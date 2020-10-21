PRIVILEGE AND RESPONSIBILITY

St Paul in the first reading speaks of the great privilege he had received from God. Firstly, he was entrusted by God with the grace He meant for the Gentiles. This is amazing and totally unexpected. He was not worthy to receive this revelation from God. He wrote to Timothy, “I am grateful to Christ Jesus our Lord, who has strengthened me, because he judged me faithful and appointed me to his service, even though I was formerly a blasphemer, a persecutor, and a man of violence. But I received mercy because I had acted ignorantly in unbelief, and the grace of our Lord overflowed for me with the faith and love that are in Christ Jesus.” (1 Tim 1:12-14)

Secondly, this grace is the mystery revealed by God. Paul made it clear that it was not through insight, study, or research that led to his understanding of God’s mystery for creation but purely through God’s revelation. He reiterated that it “was by a revelation that I was given the knowledge of the mystery.” It is a mystery revealed because until then, no one understood or knew the plan of God for creation. This mystery was revealed through the mystery of Christ. Only when we “have some idea of the depths … of the mystery of Christ” can we then appreciate God’s plan for humanity. It is Christ’s death and resurrection that has won salvation for us all because He came to die for all. “This is why we are bold enough to approach God in complete confidence, through our faith in him.”

Secondly, this mystery in Christ has revealed to us that God wants to save all regardless of race and nationality. He wrote, “This mystery that has now been revealed through the Spirit to his holy apostles and prophets was unknown to any man in past generations; it means that pagans now share the same inheritance, that they are parts of the same body, and that the same promise has been made to them, in Christ Jesus, through the gospel.” This was something unimaginable because until now, the Jews always thought that they were the chosen People of God. They regarded the Gentiles or non-Jews as condemned by God and excluded from salvation. Hence, they had nothing to do with the Gentiles. Interacting with them could make them unclean for worship.

However, through Paul, God had revealed and made clear how the Gentiles could also be saved through Christ, thereby fulfilling the prophecy of Isaiah when he said, “I will give you as a light to the nations, that my salvation may reach to the end of the earth.” (Isaiah 49:6) Zechariah also prophesied, “I will come and dwell in your midst, says the Lord. Many nations shall join themselves to the Lord on that day, and shall be my people; and I will dwell in your midst. And you shall know that the Lord of hosts has sent me to you.” (Zec 2:10f) Before this revelation was given to Paul, the Christian Jews were still keeping the faith to themselves. Beginning with Peter after his encounter with Cornelius who received the Holy Spirit even before he was baptized, Paul brought the gospel to the Gentiles and accepted them as equals in the Christian community.

Thirdly, this message of salvation would now continue in the Church of Christ. The Church is now called to be the sacrament of salvation to the world. “Through all the ages, this has been kept hidden in God, the creator of everything. Why? So that the Sovereignties and Powers should learn only now, through the Church, how comprehensive God’s wisdom really is, exactly according to the plan which he had had from all eternity in Christ Jesus our Lord.” The mystical body of Christ must now demonstrate herself as the new Chosen People of God. They are now instruments of salvation in the world, bearing witness to Christ in their lives and proclaiming the gospel of our Lord.

Consequently, St Paul, having received such a great privilege felt the great responsibility to proclaim the Good News of our Lord to all. He knew that when God entrusts someone with a blessing, it is never meant to be kept for oneself. Hence, writing to the Corinthians, he said, “If I proclaim the gospel, this gives me no ground for boasting, for an obligation is laid on me, and woe to me if I do not proclaim the gospel! For if I do this of my own will, I have a reward; but if not of my own will, I am entrusted with a commission.” (1 Cor 9:16f) For this reason, because the gospel is meant not just for the Jews but for all, he said, “I have become all things to all people that I might by all means save some. I do it all for the sake of the gospel, so that I may share in its blessings.” (cf 1 Cor 9:19-23)

In the gospel, Jesus warned His apostles of their responsibility and the inevitable need for accountability since God had chosen them for His service. Earlier on, He warned them to stay awake because they did not know when the master was returning from the wedding feast. They must therefore “be dressed for action and have your lamps lit.” (Lk 12:35) Hence, the warning of our Lord, “You also must be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an unexpected hour.” (Lk 12:40) This is particularly true for those who have been given responsibility in managing the household of God. When Peter asked the Lord, “Lord, do you mean this parable for us, or for everyone?” The Lord replied, “What sort of steward, then, is faithful and wise enough for the master to place him over his household to give them their allowance of food at the proper time? Happy that servant if his master’s arrival finds him at this employment.”

As stewards of God’s grace, like St Paul and the apostles, we must not take our privileges for granted and abuse them for our self-indulgence. When God gives us talents or positions in life, they are given on trust. We are to use them well for the good of the People of God. For this reason, the lazy servant who said to himself, ”My master is taking his time coming,’ and sets about beating the manservants and the maids, and eating and drinking and getting drunk, his master will come on a day he does not expect and at an hour he does not know. The master will cut him off and send him to the same fate as the unfaithful.” The punishment will be so severe that he is dis-membered from the community. This is what it means to be “cut off.” To be in hell is to be “cut off” from the community of life and love; and be alone in misery because this person cannot go beyond himself.

Indeed, the greater the privileges bestowed on us, the greater is the responsibility. “The servant who knows what his master wants but has not even started to carry out those wishes, will receive very many strokes of the lash. The one who did not know but deserves to be beaten for what he has done, will receive fewer strokes. When a man has had a great deal given him, a great deal will be demanded of him; when a man has had a great deal given him on trust, even more will be expected of him.” Those blessed with leadership in Church and society, or resources like wealth, influence and talents, but do not use them for the good of the community will have to face a severe judgement when they come before God. Those who have less gifts will be judged more leniently with few strokes. This would be the purgatory that the Church speaks about, unlike hell which is a complete alienation from God and His people.

The truth is that the judgement of God will come, sooner or later, at the end of the world but more likely at our deathbed. There is no escape. It is important that at the end of our life, we can complete our sojourn here on earth without regrets. To know that we have done our best according to what God has given to us, gives us great peace and readiness to return to Him. Like St Paul who said, “As for me, I am already being poured out as a libation, and the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. From now on there is reserved for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will give me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” (2 Tim 4:6-8) What will our end be? Will we depart in peace with God, our fellowmen and at peace with ourselves?