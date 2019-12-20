A TRUSTING AND DISCERNING FAITH

The real problem in the world today is that life and decisions are ruled by pure logic alone without faith. The world believes that reason can resolve every issue and can be trusted always. Faith is relegated to those who are superstitious and the ignorant whereas intelligent people make decisions based on logical thinking. That being the case, understandably, we can appreciate the reluctance of King Ahaz to submit to the will of God. Ahaz was deeply troubled when he heard the conspiracy between Israel and Aram, who were plotting to overthrow his kingdom because of his refusal to form an alliance with them to overthrow Assyria. Without combining forces with Israel and Aram, Ahaz knew he would not be able to overcome his enemies. On the other hand, he knew that if he were to combine forces with Israel and Aram, they, too, would be wiped out by the Assyrians. So in his analysis of the situation a better bet would be to side with Assyria, welcome them and be their vassal state to save the kingdom. But this would also invite foreigners into the country, diluting their faith and culture and most of all, bringing in all the pagan practices and idol worship.

But the Lord revealed to him through the Prophet Isaiah that this would not happen. God would not allow King Rezin of Aram and King Pekah of Israel to conquer Judah. He was asked to trust in the Lord because Assyria would eventually destroy them on his behalf. However, King Ahaz also calculated his move and he was not willing to take the risk of trusting in God. Indeed, Ahaz was an evil king, in fact, the worst in Israel’s history. He not only worshipped false gods but brought idolatry into the kingdom. He sacrificed his own child to the demons. He rebelled against God even when he knew the will of God. God was not unreasonable in asking Ahaz to trust in Him. God offered him a sign saying, “Ask the Lord your God for a sign for yourself coming either from the depths of Sheol or from the heights above.” Instead of seeking confirmation, Ahaz declined simply because he knew the sign would confirm God’s will which he already knew. Hence, he tried to evade the truth of the matter by acting modestly, “No, I will not put the Lord to the test.” Of course, it was not an act of humility but a disguised rebellion. He turned to Assyria as his deliverer instead of turning to God. He had no faith in God and was rebellious.

In the gospel, we have a similar event when the angel revealed to Mary the call of God for her to be the mother of the Savior. Her situation in fact was even more ridiculous than that of King Ahaz. At least in the case of King Ahaz, there was a logical possibility that the enemies would not be able to overthrow Judah. But in the case of Mary, it was absurd and humanly speaking impossible. How could a virgin give birth in the first place? No one would ever believe because no virgin had ever given birth. They have heard of miraculous intervention of women who were barren, like Hannah who gave birth to Samuel. But for a virgin to bear a child, it was impossible to believe.

But it was more than just giving birth. It was to whom she was giving birth to. Again, if we were Mary, it would be too much for anyone to handle or to grasp. “He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High God. The Lord God will make him a king, as his ancestor David was, and he will be king of the descendants of Jacob forever; his kingdom will never end!” How could the baby be the Son of the Most High God? What kind of son would that be? Would he be divine or human? He would also be king forever, fulfilling the promise God made to King David that his dynasty would last forever. How would Mary’s son ever become king when they were simple, ordinary people? So, we can be sure that the Angel’s message would have caused Mary to wonder, not in doubt, but in amazement. Her question was different from Zechariah’s when she inquired, “I am a virgin. How, then, can this be?” She asked not out of skepticism, as in the case of Zechariah, but in faith and wonderment.

Indeed, this is what we are invited to do today. We are called to trust God. Surrendering ourselves to Him, our mind and heart, is the required disposition. This does not mean that God is asking us to take a blind leap of faith. Nay, we must begin with faith, but this faith must also be a discerning faith. It is not wrong to ask God for signs to confirm our faith. But signs are not proofs. When one desires proof, then we cannot say that we have faith. Rather, we begin with faith in God even when we do not understand. Upon hearing His word and knowing His will, we must be like Mary, willing to say “Yes.”

So like Mary, in faith we should wonder how God would act in our lives. We might not fully understand, as in the case of Mary who did not understand what was happening in her life and what her son would turn out to be. In fact, in the gospel, we already read about Mary contemplating the events in her heart. “All who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds told them. But Mary treasured all these words and pondered them in her heart.” (Lk 2:18f) And when she found Jesus in the temple, she “treasured all these things in her heart.” (Lk 2:51) Mary was a contemplative person. She would always be pondering and wondering all the Lord had said to her and all the events in her life. At that point of time, she would not have understood everything that was revealed to her.

But the Lord gave her a sign, which was that Elizabeth, her cousin, was already six months into her pregnancy in her old age. Of course, this in itself is not a proof but only a sign because both pregnancies are not exactly the same although through the same work of the Holy Spirit. “The angel answered, “The Holy Spirit will come on you, and God’s power will rest upon you. For this reason the holy child will be called the Son of God. Remember your relative Elizabeth. It is said that she cannot have children, but she herself is now six months pregnant, even though she is very old.” The truth is “there is nothing that God cannot do.”

Even then, it was not as if she understood completely the message of the angel and about her Son Jesus. But as the events unfolded, especially at the cross and resurrection, then all these words made sense to her just as it did to the apostles. “Then he said to them, ‘These are my words that I spoke to you while I was still with you – that everything written about me in the law of Moses, the prophets, and the psalms must be fulfilled.’ Then he opened their minds to understand the scriptures, and he said to them, ‘Thus it is written, that the Messiah is to suffer and to rise from the dead on the third day, and that repentance and forgiveness of sins is to be proclaimed in his name to all nations, beginning from Jerusalem. You are witnesses of these things.” (Lk 24:44-48)

In the same way too, we have been given all the signs that Christ is the Messiah, the Son of God. We have the hindsight like Mary and the apostles to understand how Christ is the fulfillment of the scriptures. Today’s reading from Isaiah confirms Christ as the Messiah, the Davidic King which would be born of a virgin and maiden. That Joseph came from the house of David and that Jesus was born in the little town of Bethlehem where David was, demonstrated that Jesus came from the line of King David. By His teaching and works, Jesus showed Himself to be the Messiah and the King. It was not coincidental that Jesus was charged for a political crime for claiming Himself to be the King of Jews. All these events go to show that Jesus is truly the Messiah foretold by the prophets and He is the Son of God and our Saviour. He is the Emmanuel, “God-is-with-us”.

Today, we are called to not only trust in Jesus as our Messiah, but to recognize His presence in our daily lives. God continues to reveal His face to us and His holy will. We must be like Mary in faith, accepting and trusting in God. But we must also be discerning, keeping an open mind, not one that is already made up by reason, or by pride and self-will, but one that is continuously receptive to the prompting of the Holy Spirit. We must be courageous in listening to the will of God and when the signs are given, let us resolve to carry out His divine plan for us as Mary did. We, too, must be channels of God’s presence and love to others. We, too, must carry Jesus in our hearts so that people can also see the Emmanuel in our lives.