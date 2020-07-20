WHO IS ON TRIAL?

Both scripture readings are concerned with some sort of trials. In the first reading from the Prophet Micah, the prophet has God summoning a trial against Israel. “Listen to what the Lord is saying: Stand up and let the case begin in the hearing of the mountains and let the hills hear what you say. Listen, you mountains, to the Lord’s accusation, give ear, you foundations of the earth, for the Lord is accusing his people, pleading against Israel.” What was the accusation of God against His people? It was their infidelity and ingratitude for all that He had done for them. “My people, what have I done to you, how have I been a burden to you? Answer me. I brought you out of the land of Egypt, I rescued you from the house of slavery; I sent Moses to lead you, with Aaron and Miriam.”

In the responsorial psalm, God shows Himself to be the judge of His people. “Summon before me my people who made covenant with me by sacrifice. I find no fault with your sacrifices, your offerings are always before me. I do not ask more bullocks from your farms, nor goats from among your herds. But how can you recite my commandments and take my covenant on your lips, you who despise my law and throw my words to the winds, you do this, and should I keep silence? Do you think that I am like you? A sacrifice of thanksgiving honours me and I will show God’s salvation to the upright.” God’s judgment is clear. He is not bothered with our external worship unless they help us to be interiorly free to obey Him and His commandments of love and justice. If we are truly grateful to Him, then we will keep His covenant. Otherwise, all the external rituals make no difference to God. He does not need them.

Indeed, this was what the prophet Micah told his people, criticizing them for their hypocritical worship of God. What God wants is justice and mercy. “‘With what gift shall I come into the Lord’s presence and bow down before God on high? Shall I come with holocausts, with calves one year old? Will he be pleased with rams by the thousand, with libations of oil in torrents? Must I give my first-born for what I have done wrong, the fruit of my body for my own sin?’ What is good has been explained to you, man; this is what the Lord asks of you: only this, to act justly, to love tenderly and to walk humbly with our God.”

In the gospel, the people had turned away so much from God that they had the audacity to judge Him instead! The scribes and the Pharisees demanded that Jesus showed them signs for them to believe Him. This was in spite of the fact that they had seen Him working miracles of healing and exorcism. They were still not convinced. Jesus called them an adulterous nation. In the Old Testament, the relationship between Israel and God was always described as a marriage between God and His people. God was the husband and Israel was His bride. But Israel had always been unfaithful and going after false gods. The greatest sin that Israel committed was that of infidelity, leading to all other sins.

When there is no trust and personal knowledge of God, this is the consequence. Indeed, the Jews had reduced their relationship with God to a ritualistic and legalistic understanding of God. It was about offering sacrifices at the Temple and observing the Law meticulously but their hearts were far from Him. They did not have a personal relationship with God. It was merely an external observance. They did not have faith in Him. It was just a religion and a system of worship. It was not a personal relationship of trust and intimacy. Hence, their hearts were not changed or transformed. They failed to translate their relationship with God in their relationship with their fellowmen. That was why they could not see and understand the signs that the Lord had given. Perhaps they ignored the signs. God had provided more than sufficient signs to help them grow in faith. They were unbelieving, like Pharaoh who demanded for a sign from Moses. Indeed, Jesus Himself, by His life, words and deeds, was the only sign that was required.

It was not signs that the Jews needed but humility and docility, like that of the Ninevites. Jesus told them, “The only sign that it will be given is the sign of the prophet Jonah. For as Jonah was in the belly of the sea-monster for three days and three nights, so will the Son of Man be in the heart of the earth for three days and three nights.” Jonah himself was sufficient sign for the Ninevites without him performing any miracles for them. In fact, they did not even know that he was in the belly of the sea-monster for three days, as he apparently did not tell them. He only told them of the imminent judgment that God was delivering on the city. Based on the word of Jonah, the people repented as they recognized him as a sign from God. In contrast, Jesus performed many signs and even the greatest of all signs, His passion, death and resurrection, yet the Jews refused to believe. Again, Jesus gave another example of the Queen of Sheba who “came from the ends of earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon.” Solomon’s wisdom was indeed great in those days. That a Gentile from afar would come all the way to seek his wisdom was something extraordinary. But Jesus claimed that He was the Wisdom of God in person. How could Solomon’s wisdom be compared to Christ, the Word of God? But even His own people did not recognize the Word of God!

By providing these two examples, Jesus exposed the hypocrisy and pride of the Jews. It seems the Gentiles were more receptive to the gospel than people His own. They were humble to learn and to grow in faith. How true this is of the Church today as well. New converts are generally keener to grow in knowledge of their faith, sincere in striving to live the gospel life than those who are cradle Catholics. Being Catholics since birth, many, like the Jews, take their Catholic Faith for granted. Like them, they just go through the motions of observing Catholic piety and practices, if at all, but their hearts are far from what they do. We lack faith because we are numbed in our relationship with God. Like the Israelites during the time of Micah, we have taken God’s blessings and graces and privileges for granted.

We too should examine ourselves because the same question posed to the people of Israel is also addressed to us. God has done so much for us. He has given us His blessings. He has given us His Only Son our Lord, but have we repented? Are we grateful for His love? What other proofs do we need, other than His death on the cross? Isn’t this sign greater than that of Jonah and Solomon? So what excuses do we have for not changing our lives and living according to His commandments? How can we continue to doubt His love and mercy for us? The queen of Sheba, even though she had great power, sought the truth with humility and openness. She took the trouble to travel all the way to seek the truth and gain some wisdom from Solomon. What about us? Have we made time or taken the trouble to seek the Word of God and to find the truth with openness?

Otherwise, we will be judged by the converts at the end of time! Jesus shocked His audience by suggesting that the Gentiles, who were considered to be excluded from the Kingdom, would be the ones to judge the Jews who were the Chosen People. “On Judgement day the men of Nineveh will stand up with the generation and condemn it, because when Jonah preached they repented; and there is something greater than Jonah here. On Judgement day the Queen of the South will rise up with this generation and condemn it, because she came from the ends of earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon; and there is something greater than Solomon here.” Indeed, the thought of the Ninevites and the Queen of Sheba condemning Israel at the last judgment dismayed the Jews because they expected that on judgement day, God would vindicate Israel by punishing the Gentiles. We who are so-called ‘old Catholics’ might be the ones who would stand condemned and the new converts and all those who seek Him sincerely would be the ones to be saved.