Hear the appeal of the psalmist, “Let the Lord enter! He is the king of glory.” Let us make room for Him in our hearts by making time for prayer, contemplation and for friendship and love.