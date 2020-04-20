PROCLAIMING THE GOSPEL WITH BOLDNESS AND ENTHUSIASM

Whenever I officiate at a Confirmation service, I would wonder how many of the candidates are truly ready for the Sacrament. Confirmation is supposed to be a ratification of their faith in Christ and their readiness to be witnesses of Christ in the world. Before the anointing of the Holy Spirit and chrism, the candidates are asked to renew their baptismal promises. However, the response from the candidates is usually a faint “I do” after each question. There is no enthusiasm, no conviction, no passion but just a tepid and soft “yes”.

This is also the case of us Catholics. In this secular world, we are intimidated in our faith. The secular world is allowed to spread and teach untruths, illusions and immorality. However, when we speak about Jesus or about the truths of the gospel, they will attack us mercilessly. They will use the most nasty and destructive words to silence and ridicule us. If they cannot disprove the truth of what we teach, they will discredit the teachers of the faith by exposing their hypocritical life. The focus is directed against the individuals and not the objective truth of what is proclaimed. Hence, many Christians and Catholics fight shy of witnessing to Jesus for fear of being seen as irrelevant, conservative and not in touch with the world, or being exposed as hypocrites.

When we read today’s first reading, we cannot help but be inspired by the enthusiastic, fearless and passionate response of the early Christians in witnessing for Christ. Peter and John were just released from prison after a long interrogation by the Sanhedrin. They went back to the community “and told them everything the chief priests and elders had said to them. When they heard it they lifted up their voice to God all together.” In the face of external threats, they were not cowed. Instead, they prayed in unison as one community to God, first worshipping and acknowledging His power and sovereignty over all of creation. “‘Master,’ they prayed ‘it is you who made heaven and earth and sea, and everything in them.”

Then, they turned to the scripture to find direction and they were inspired to know that such persecutions were expected as it was already foretold in the psalms. “You it is who said through the Holy Spirit and speaking through our ancestor David, your servant: Why this arrogance among the nations, these futile plots among the peoples? Kings on earth setting out to war, princes making an alliance, against the Lord and against his Anointed.” (cf Ps 2:1f) Then applying to their situation they concluded, “This is what has come true: in this very city Herod and Pontius Pilate made an alliance with the pagan nations and the peoples of Israel, against your holy servant Jesus whom you anointed.”

More importantly, finding strength in the wisdom and power of God, they recalled that the oppositions of the enemies only served “to bring about the very thing that you in your strength and your wisdom had predetermined should happen.” The spread of the gospel will triumph over the enemies of Christ. Because Christ was raised from the dead after being crucified by the rulers of the world, it shows that the world has no power over Him. Jesus told Pilate, “You would have no power over me unless it had been given you from above; therefore the one who handed me over to you is guilty of a greater sin.” (Jn 19:11) The apparent victory of the Evil one is only temporary because Christ has won victory over sin and death. The psalmist says, “He who sits in the heavens laughs; the Lord is laughing them to scorn. Then he will speak in his anger, his rage will strike them with terror. ‘It is I who have set up my king on Zion, my holy mountain.'”

Notice how they prayed to the Lord when they were persecuted. They did not ask for protection from suffering or ask God to remove their enemies. Rather, they asked for the grace to “help your servants to proclaim your message with all boldness, by stretching out your hand to heal and to work miracles and marvels through the name of your holy servant Jesus.” They asked that they be allowed to continue to proclaim the gospel with greater boldness to speak and testify to Jesus. In addition, that their preaching be accompanied with healing, miracles and marvels. They did not ask God to remove their problems but to give them the solution, wisdom and power to win over their enemies, to heal them and to continue to testify to Jesus fearlessly. Such a sincere and anointed prayer was answered with the power from on high. “As they prayed, the house where they were assembled rocked; they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to proclaim the word of God boldly.” Although the whole house was shaken by their passionate worship and fervent prayer to God, they were not shaken. On the contrary, they were emboldened to spread the gospel even more. Filled with the Holy Spirit, they proclaimed the Word of God with boldness.

Why then do we behave as cowards when it comes to standing up for Jesus and the Gospel? We are like Nicodemus who came to Jesus by night. He was afraid of being seen with the Lord, lest his fellow rabbis castigate him as a traitor and for being misled. Although deep in his heart, like many of our Catholics, he wanted to know God and to find Him. He called Jesus, “Rabbi” and acknowledged Him as “a teacher who comes from God; for no one could perform the signs that you do unless God were with him.” We too hide our faith from others. We only practice it on Sundays but we dare not allow the world and our business associates to know that we are Christians.

The entry into the kingdom is not by nationality or ethnic criteria, as Nicodemus thought. The Jews thought that they were members of the Kingdom of God simply because they were the Chosen People. This is the same fallacy of us Catholics as well. Just because we are baptized, we think that the kingdom of God is ours already. The truth is that we cannot enter the kingdom of God except when we personally embrace it. This is what the Lord said to Nicodemus, “I tell you most solemnly, unless a man is born from above, he cannot see the kingdom of God.” In other words, the Jews could not qualify to be in the kingdom by birth alone, but they needed to be born of the Spirit.

How can one be born into the kingdom of God? “Jesus replied: ‘I tell you most solemnly, unless a man is born through water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God: what is born of the flesh is flesh; what is born of the Spirit is spirit.” The sacrament of baptism is the means for someone to be born again. A candidate who is baptized normally adopts a new name to signify that he or she is born again. Through the sacrament of baptism, when water is poured over the candidate or through immersion, the Holy Spirit descends on them.

Of course, the sacrament of baptism presumes that the candidates have faith and are not just going through the motions of being baptized. This is why there is such a great danger in the way we celebrate the sacraments. We only ritualize and sacramentalize our Catholics, but they are not evangelized. In other words, they did not receive the Good News and they did not encounter the Lord personally. This explains why we are so weak when it comes to being witnesses of our Lord and lacking the evangelical and missionary zeal to announce Jesus and the gospel to our friends. We lack conviction and courage.

Indeed, the key to witnessing to the Lord with boldness, to be able to speak freely about Jesus and with courage and confidence, is in our having received the Holy Spirit. Without the Holy Spirit, and just relying on our own intelligence, knowledge and efforts alone, we will lose courage and conviction in the face of challenges. We need the Holy Spirit to work in us. “The wind blows wherever it pleases; you hear its sound, but you cannot tell where it comes from or where it is going. That is how it is with all who are born of the Spirit.’