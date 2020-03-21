WHAT I WANT IS LOVE, NOT SACRIFICE

What kind of love do we have for God? Will the indictment against Israel be applied for us too? The Lord bemoaned, “What am I to do with you, Ephraim? What am I to do with you, Judah?” The love of the Israelites for God was not genuine. It was external and superficial. The Lord said that their love was like a morning cloud and the dew that quickly disappears. It does not last. Isn’t this true for us all? How many of us truly love the Lord our God with all our heart, soul and strength? (cf Mk 12:30) Our expression of our love for God is shallow. We exhibit external appearances of piety but our hearts are far from Him. When it comes to deciding for Him, we will choose the world and ourselves before Him.

Why did God reject the love of Israel? Firstly, because their love for God was based on self-love. They repented not because they loved God but for fear of punishment. They were afraid to suffer the consequences of their sins. Indeed, they loved themselves more. They were only concerned about the material blessings they received from God. How true for us too! Some Catholics go to church only on days of obligation because they fear breaking the commandments of God. They do the barest minimum just to fulfil their obligation so that they feel “righteous” before God lest they are punished for breaking the commandments. Their faith in God is rooted in fear, not in love. They do not see God as a God of love but God as a law enforcer, ready to punish us for our offences. The reason why we keep on falling back to sins is when fear is forgotten.

Secondly, like the Israelites, we are presumptuous of God’s forgiveness. It is true that God is all forgiving and He loves us unconditionally. However, taking His love and mercy for granted and presuming that He forgives us every time we turn to Him, makes the grace of God cheap. The Israelites apparently sought repentance. But they were not sincere. They were not contrite of their sins or understood the depth of their sins, the pain and suffering they caused to God and their fellowmen. They thought the wrath of God would last just for a while. They were presumptuous. “He has torn us to pieces, but he will heal us; he has struck us down, but he will bandage our wounds; after a day or two, he will bring us back to life, on the third day he will raise us and we shall live in his presence.”

This is the folly of those Christians who interpret the doctrine of Justification by faith alone in a narrow way. The famous Lutheran theologian, Dietrich Bonhoeffer warned us of the danger of reducing the costly grace of Christ to cheap grace, which is grace without confession, communion, discipleship, sacrifices and commitments. Like the Israelites, we take our sins lightly since we think that faith in God’s love and mercy is enough. Catholics might go for confession and some even regularly. However, they are not repentant or contrite because they do not see how their sins are hurting God who loves them so much and also their loved ones who see them hurting themselves. They go for confession after confession, repeating the same sins without any sorrow or intent to change. For real repentance, we need to examine our conscience, acknowledge the seriousness of our sins, be sorry for what we have done, deepen our love for the Lord, meditate on the Word of God so that we can feel with the Lord and resolve to overcome our sins.

Thirdly, the Israelites were contented simply to offer sacrifices that are external but not a true offering of themselves. They offered holocausts to the Lord, but such sacrifices were merely external. They had no real change of heart. The Lord rejected their sacrifices. “This is why I have torn them to pieces by the prophets, why I slaughtered them with the words from my mouth, his judgement will rise like the light, since what I want is love, not sacrifice; knowledge of God, not holocausts.”

Religious sacrifices and rituals are certainly important in religion as means of worship. Certain practices and customs of religions, although external, can help the believers to be reminded of God’s love and majesty, their sinfulness and dependence on Him. We are human beings. Signs, symbols and gestures are means to touch our interior self, bind us together as a community, and strengthen our relationship with God. They are also means to express our love and obedience to God. But such worship must be from the heart. If they are carried out robotically, perfunctorily and mechanically without sincerity, love and a desire to change our lives, such rituals become superstitious practices. What the Lord wants is not sacrifices but love!

Fourthly, a true worship of God is focused on His greatness and love, not on ourselves. Sometimes worshippers and ministers are more focused on themselves than on the worship of God. The choir wants to stand out from the congregation and be recognized for their performance. Sometimes, ministers, altar servers, and lectors serving at the altar distract others from worshipping God. At times parishioners who dress immodestly or outlandishly, draw people to themselves, distracting others who are weak from focusing on God. We would then be behaving like what the Pharisee did. He was drawing attention to himself. Within earshot, he recounted all the things he had done for the Lord, how he kept the laws faithfully. He said, “I thank you, God, that I am not grasping, unjust, adulterous like the rest of mankind, and particularly that I am not like this tax collector here. I fast twice a week; I pay tithes on all I get.” He was praising himself and not praising God. He wanted everyone to know how disciplined and faithful he was to the Law. We must be careful never to become a source of distraction to others in worship. Instead, we should lose ourselves in Him. If we are serving in the liturgy, we should keep our eyes focused on the Lord and not make ourselves the center of attention.

Fifthly, a true worship of God means to rely solely on His strength and to give credit to Him alone. In this context, the doctrine of Justification by faith alone should be underscored, especially among Catholics who think that they can earn God’s grace by good works alone. We must not behave like the Pharisee who thought he could earn his salvation by the good works he did. All good works must be understood as the fruits of the justification we have received from Him in the first place. They are not the effects of being justified but the cause of justification. They manifest the grace of God at work in our lives. They are not merits that we can earn from God but rather they come because of the grace of God given to us in Christ.

Today, we are called to be like the tax-collector who was humble before God. He did not focus on himself but on the mercy of God. He felt unworthy before God and stood far away. “The tax collector stood some distance away, not daring even to raise his eyes to heaven; but he beat his breast and said, ‘God, be merciful to me, a sinner.” This is the proper disposition before God in prayer and worship. The psalmist says, “For in sacrifice you take no delight, burnt offering from me you would refuse, my sacrifice, a contrite spirit. A humbled, contrite heart you will not spurn.” God loves a contrite heart. Hence, the Lord said, “This man, I tell you, went home again at rights with God; the other did not. For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, but the man who humbles himself will be exalted.”

However, the gospel did not say whether he changed his life or not. We only read that he went home justified. We can of course presume that he changed his life for the better. Having encountered God’s merciful love and having a contrite heart, surely that person would want to change his life. He might not become a saint overnight, although it could be possible with the grace of God. But the fact that he felt God’s mercy and forgiving love, was sufficient for him to reform his life. Of course, changing one’s sinful life takes time. But God sees our intention, our sincerity, our striving, not the results. If we have done our best, God will do the rest. He will forgive us for our weaknesses and justify us by His grace and mercy. We can never perfect ourselves in this life. So we should be contented and trust in His mercy and love when we fall into sin again, knowing that His grace justifies us.