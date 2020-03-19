JUSTICE TEMPERED BY MERCY

The most notable virtue of Joseph was that he was a just man. This is how the scripture describes him. When we speak of a person who is just, we think of one who is fair and honest. He is responsible and upright in his dealings with man. He is true to his beliefs. A just man lives a life of integrity. In other words, he is a righteous man who is upright at all times, who lives according to the rules as dictated by moral conscience and the laws.

Yet, sometimes the idea of the just man also gives the connotation that he is implacable, unbending and uncompromising. He reminds me of the legendary judge in China known as Justice Bao. He was just to a fault, for he had no tolerance for those who broke the laws irrespective of their position, status and familiy connections. Everyone is subjected to the rule of law. There is complete human justice and fairness for all. But it fails to take into consideration the nature of human beings, which is a fallen nature, weak and sinful. Furthermore, often there are circumstances that lead a person to sin. Hence, the Church is always against using punishment as a means to correct an offender. Punitive actions only make the person bitter. What we need are corrective measures to help an offender understand his actions and come to true repentance. For the same reason, the Church thinks that capital punishment does not solve the problem. This does not mean that the Church is not a promoter of justice. But she understands justice as restoring equality and order.

Justice is of course something the Church also advocates and it is crucial to the Christian message. We are spokesmen for justice. We cannot speak of charity unless there is justice. The basis for charity is justice. Exercising justice entails that we respect the rights of every person, his dignity, his right to freedom of speech, worship and religion. He has a right to the resources of this world, food, accommodation, education and medical care. He is entitled to a just wage for work done. He has a right to private property. Most of all he has a right to life. The duty of the state is to ensure the rights of every person, ensure fair play, no discrimination, no favoritism, cronyism and nepotism. Justice is primarily the duty of the state as Pope Emeritus Benedict wrote in God is Love.

Whilst being just is necessary, and the Church always advocates justice, yet it must be tempered by mercy. A mere application of the laws without taking into consideration the sinful and weak condition of man would not be just. A blind application of the laws would be unjust since we fail to take into consideration the circumstances of the offender. In the courts some leeway is given for the judge to mitigate the offense but it is still limited. The Pharisees and the scribes were so intent in observing the laws to the minutest detail that they became self-righteous, proud, judgmental and arrogant.

Hence in the gospel we have the image of St Joseph who sought to fulfill the laws. He was just in his relationship with his fellowmen. Hence when he heard that Mary was found to be with child, he wanted to put her away. Yet we read that he passed no judgement on her. He was not vindictive even though he was apparently betrayed. Instead he sought to divorce her informally and spare her the publicity, shame and possibly death by stoning. Somehow he combined both justice and compassion. The justice of Joseph was not a justice that takes revenge on his transgressors. He wanted to be true to the demands of the laws and yet protect the sinner.

Jesus too was just but yet merciful. He observed the laws but he bent the laws when mercy was demanded. He does not see us as merely cases but as individuals. His concern is for everyone. He goes after the lost sheep. He preaches the demands of the gospel in an uncompromising manner. He came to purify the laws by perfecting the law with the spirit of love. All He asks of us is that we are repentant and are sorry for our sins.

St Paul, too, understood the justice of God as His mercy. His failure in observing the laws caused him to realize that one becomes just not by merit but by the mercy of God in Christ Jesus. In the letter of Romans, he spoke of his struggle to be true to the laws. “So I find this law at work: Although I want to do good, evil is right there with me. For in my inner being I delight in God’s law; but I see another law at work in me, waging war against the law of my mind and making me a prisoner of the law of sin at work within me.” (Rom 7:21-25)

The justice of God is His forgiveness for all our sins. God shows us justice by showing us His mercy. God is the one who can build the house for us. This is what the first reading is saying. “Your House and your sovereignty will always stand secure before me and your throne be established forever.” St Paul reminds us that “the promise of inheriting the world was not made to Abraham and his descendants on account of any law but on account of the righteousness which consists in faith. That is why what fulfills the promise depends on faith, so that it may be a free gift and be available to all of Abraham’s descendants.”

Today, as we celebrate the feast of St Joseph, we can surmise that his life of justice tempered with mercy and compassion must have come from his deep faith in God’s justice and mercy. He did not feel the need to take things into his own hands. He trusted in the judgment of God. This accounts for the way he responded to the pregnancy of Mary. His immediate reaction was one of protecting not himself but Mary’s dignity. He was not thinking of his pain but the suffering and potential danger to Mary. His compassion must be the result of his own intimacy with the Lord.

Hence, we can say that the strength of Joseph came from his intimate relationship with the Lord, as in the case of Abraham. He must have been a man of prayer, a contemplative in action. We hardly hear him speak, perhaps because he was one who was always conscious of God’s presence. As such, he was attentive to the prompting of the voice of God who spoke to him in a dream. Because he listened to God, he was able to act promptly and decisively without fear or ambiguity. He believed in the impossible. If what is said of Mary, about her faith in God who could do the impossible, it must equally be said of St Joseph who in faith trusted in the message of the angel.

It is for this reason, I am convinced, that what we need most in this world is compassion. The only way to heal the world is not through condemnation but compassion. It does not mean that we tolerate injustices in the world but we see the injustices of humanity as expressions of a wounded humanity. An eye for an eye, as Ghandi said, makes the whole world go blind. It is the way of non-violence, forgiveness and tolerance that can change our enemies. Of course, it is not easy to be patient and forgiving all the time towards those who take advantage of us and keep hurting us again and again. The natural reaction is to fight or take flight. Otherwise, we must be ready for martyrdom.

Again, we must say that without His grace, it is not possible to act the way Jesus acted towards His enemies. We need to rely on Him alone. At times, we will fail, like St Paul, but we must continue to pick ourselves up again and again, knowing that God is all mercy and forgiveness. With His grace, we will eventually overcome all the odds and the hostility of our enemies. May St Joseph be our inspiration and model as we strive to live a just and compassionate life.