IS YOUR HEART IN THE RIGHT PLACE?

How do we choose a leader? What qualities do we look for in a leader? Many people base it on external criteria. We examine his credentials, his academic degrees, his past experiences and his track record. Some of us are easily impressed by the way the person presents himself, his eloquence, his diplomacy, even his appearance and physique. This was the way Samuel went about choosing a new leader to replace Saul. He went to Jesse to offer a sacrifice to the Lord and to anoint the new successor to King Saul. He asked for the sons of Jesse. As in the last selection of Saul, Samuel was again looking for someone impressive in appearance and height. He “caught sight of Eliab and thought, ‘Surely the Lord’s anointed one stands there before him.'”

But God made it clear that these qualities, although useful assets for a leader, are not the most important. He said, “Take no notice of his appearance or his height for I have rejected him; God does not see as man sees; man looks at appearances but the Lord looks at the heart.” What is even more important in leadership is that those who are leaders have their heart in the right place. Otherwise, the more intelligent and smart they are, the more they will use their ingenuity and talents to enrich themselves, serve their interests and those that support him. They are not there to serve the people’s interests or put their interests before their own. Indeed, we have many political, corporate and religious leaders who are intelligent, talented and resourceful, but they are ambitious and yearn for power, glory, status and wealth. It is not about helping to better the lives of the people they serve.

That was the reason why God chose the youngest son of Jesse, David. He was not even among his siblings when the selection began. He was out in the field tending the sheep. Perhaps the father thought he was too young and insignificant. Precisely, God in the final analysis sees the heart of the person. If the heart is in the right place, skills and talents can be cultivated and a person will do well because his passion is in the right place. When there is a will, there is a way. When we are focused and our heart is for the good of the people, God will provide us the grace to lead His people. He will supply what is lacking.

This was the case of the early Church as well in the choice of leaders. St Paul wrote, “Consider your own call, brothers and sisters: not many of you were wise by human standards, not many were powerful, not many were of noble birth. But God chose what is foolish in the world to shame the wise; God chose what is weak in the world to shame the strong; God chose what is low and despised in the world, things that are not, to reduce to nothing things that are, so that no one might boast in the presence of God.” (1 Cor 1:26-29)

This was true in the case of Samuel too. God chose Samuel as the judge of Israel because of his docility and obedience to the Word of God. When God rejected Saul, Samuel was disheartened. The Lord said to Samuel, “How long will you go on mourning over Saul when I have rejected him as king of Israel? Fill your horn with oil and go. I am sending you to Jesse of Bethlehem, for I have chosen myself a king among his sons.” Samuel was reluctant because he feared the retaliation of King Saul. He replied, “How can I go? When Saul hears of it he will kill me.” When the Lord provided him a solution, he did what the Lord asked of him. He was always docile to the Lord’s prompting even in the choice of David when he thought others were more impressive. The Lord said, “I myself will tell you what you must do; you must anoint to me the one I point out to you.” This was why the Lord loved Samuel and chose him to be the last judge of Israel.

This does not mean that the leader is perfect. In fact, he could have many faults as well. Samuel did not manage to control his sons. Perhaps as a father, he was too weak and gentle to rein in the sons’ to walk the right path. His sons brought down the reputation of Judges. It was partly because of them that the people sought to have a king to replace the rule of the judges. David, too, was not that perfect. He was the ideal king but not one without human frailties. He was tempted by the sin of lust. He slept with Bathsheba and even murdered her husband, Uriah by dispatching him to the battle front just to protect his name. (cf 2 Sm 11) Later on, he sinned again by disobeying God in calling for a census to be taken of his people. Instead of relying on God, he relied on the numbers of his people. In fact, Joab said to the king, “May the Lord your God increase the number of the people a hundredfold, while the eyes of my lord the king can still see it! But why does my lord the king want to do this?” (Cf 2 Sm 24)

What is edifying about Samuel and David was that they were humble in recognizing their failures and asked for forgiveness. They repented of their sins and strived to walk in the way of the Lord. When David was confronted by the prophet Nathan, instead of exonerating and defending his evil deed, in humility, David said, “I have sinned against the Lord.” (2 Sm 12:13) He accepted the punishment from God without resentment. When his son died, “Then David rose from the ground, washed, anointed himself, and changed his clothes. He went into the house of the Lord, and worshiped.’ (2 Sm 12:20) It was too in the case of the census as well. When he realized his mistake, he immediately asked for forgiveness and accepted the consequences of his actions. “David was stricken to the heart because he had numbered the people. David said to the Lord, ‘I have sinned greatly in what I have done. But now, O Lord, I pray you, take away the guilt of your servant; for I have done very foolishly.'” (2 Sm 24:10)

This was certainly not in the case of the Pharisees who criticized the Lord’s disciples for picking ears of corn for their consumption when they were hungry. For the Pharisees, what was all important was that the Law was followed. It did not matter whether the people were hungry or not. But Jesus made it clear that “the Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath; so the Son of Man is master even of the Sabbath.” Laws are meant to help the people to order their priorities in life. Work is not the ultimate end of life. They are means to develop the potentials of the human person and to contribute to the common good of all beginning with their families. So the Sabbath was implemented to remind the people that there are more important things in life than work only. Rather, it was to develop relationships, strengthen bonds with our fellowmen and make time for God. Love and relationship with God and our fellowmen is the ultimate meaning of life.

However, our heart is not in the right place when we are more concerned with work so that we can be rich, powerful and famous; or when we are more concerned with the implementation of the laws just to feel that we are righteous and disciplined. Jesus, in providing us the example of how David and his soldiers consumed the Holy Bread meant for the priests from the tabernacle when they were hungry, is calling us to put our hearts in the right place. We should be more concerned about the good of our people than just mere observance of the laws. We should not just be keeping the letter of the law but more importantly, the spirit of the laws.

We must therefore always ensure that our hearts are in the right place if we want to be successful as leaders. We do not need to be very talented and brilliant. God uses ordinary people like the apostles to proclaim the gospel to the world. What is required of us is our docility to His word, obedience to His commandments, and always at His service and that of our people. As St Teresa of Calcutta reminds us, we should seek to be faithful. If we are faithful in whatever we do, and whatever the Lord appoints us to do, in whichever place He assigns, we only need to trust Him. Let us do well and God will eventually raise us up to a higher level when the time comes. So what we do now is a preparation for future leadership.