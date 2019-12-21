MISSIONARIES OF JOY

As we approach the coming of Christ, are we joyful in welcoming His birth? The theme of joy is prevalent in today’s scripture readings. Indeed, the gospel is a gospel of joy. When the Lord was born, the angels told the shepherds, “Do not be afraid; for see – I am bringing you good news of great joy for all the people: to you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, who is the Messiah, the Lord.” (Lk 2:10)

Where does this joy come from? Firstly, the joy comes from the anticipation of meeting our beloved. In the first reading from the book of Song of Songs, we read, “I hear my Beloved. See how he comes leaping on the mountains, bounding over the hills. My Beloved is like a gazelle, like a young stag. See where he stands behind our wall. He looks in at the window, he peers through the lattice.” Indeed, when we are expecting our loved ones to return home, or for a dinner with us, we are always filled with the joy of expectation. The waiting is as joyful as the meeting. So too, we will be filled with joy only if Jesus is our beloved. Unless, we have fallen in love with Jesus, Christmas will not bring us the great joy of welcoming our Lord.

Alas, many of us do not have a place in our hearts for Jesus. Christ is far away from our minds and hearts because we are too preoccupied with the affairs of the world. We are absorbed with the daily struggles of life, whether it is taking care of our family, our children and elderly, the challenges and demands at our work place, the anxieties of our financial and material needs, our health and most of all, the contentious and difficult task of managing relationships at all levels. Above all, what hinders us from welcoming our Lord with joy is our sins. Indeed, like the lover, we are “hiding in the clefts of the rock, in the coverts of the cliff” because of the shame of our sins. We dare not meet the Lord and our loved ones when we have betrayed them and disappointed them. This, too, was the case of the Israelites in exile. They were left to their sins and the consequences of their sins because they rebelled against the Word of God.

Secondly, within this context, the scripture readings speak of the joy of forgiveness. This was what the Prophet Zephaniah said to the people, “Shout for joy, daughter of Zion, Israel, shout aloud! Rejoice, exult with all your heart, daughter of Jerusalem! The Lord has repealed your sentence; he has driven your enemies away. Zion, have no fear, do not let your hands fall limp.” Indeed, we do not have to hide anymore because the Lord has taken away our shame. He has rescinded the punishment that we deserve. He has set us free from our enemies. “The Lord your God is in your midst, a victorious warrior. He will exult with joy over you, he will renew you by his love; he will dance with shouts of joy for you as on a day of festival.” Christ who is our Teacher and deliverer will overcome sins and destroy death forever. “For he must reign until he has put all his enemies under his feet. The last enemy to be destroyed is death.” (1 Cor 15:25f)

With Christ, we know our sins our forgiven. We can avail ourselves of this expectant joy if only we have the humility to celebrate the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Unfortunately, our pride prevents us from acknowledging our sins and confessing them humbly to God. We want to keep our sins to ourselves, which is what the devil is asking of us. So long as we do not confess our sins, the sins will have a hold over us and we will not find peace because the conscience has no rest in our hearts. But if we are courageous and humble enough to articulate our sins and bring them to light, we will be set free. There is no better way to share in this anticipatory joy of welcoming Christ than to turn to the Lord and receive His forgiveness in the sacrament of reconciliation.

Thirdly, joy comes when we encounter the Lord hidden in our fellowmen. In the gospel, we have Mary who “set out at that time and went as quickly as she could to a town in the hill country of Judah.” Mary had just received the announcement that she would be the mother of the Saviour. Instead of dwelling and relishing the glory of being the mother of the Saviour, her first thought was that her cousin, Elizabeth, was pregnant in her old age, and therefore needed help. And so with haste because of the joy in her heart for Elizabeth’s pregnancy, she “went into Zechariah’s house and greeted Elizabeth. Now as soon as Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the child leapt in her womb and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit.” In and through Mary, Elizabeth’s child in her womb leapt for joy because he encountered the presence of the Lord in Mary’s womb. So much so, Elizabeth “gave a loud cry and said, ‘Of all women you are the most blessed, and blessed is the fruit of your womb. Why should I be honoured with a visit from the mother of my Lord? For the moment your greeting reached my ears, the child in my womb leapt for joy.”

All these three instances give us great joy, whether it is the closeness of the Lord, His coming or His presence. Indeed, knowing that the Lord is in our midst gives us the security and joy that we are all looking for. When the Lord is with us or in our midst, we can be confident that He will see us through. It is just like being in the arms of our parents when we were little children or in the arms of our loved ones when we feel fearful, lonely and misunderstood. The presence of our loved ones will give us the strength to persevere in times of trial and difficulty. This is what the book of Songs says, “My Beloved lifts up his voice, he says to me, ‘Come then, my love, my lovely one, come. For see, winter is past, the rains are over and gone. The flowers appear on the earth. The season of glad songs has come, the cooing of the turtledove is heard in our land. The fig tree is forming its first figs and the blossoming vines give out their fragrance.” When the Lord is with us, “we are more than conquerors through him who loved us.” (Rom 8:37)

Consequently, if we want to enter into the joy of the Lord, we must first be recipients of this joy by receiving the Lord in prayer. Elizabeth said to Mary, “Yes, blessed is she who believed that the promise made her by the Lord would be fulfilled.” We must make time for contemplation and prayer because the Lord is coming to us in the silence of our hearts. So long as we are running around chasing after the things of this world, we will not be able to find peace but only anxiety and fear. That is why, no matter how rich or powerful we are, we are always insecure in life, worrying who will take our wealth and position. We must allow the Lord to dwell in our hearts.

Secondly, we must become bearers of God’s joy and love. Mary did not keep the joy of divine motherhood to herself. She was selfless and never thought of her position or her privileges. She was always concerned about the needs of others, whether it was Elizabeth in this instance, or the wedding couple at Cana. Mary was always sensitive and spontaneous when it came to helping people. Mary did not simply carry Jesus in her womb but in truth she carried Jesus in her heart. This explains why Mary was so full of grace and her presence brought the presence of God as well. Her presence helped others to encounter the Lord in and through her.

We, too, if we want to share her joy and have our joy increased, we must reach out to others. By caring for the poor, the abandoned, the sick, underprivileged and elderly, we bring Jesus to them. In the process, as we share our love and joy with them, we receive the joy that they give to us. Our joy is multiplied whenever we share that joy. This was what Mary did. In sharing the joy of Elizabeth, she in turn came to share her joy of bearing Jesus, the Mother of her Savior. So let us be conscious that we are called to be bringers of joy, missionaries of joy, and teachers of joy in our daily life, whether at school, office, home or community. Are we a joy and a blessing to those whom we meet and those who know us, or are we a pain and a curse to those whom we meet each day? Let the joy of Christ radiate from our hearts, giving hope, love and blessing to all we meet each day.