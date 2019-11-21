OFFERING OUR CHILDREN TO THE LORD

Today, we celebrate the feast of the Presentation of our Lady in the Temple. This event has no historical basis. It is not founded in scripture although it is found in Tradition. Apocryphal sources recorded how Joachim and Anne brought Mary to the Temple to be offered to the Lord although not required by the Law unless the child was a male. Nevertheless, they still did it because all parents want to consecrate their children to God.

Indeed, all parents want their children to do well and be happy in life. Unfortunately, many of our parents do not know what is truly good for their children. Our parents themselves are lost and confused in their own lives. They have not found the truth about life, its meaning and purpose. Although they might be Catholic and even going for Mass every Sunday, their faith is weak and shallow. Most are just nominal or Sunday Catholics. The values they imbibe are those of the world. They transpose the values and pursuits of the world onto their children as well. And so their mantra to their children is, “study hard, do well in your studies, go for further studies, land yourself in a prestigious and well paid job, eat well, travel far, live in big bungalows, drive big cars and have plenty of money.” This is the definition of happiness for many of our parents.

But do we measure happiness by the number of properties we have, the house we live in, the food we eat, the car we drive, the position we hold in society? Or do we measure in terms of fulfilment, meaning, purpose and outreach? Indeed happiness in life is more than ensuring that we are living a comfortable life but whether we find meaning in what we are doing. It is about our passion, our contribution to society, changing lives, making a difference in the lives of our fellowmen, realizing the dream of humanity, so that we feel good about what we do, and that we did not live our lives in vain. Happiness is about living, loving, growing, caring and sharing.

In the final analysis, happiness in life is when we live our vocation to the fullest. Joachim and Anne knew what was more important for their daughter, Mary. They knew that happiness lies in answering to the call of God for her. They knew that God had a great plan for Mary. So they were inspired to go to the Temple and consecrate Mary to God. They must have sensed that something was different in the child Mary. The presentation of Mary therefore was in continuity and most of all, the unfolding of God’s plan for Mary. She was already redeemed by Christ through the preemptive grace of our Lord from original sin before she was conceived in the womb of St Anne in view of her role as the Mother of the Saviour. Her presentation therefore was a fitting concrete sign that Mary was given to God for His service. She was called to live a sinless life and a life of purity.

Most of all, from hindsight, we know that Mary was graced by God right from the start of her life because of her holiness, as seen in the way she responded to God’s call and the Word of the Lord. She was always sensitive to the prompting of the Holy Spirit and therefore was present to the angel Gabriel when he appeared to her to inform her of God’s predilection of her as the mother of the savior. She was able to say “yes” to God instantly, simply because Mary’s heart was always aligned with the Lord. This was what the Lord said of His mother in the gospel. “And stretching out his hand towards his disciples he said, ‘Here are my mother and my brothers. Anyone who does the will of my Father in heaven, he is my brother and sisters and mother.'” Later in the ministry, when someone cried out, “Blessed is the mother who gave you birth and nursed you”, Jesus reply was, “Blessed rather are those who hear the word of God and obey it.” (Lk 11:27f) Mary was blessed because she was always docile to the Word of God and aligning her will with God’s will.

Parents who want to truly give happiness to their children must likewise do the same for them as Joachim and Anne did for Mary. Parents must help their children to find their vocation in life and not impose their unfulfilled dreams in their own lives on their children, or make their children continue what they are doing, especially their business, simply to perpetuate the business empire. It is different if their children see the business as their vocation in life, as a way to contribute to God and to humanity. The truth is that most parents are not discerning of what is good for their children and just make their children follow the crowd, which is about making money, finding status in life, having a prestigious place in society. It has nothing to do with finding vocation, meaning and living out their purpose in life.

For this reason, parents must help their children to build an intimate relationship with the Lord from young. They must be taught to read and pray the scriptures. They must be initiated into the presence of God so that they can hear His voice calling them to their vocation in life. We must do for our children what the parents of Mary did for her, to be the Temple of the Living God. Indeed, in the first reading, the prophet Zechariah said, “Sing, rejoice, daughter of Zion; for I am coming to dwell in the middle of you – it is the Lord who speaks.” That was what the angel said to Mary, “Greetings, you who are highly favored! The Lord is with you. Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favor with God. You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus. The Holy Spirit will come on you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you.” (Lk 1:28, 30, 35) Without a living and intimate relationship with the Lord, we will not be able to respond to His call.

Like Mary, the mission of your children, regardless of which vocation they choose, is always for the same mission of building up the People of God into God’s family, so that all will find their place in this life and in the world to come. Like Mary, we are called to lead others to God. Prophet Zechariah said this of Israel and of Mary, “Many nations will join the Lord, on that day; they will become his people. But he will remain among you, and you will know that the Lord of hosts has sent me to you. But the Lord will hold Judah as his portion in the Holy Land, and again make Jerusalem his very own. Let all mankind be silent before the Lord! For he is awakening and is coming from his holy dwelling.” So each one of us must give ourselves to the Lord to allow Him to do what He wills of us. So long as we cooperate with God’s will and plan, the Lord assures us, that “Anyone who does the will of my Father in heaven, he is my brother and sisters and mother.”

Truly, our ultimate vocation in life is not in this world but in the life hereafter. We must desist from the temptation today to make this world as the only world and only place and only life we have. True happiness in life cannot be found in this world but only in God after our pilgrimage in life. So in helping our children to find happiness we must not make it as if this is where lasting happiness is found. All that we do are to prepare us for our final home in heaven. St Paul warns us, “Their destiny is destruction, their god is their stomach, and their glory is in their shame. Their mind is set on earthly things. But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who, by the power that enables him to bring everything under his control, will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like his glorious body.” (Phil 3:19-21)

So as mothers, let us thank God for the gift of children. They are not our property but God’s. With Joachim and Anne, and with Mary, we give praise and thanks to God for the gift of children. But let us remember that we have a grave responsibility to form them well in Christ and to help them live out their vocation on earth as God’s children in baptism and for admission into the Family of God in heaven when their journey ends. We are what we are because God has blessed us. “My soul glorifies the Lord, my spirit rejoices in God, my Saviour. He looks on his servant in her nothingness; henceforth all ages will call me blessed. The Almighty works marvels for me. Holy his name!” Let us live out our calling and identity as God’s children in holiness of life as Mary did, by offering herself to God entirely.