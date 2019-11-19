INSPIRING MOTHERHOOD

In the first reading, we read of the Seleucids Empire persecuting the Jewish people during the Maccabean revolt. They were merciless in subjugating the Jewish people to abandon their customs and religious practices. “There were seven brothers who were arrested with their mother. The king, Antiochus tried to force them to taste pig’s flesh, which the Law forbids, by torturing them with whips and scourges.” Since they were unable to make them break the Law, the cruel King used the most painful method of destroying their faith in God by killing the seven children one by one before the eyes of their own mother. Most mothers would not be able to bear seeing their children suffer, much less slowly tortured to death. But we read that “the mother was especially admirable and worthy of honourable remembrance, for she watched the death of seven sons in the course of a single day, and endured it resolutely because of her hopes in the Lord.”

How could a mother act in such a manner? In the mind of mothers, this is unthinkable. Which mother could allow her children to suffer? They would gladly suffer or die in the place of their children. Mothers love their children more than they love their own lives. The king knew the weakness of mothers and therefore sought to use the most effective, coercive method to bring them to submission. So he began by taunting the youngest child, the most beloved of her mother. “He appealed to him not with mere words but with the promises on oath to make him both rich and happy if he would abandon the traditions of his ancestors; he would make him his Friend and entrust him with public office.” But instead of giving up in the face of suffering, torture and persecution, she remained steadfast in her faith and encouraged her children to do the same.

What gave her that courage to surrender her children to God and to death? She was aware that the children did not belong to her but to God. She saw herself not as the owner of the children; hence her duty as the mother was to ensure that her seven children were God-fearing and faithful to the Jewish tradition and faith. She told her seven children, “I do not know how you appeared in my womb; it was not I who endowed you with the breath of life, I had not the shaping of your every part, ‘It is the creator of the world, ordaining the process of man’s birth and presiding over the origin of all things, who in his mercy will most surely give you back both breath and life, seeing that you now despise your own existence for the sake of his laws.'” The truth is that both mother and sons belong to God first and foremost before they belong to each other.

How many mothers think that they own their children and that their children are their property? In truth, children are not the property of their parents but of God. Parents are appointed by God to look after His children so that together, they can share the life of God when they finished their pilgrimage on earth. So parents are merely guardians and trustees of God’s children. Our task as parents is to ensure that they live a good life and are obedient to God so that they can reach their ultimate end, which is to be with God. If that were the case, parents should be ready to let go of their children when they grow up, and to let them leave when they become older or have to return to the Lord because of sickness and death. Since our loved ones are God’s property, they are given to us as gifts for us to enjoy and celebrate. But a time will come, when it is only right that we return them to the Lord, for heaven is truly their homeland, not this earth.

Secondly, it was the hope of a glorious end where they would be reunited once again, that gave the mother courage to encourage her youngest son to remain faithful to the Law. She said to her son, “My son, have pity on me; I carried you nine months in my womb and suckled you three years, fed you and reared you to the age you are now and cherished you. I implore you, my child, observe heaven and earth, consider all that is in them, and acknowledge that God made them out of what did not exist, and that mankind comes into being in the same way. Do not fear this executioner, but prove yourself worthy of your brothers, and make death welcome, so that in the day of mercy I may receive you back in your brothers’ company.” Indeed, when our loved ones return to the Lord, and when mothers have to see their children die before them because of miscarriage or accident or sickness, they must take courage that their children will be in heaven waiting for them. It is this hope of a reunion in heaven that should give us courage to let go of our loved ones.

Thirdly, the mother must have inspired in her children the gift of faith. Her fortitude in the face of persecution and atrocity must have strengthened the resolve of the seven children when they were put to death by the evil King. Hence, we read that the younger son said, “What are you all waiting for? I will not comply with the king’s ordinance, I obey the ordinance of the Law given to our ancestors through Moses. As for you, sir, who have contrived every kind of evil against the Hebrews, you will certainly not escape the hands of God.” How true it is that the character and attitudes of children are determined and greatly influenced by the parents’ example and life. Whether children are generous, forgiving, patient and caring will depend by and large on how their parents look after them, offering them unconditional love, forgiveness and understanding.

Most of all, the faith of children is largely dependent on how their parents live out their faith. This faith of course must be a living faith, which means faith and life are interrelated. But if parents are supposedly active in church and are “pious” Catholics but in their personal life they are hot-tempered, argumentative, judgmental, unforgiving and intolerant, they become a scandal to their children because they cannot reconcile the hypocrisy of their parents. Hence, it is critical that parents are conscious of what they do and say in front of their children because such positive or negative examples will have a bearing in the way their character is formed. Parents must therefore instruct their children well, not just with words of course, but with their lives and their edifying Christian conduct.

Truly, God had great plans for us all when He created us. He gave each of us talents and gifts to be used for the service of the Kingdom. In the gospel, Jesus told us a parable about a man of noble birth who “went to a distant country to be appointed king and afterwards return.” He entrusted his servants with a certain amount of money to do business. On his return, after being appointed king, he asked for accountability. In other words, all of us at the end of our lives will be held accountable to God our king in the way we make use of the gifts He has given to us. The question is, whether we have used them well for the glory of God and the building of His kingdom. For those of us who are parents and guardians, the Lord will hold us accountable for the way we raise up our children. Have we truly been exemplary in our lifestyle so that we can be said to be a source of inspiration to our children? It will be so sad if our children do not find us to be mentors that they could imitate. If our children do not respect us and do not take after us in our values and virtues, it means that we have failed somehow in our responsibility.

However, albeit, not always, but sometimes it could be that they did not respond to the graces given to them. But we must make sure that we have done our best and all we could to set good examples for them. If we have done our part, then there is nothing to fear even if our children have gone wayward. We cannot force our children to live a God-fearing and righteous life because they have their freedom. We should not blame ourselves too much. If we have set the example and they do not follow, then they would be held accountable to God. Nevertheless, let us not give up hope on them but continue to pray for the grace that they will one day respond to His love and mercy. Let us live in total dependence on His grace alone, keeping our feet firmly in His paths without faltering.