A DISCERNING OBEDIENCE

Obedience today is a rare virtue, not even in priestly and religious life. This is because we are all brought up in a world of relativism and individualism. With education and exposure to diverse views from the mass media, we are so filled with information that we are confused as to what is true or false. Cumbered with a lack of faith in God, we tend to do things our way, which we believe is the best and the right thing to do. So those in authority can no longer command those under their charge to obey because they think they know better than their superiors. They are unconvinced of the arguments put forward as they have a mind of their own. Disobedience ultimately is the sin of pride. It leads to rebellion and presumption which Samuel puts it as a sin of sorcery and a crime of teraphim. It is the worship of idols, of which the human person is the greatest idol today.

Indeed, this was the case of Saul in today’s first reading. We can easily identify with him in this incident. Perhaps we, too, would have acted the same way he did if we were in his position. He followed God’s command to wipe out the Amalekites who were disobedient to God. But for the booty which was supposed to have been destroyed as well, Saul did not. Instead, he kept them and “from the booty the people took the best sheep and oxen of what was under the ban to sacrifice them to the Lord your God in Gilgal.”

Saul sinned on two counts. Firstly, he did not take the Word of God seriously. He did obey God insofar as he was agreeable with what the Lord commanded. He was selective in rendering obedience to God. It was not a complete obedience. This is what many of us do as well. We pick and choose those texts of the bible that we feel comfortable with and reject those texts of scriptures that contradict our lifestyle. When we do that, it shows that we do not believe in the authority of the Word of God. Like the devil, we cite the scripture for our purpose. We are not docile to the Word of God. We just want things our way.

Secondly, he was presumptuous. This sin is the offspring of the capital sin of pride. We think we know better than others. In this case, Saul presumed he knew what God wanted. Even if it was not motivated by greed to keep the booty for himself, but to offer sacrifice to the Lord, he had no regard for what the Lord truly wanted. As Samuel remarked, “obedience is better than sacrifice, submissiveness better than the fat of rams.” Indeed, when we want to do something good for a person, as in buying a person a gift, very often, we give a person not something that he wants or likes but something that we think the person should like as much as we like it. Isn’t that presumptuous on our part to think that others should like something just because we think it is nice, beautiful or useful? Wouldn’t it be better that we give something to the person that he or she really wants or needs?

Thirdly, disobedience and presumption leads to false compromises. Saul compromised the command of God by just destroying the enemies but not the booty. He justified himself by saying that he had taken the best to sacrifice to the Lord. But in truth, it was to enrich himself with the plundered goods from his enemies. His intention to sacrifice to the Lord was not pure. Again, this is often the case for those who read the bible and find the commands of the Lord difficult to fulfill. We seek to compromise the texts so that we feel less guilty. Today, there are many Christians who use the same scripture texts or just ignore them to justify divorce, same-sex union, killing of unborn babies and termination of life. The danger is that once we compromise on the fundamental truths, we will be led to make other compromises. So much so, the Word of God is no longer kept whole and entire but adapted to our needs and interests so that we can find acceptance in the world today.

What are the implications of one who is disobedient? Firstly, it means the person is not imbued with the Word of God. He does not know the mind and heart of God. That explains why Saul was presumptuous in making his own decision. The Lord said, “‘I find no fault with your sacrifices, your offerings are always before me. I do not ask more bullocks from your farms, nor goats from among your herds.” Saul was listening to himself and to his desires, not to the Word of God. He did not know God enough to render to Him what He desired most, not our sacrifices, but our obedience to His holy will. What makes God most happy is not what we can offer to Him because He does not need our sacrifices. But He is most happy when we walk in His way and find peace and happiness.

Secondly, since Saul could not obey, he also could not lead. This was the indictment of Samuel. “Since you have rejected the word of the Lord, he has rejected you as king.” Indeed, how could God allow Saul to deputize Him when he acted on his own as if he had sole authority? He forgot that he was the Lord’s Anointed and His representative. He could not do what he liked but to carry out the bidding of the Lord. The truth is that those in authority often forget that their authority is a delegated authority. Therefore, they must act accordingly, not according to their whims and fancies. If those in authority do not listen to higher authority, then they have lost the authority to command as well. Why should their subordinates listen to them if they cannot listen to their superiors? This is the hypocrisy of leaders who adopt double standards when it comes to obedience. They want those under their charge to obey them but they will not obey their own superiors, not even God! This was what the Lord said Saul, “But how can you recite my commandments and take my covenant on your lips, you who despise my law and throw my words to the winds. You do this, and should I keep silence?”

However, obedience does not mean blind obedience. A rigid obedience to the rules might even go against the spirit of obedience. It is more important to be obedient not just to the letter of the law but the spirit of the law. A case in point was the question of fasting. “Some people came and said to Jesus, ‘Why is it that John’s disciples and the disciples of the Pharisees fast, but your disciples do not?'” Fasting was one of the important pillars of spiritual life. But there was a danger that one can observe fasting merely as a kind of discipline but does not promote real spiritual growth, which is to identify with the love and compassion of God in His suffering. Hence, the reply of Jesus was clear. “As long as they have the bridegroom with them, they could not think of fasting. But the time will come for the bridegroom to be taken away from them, and then, on that day, they will fast.”

So it is not enough simply to obey the Word of God without taking into consideration the contextual situation. There must be consistency in the way the rules are applied. He said, “No one sews a piece of unshrunken cloth on an old cloak; if he does, the patch pulls away from it, the new from the old, and the tear gets worse. And nobody puts new wine into old wineskins; if he does, the wine will burst the skins, and the wine is lost and the skins too. No! New wine, fresh skins!” Hence, when applying the fundamental principles of the scriptures, we must also consider how these principles are to be applied intelligently in today’s situation. The principle of coherency remains. External circumstances can change but the foundational principles of life as taught in scripture and tradition remain constant. Truth can develop in terms of organic growth but it cannot devolve into something else that is completely different. It cannot be something that once was true and now it is not.

This is where the challenge lies in the work of discernment in the Spirit. How discerning are we in seeking the truth and in doing His will? Do we seek to justify ourselves as Saul did when he went against the command of God? Today, we are asked to remain faithful to the Word of God even as we meet new challenges that come from science and technology, situations we never had before. This is where we need to reflect seriously whether science and technology is used in such a way that promotes life, respect for the dignity of every human person, authentic and inclusive love, humble service especially to those who are in need.