FAILURE IN DISCIPLESHIP AND MENTORING

Those of us from the older generation are bewildered at the current state of affairs in the world today, especially with respect to faith and morality. The younger generations are losing faith in God even though some of them might be coming to Church and for catechism classes. Deep in their hearts, many are unsure or even do not believe that God exists or that Jesus is real. When it comes to morality, they are even more confused because of relativism, individualism, pragmatism and materialism. Values such as fidelity, chastity, loyalty, filial piety and generosity are no longer held by them. To them it is about whether I am served and whether my needs are satisfied. That is why they no longer cherish the integrity of the family and even marriage life.

Why is society’s morality degenerating each passing year? The reason is simply because we have failed our children and the younger generation in terms of setting an example for them as to how we live out our faith and life. The truth is that there are many teachers telling them what to do and how to do, but there are few practitioners and witnesses. Pope Paul VI often reminded us that what the world needs today are not teachers but witnesses. When leaders, parents, teachers, guardians and elders do not set the right example of being faithful servants of God in their lives, we cannot expect our younger generation to do better than us. What we do is what they imitate. In fact, what we say has less impact on them than what we do every day and how we conduct ourselves in life.

Indeed, there is a dearth of witnesses in Christian living. As elders we have failed our younger generation because we did not show them how to be true Christians in the way we practice our faith and in the way we translate what we believe into daily life. There is a dichotomy between faith and life. Religious leaders do not live out the vows of simplicity, chastity, obedience and poverty that they take publicly. They fail to radiate the compassion of Christ in their dealing with those under their charge. Parents live irresponsible lives, are either lazy or not helping out with the household chores, or wasting time and money in gambling, excessive drinking and even in extra-marital affairs. When we live a double life, the young lose confidence in the adults and in leaders. So glaring is this separation that our younger generation have grown up to be rather skeptical of all that we say and do because they know that in our private life, we contradict what we say and do in public.

In contrast, we have the exemplary example of Eleazar, “one of the foremost teachers of the Law, a man already advanced in years.” He was a man of integrity. Not only was he a teacher of the Law but he put into practice what he taught. His life was consistent with the scriptures he read. Hence, when he was forced to submit to the pagan laws and customs, such as eating pig’s flesh and the sacrificial meat to the pagan gods, he was defiant and refused to do so. Eleazar was adamant in his obedience to God even in the face of the death.

Eleazar’s sense of integrity was not merely an external performance but he sought to be consistent in whatever he said, believed and did. He would not perform even an external action if it was not truly expressive of what he interiorly believed just to protect himself from harm. Hence, when encouraged by his concerned friends to simply simulate the act of eating the sacrificial meat to satisfy the king’s command so that he could escape death, he rejected the offer. Eleazar did not feel right to pretend even though he was not disobeying the laws because he was not eating pork.

But what is important to take note also is that he was living a life of fidelity to God and His commandments not simply for his own salvation but for the salvation of others. He was conscious that his actions not only affected himself and his salvation but others as well. This explains why Eleazar was not only thinking about himself and his salvation. In his mind, it is a grievous sin for one to pretend to break the law, even though one does not break the laws per se. This is because we give the wrong impression to others by our bad example. Indeed, he said, “Such pretence does not square with our time of life; many young people would suppose that Eleazar at the age of ninety had conformed to the foreigners’ way of life, and because I had played this part for the sake of a paltry brief spell of life might themselves be led astray on my account; I should only bring defilement and disgrace on my old age.” When we do wrong or even pretend to do what others do without an interior conviction, it is still a sin because it affects others around us. This is what St Paul wrote as well. “We do not live to ourselves, and we do not die to ourselves. If we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord; so then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s. So then, each of us will be accountable to God.” (Rom 14:7f, 12)

Jesus in today’s gospel is another example of what it means to live a life of integrity. We read that Zacchaeus, “one of the senior tax collectors and a wealthy man…was anxious to see what kind of man Jesus was.” This is quite significant because Zacchaeus was living a sinful life. He knew that he was making a dishonest living through cheating and levying exorbitant taxes. He knew that his life was not in order. But if his life was bad, in truth the religious leaders and so called pious Jews like the Pharisees and the scribes, were even worse than the tax-collectors because they lived double lives. This was what the Lord Himself remarked, “The scribes and the Pharisees sit on Moses’ seat; therefore, do whatever they teach you and follow it; but do not do as they do, for they do not practice what they teach.” (Mt 23:2) They are like “whitewashed tombs, which on the outside look beautiful, but inside they are full of the bones of the dead and of all kinds of filth.” (Mt 23:27)

For this reason, Zacchaeus was perhaps looking for a religious leader with integrity and authenticity. He was so desperate to find a mentor, a true teacher. Being short, not just physically but short of virtues, he was rejected by the people, seen as an outcast; he could only manage to have a glimpse of the Lord passing by. But “when Jesus reached the spot he looked up and spoke to him: ‘Zacchaeus, come down here. Hurry, because I must stay at your house today.’ And he hurried down and welcomed him joyfully.” To have the Lord enter into His house and see Him personally, listening to Him and watching how He related with others must have won him over that evening. He was impacted by the life of Jesus, a man of integrity, living out what He preached. For this reason, when others complained, that Jesus had “gone to stay at a sinner’s house”, “Zacchaeus stood his ground and said to the Lord, ‘Look, sir, I am going to give half my property to the poor, and if I have cheated anybody I will pay them back four times the amount.'”

And Jesus said to him, “Today salvation has come to this house, because this man too is a son of Abraham; for the Son of Man has come to seek out and save what was lost.” Zacchaeus was saved by the authenticity of Jesus. He came to see the true man. As a consequence, he was able to give back all the money and goods he had stolen and cheated. He was now at peace with himself, for now he lived a life of integrity. He was no longer living a double but an honest life. He could continue to be a tax-collector but an honest one.

Living such a life of integrity in today’s world is very hard because of the pressure of society and peer pressure. We are afraid to profess our faith publicly, to acknowledge that we are Catholic. We compromise our faith and practices because we do not want to out of place with others. We seek to be “one of them” so that people will not think we are weird or different from them. This was how the friends of Eleazar felt. “His escorts, so recently well disposed towards him, turned against him after this declaration, which they regarded as sheer madness.” When we seek to be just one of them, doing what the world is doing, as the friends of Eleazar did, then we are also condoning evil and a lifestyle that is contrary to the gospel. We set bad examples and confuse our young people as to how they should conduct themselves.

In the final analysis, only faith in God and in His grace can give us the courage to live a life of fidelity and integrity. It was Eleazar’s total faith in God that gave him the courage to live out his life in total obedience to God’s commandments. He said, “Even though for the moment I avoid execution by man, I can never, living or dead, elude the grasp of the Almighty.” And when he was dying, he said, “‘The Lord whose knowledge is holy sees clearly that, though I might have escaped death, whatever agonies of body I now endure under this bludgeoning, in my soul I am glad to suffer, because of the awe which he inspires in me.” We, too, must ask for this faith and this grace to suffer in His name, for His greater glory, for our salvation and others. With the psalmist, we say, “the Lord upholds me. I will not fear even thousands of people who are ranged on every side against me.”