RETURN TO HIS LOVE

How comforting to hear the words of appeal from God Himself when He said, “Israel, come back to the Lord your God; your iniquity was the cause of your downfall.” Indeed, God is like the Prodigal Father who is waiting for us to come home. We have wondered far away from Him because of our ignorance and our sins. Like the Prodigal Son, we have come to realize that without God, our life is in a mess and we fall into poverty, misery and slavery to the world.

This is what the Lord wants us to realize, that regardless how powerful a nation is, without His blessings, that nation cannot exist. Indeed, even “Assyria cannot save us, we will not ride horses any more, or say, ‘Our god!’ to what our own hands have made, for you are the one in whom orphans find compassion.” We cannot rely on ourselves, our wealth, power and resources. These were the false gods that Israel trusted and as a consequence, fell into decadence and exile. We must learn the lessons of those who turned away from God. Self-autonomy was what the prodigal son wanted but he was reduced to a beggar.

However, the great thing is that the Lord is ever ready to welcome us back. He is waiting for our response. “I will heal their disloyalty, I will love them with all my heart, for my anger has turned from them.” Truly, the Lord is most forgiving. He does not want us to suffer and stumble in darkness. He wants to raise up and restore us to fullness. This was what the Lord said to Israel. “I will fall like dew on Israel. He shall bloom like the lily, and thrust out roots like the poplar, his shoots will spread far; He will have the beauty of the olive and the fragrance of Lebanon. They will come back to live in my shade.”

So the motivation to return to the Lord is because the Lord loves us and wants the best for us. He cares for our interests and our well-being. He is for us and our happiness. He wants us to prosper. He wants us to be fruitful in life. “I am like a cypress ever green, all your fruitfulness comes from me.” This is the point of departure. God loves us and He wants us to share in His happiness. This was what the Lord said, “I am the vine, you are the branches. Those who abide in me and I in them bear much fruit, because apart from me you can do nothing.” (Jn 15:5)

How can we experience His love unless we love Him in return? Love is always a two way process. The unconditional love of God for us calls for a reciprocal love since love cannot be forced and we cannot experience love one-sidedly. It is within this context that the gospel must be understood. To the question, “Which is the first of all the commandments?” Jesus replied, “This is the first: Listen, Israel, the Lord our God is the one Lord, and you must love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. The second is this: You must love your neighbour as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these.”

The call to love God with all our heart, soul and strength might seem impossible. Of course, it is impossible using our human will alone to love God. The command to love God with our entire being always presupposes that God has first loved us. We can only love Him with the love that we have received. “In this is love, not that we loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the atoning sacrifice for our sins. Beloved, since God loved us so much, we also ought to love one another.” (1 Jn 4:10f) Unless we first received His love, we cannot respond accordingly in love.

This was the situation of the Israelites in the book of Exodus. When Moses told, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your might” (Dt 6:5f), it was in the context of the Exodus experience. Earlier on, the Lord reminded the people, “You have seen what I did to the Egyptians, and how I bore you on eagles’ wings and brought you to myself. Now therefore, if you obey my voice and keep my covenant, you shall be my treasured possession out of all the peoples.” (Ex 19:4f) If we have seen the power of God at work in our lives, we can surrender our lives to Him completely.

When we are assured of God’s love we can entrust our lives to Him. “What has Ephraim to do with idols any more when it is I who hear his prayer and care for him? I am like a cypress ever green, all your fruitfulness comes from me. Let the wise man understand these words. Let the intelligent man grasp their meaning. For the ways of the Lord are straight, and virtuous men walk in them, but sinners stumble.” Indeed, when we know that God is all-powerful and all loving, why should we turn to other gods? Only, those who do not know Him and therefore cannot trust Him would turn to other gods.

For Christians, the love of God is not something abstract or mere words. His love comes to us in a human way. Our Lord assumed our humanity so that He could mediate His Father’s love to us in a concrete way. He communicated the Father’s love and mercy by healing the sick, casting out the demons, eating and drinking with sinners; and teaching us through parables that came from daily life about the love of His Father, His mercy and forgiveness. So too, if people cannot feel the love of God, very often, it is because they cannot feel the love of their fellowmen. They are bitter with God or think He does not exist simply because they cannot encounter love in their daily life. What they experience is rejection, alienation and indifference. Isn’t this the reason why some Catholics leave the Church because they have been hurt or wounded by priests or fellow Catholics? Few leave the Church because of disagreement with doctrines. Most leave the Church because they feel that the love of God is not lived in their communities.

Hence, the love of God must be seen in the love of our neighbours. “To love him with all your heart, with all your understanding and strength, and to love your neighbour as yourself, this is far more important than any holocaust of sacrifice.” If we have received the love of God directly in prayer or through some mystical revelation, it is God’s blessings. But for most people, they need to encounter God through the love and kindness of their fellowmen worshippers. So it is important that those of us who claim to love God must make it a point to express our love for God not just in sentimental worship but in reaching out to our brothers and sisters in service. Love of God without expressing our love for neighbour is questionable. One cannot claim to love God if he or she does not love his or her neighbour.

Indeed, for most Catholics who do not have any mystical experience of God, they often encounter God when they serve the poor in their fellowmen. For the Lord said, “Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.” (Mt 25:40) When serving the poor, seeing their poverty, their humility, cheerfulness and gratitude for the little they received, they experience a joy that no amount of money can buy. The poor truly reveals God to us by their simplicity and joy. Their gratitude makes us feel that what we do is worthwhile and meaningful. Often, we have no joy in life because we are so used to what we have, our comforts, convenience, and luxuries, so much so that we no longer know how to enjoy the simple things of life. And the truth is that we get tired of living a luxurious life because it only satisfies the body but does not enrich our heart and soul. The poor teaches us how to be joyful with little and how to be happy with friends, and enjoy the meaning of true friendship.

Indeed, the truly wise and intelligent man is one who depends on God for everything and shares what he has with everyone. By loving others, He comes to discover the God who is the Emmanuel; the one who stays with us. Let us therefore come back to His love, in prayer, in worship and in our outreach to our brothers and sisters, especially those in need.